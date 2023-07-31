The July Carry-On Pro SnapSleeve is the most laptop-friendly carry-on bag we’ve tested. It features a a unique magnetically secured removable storage sleeve and built-in battery pack, making it easy to get work done on the road without the hassle of schlepping more than one bag through busy airports and in and out of cabs. With the good looks and quality we expect from July, whether you’re a frequent traveler who needs access to a computer for entertainment or an all-business road warrior who prefers to get their work done while in the air, look no further than this innovative and stylish option — it’s one of the best hard-shell carry-ons we’ve tested, What we loved about the July Carry-On Pro SnapSleeve Easy laptop access while flying typically requires a separate backpack or tote bag — not exactly ideal for those who prefer the simplicity of traveling with a single item. While some cases offer front-mounted laptop storage, the July Carry-On Pro SnapSleeve adds another layer of convenience by designing this sleeve to be completely removable. This allows you to keep your protected laptop and accessories with you at your seat, while stowing the bag itself in the overhead bin. The sleeve is recessed into the side of the case when mounted, meaning the whole package should remain within airline size limits (though you should always make sure to check on baggage size requirements for your specific flight). This “SnapSleeve” is secured with four magnetic latches that lock securely into place, so you won’t need to worry about it accidentally coming off when rolling around (the company rates the latches as supporting 60 pounds each, and believe me, we tried our best to dislodge them during testing without success). This sleeve has space to fit a 16-inch Macbook Pro, three interior pockets to hold chargers and cables, plus a zippered exterior pocket for quick access items like boarding passes, wallet or snacks. This sleeve took a minute or two to get the hang of — you just need to orient the connections together properly — but once you understand the concept, it’s pretty straightforward. The Ejectable Battery, hidden behind a latch under the handle, makes the July Carry-On Pro SnapSleeve even more tech-friendly. It’s 37 Watt-hour (Wh) capacity isn’t huge, and is best suited for charging phones and tablets. Charging the aforementioned 16-inch Macbook Pro requires just under 100Wh, so while you could keep running in a pinch, you’ll still want a bigger pack (remember, the limit for airplane use is 100 Wh) if you need to work off the grid. This battery features four ports; two USB-A ports for dual-device charging, a micro-USB port, and a USB-C port. While the detachable sleeve is the July Carry-On Pro SnapSleeve’s most distinctive feature, we were also impressed with its focus on overall durability, especially the laptop sleeve. At first glance, this soft fabric sleeve appears to be a liability, but our testing showed it to be extremely rugged. Made of 1000D polyester, this densely woven fabric is not only extremely resiliant, it’s also practically stain-proof. We tossed it down the sidewalk and scuffed it along pavement during testing to no effect, and our coffee spill test simply beaded off when poured. Even when we pooled coffee on the surface and rubbed it into the fabric with our fingers, it left no stain. This is especially impressive considering our sample SnapSleeve’s light clay color — we’ve seen similarly textured luggage of this hue get dull and dingy very quickly. Obviously this fabric sleeve won’t protect your computer against a direct impact like a hard-sided version would, so keep that in mind if you plan on gate-checking. This durability extends to the thick polycarbonate shell, which absorbs punishment with minimal cosmetic damage. While our abrasion and drop tests resulted in inevitable scratches and scuffs, they blended in surprisingly well with the eggshell texture, and were hard to make out from just a few feet away. The July Carry-On Pro is also a dream to maneuver and roll around. The wide, sturdy handle has a comfortable rubber grip, and all four wheels have a smooth, quiet feel to them, especially when gliding over smooth surfaces. These wheels are relatively narrow though, so they’re not great on significantly rough or cracked sidewalks (but such terrain is challenging for any rolling case). Inside, you’re getting all the storage and organizational features found on most carry-ons. One side can be zippered completely closed, while the other uses a Y-shaped compression strap to keep your clothes in place, and create extra space. The washable nylon dirty laundry bag is also a nice perk, and can be stored away in its own zippered pouch until you need it. Although the exterior zippers are nice and big, the inside zippers were a little smaller than we would have liked. What we didn’t like about the July Carry-On Pro SnapSleeve Honestly, there isn’t much to dislike about the July Carry On Pro. The interior zippers can be a little challenging to grab onto, but that’s venturing into nitpicking territory. The cavity for the detachable sleeve monopolizes some of the interior space, but that’s to be expected for any model with a front pocket. If you want a bag that does everything this one does — and there aren’t many others — it’s absolutely worth a look. How it compares to other hard-shell carry-ons we recommend Bottom line The detachable SnapSleeve is a real game-changer for anyone who wants to cut down on the amount of baggage they have to carry, so if you are a road warrior and travel a lot for work with multiple connecting flights and want access to your laptop on the plane, we can’t recommend it enough. That being said, if you’re probably going to be sleeping or watching in-flight movies, or you want to have access to lots of stuff — water bottle, snacks, books, etcetera — a standard soft-shell or hard-shell carry-on along with a separate smaller backpack or bag or might be a better option.