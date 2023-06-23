The best true wireless earbuds offer a variety of ways to personalize performance. Many come loaded with special features that customize active noise cancellation, call quality, controls and sound. Some even come with multiple sizes of ear tips and an Ear Fit Tip Test to determine the best fit. I’ve often relied on these tools to achieve the best true wireless listening experience possible. Then I found a more practical solution, one that delivers the perfect one-two combo of refined comfort and sound: foam tips. JLab’s Cloud Foam Universal Tips showed me the importance of owning quality tips. They provide what the average set of gel/silicone tips don’t, which is better audio quality, fit and noise reduction at the same time. If you’re looking for an inexpensive sonic upgrade that reshapes how you hear music, look no further than these $12 foam tips. How I found the JLab Cloud Foam Universal Tips I was reviewing the company’s Epic Air Sport ANC (Gen 2) earbuds and noticed a pair in the box next to multiple gel tips. Since testing all bundled accessories comes with the job, I installed them and was shocked by how well they worked. Unaware that JLab sold them separately, a Google search for foam tips pulled up the Amazon listing. I grabbed the pair from my test unit to confirm their compatibility with non-JLab buds. They fit my Beats Studio Buds+ and Jabra Elite Active 75t like a glove. That compelled me to make the purchase, which includes one set of small black tips, one set of large black tips, and two sets of medium tips in black and sky blue. Why they’re a score I love soft, stable silicone tips as much as the average consumer. However, foam tips are the comfier and more secure-fitting option. Most people can wear their wireless earbuds for about 3 hours straight before feeling some soreness around the concha or outer part of the ear. JLab’s Cloud Foam Universal Tips extend listening time to five hours before fatigue sets in. They are cushy and feel like pillows on your ears. A barrier is created between the cavity and sound port that prevents the buds from pressing up against the ear. More importantly, the tips form to your ear shape over time for a custom fit that only the heat-molding UE Fits can match. It is often debated whether or not foam tips improve sound quality. A few forum users on audio enthusiast sites like Head-Fi have mentioned stronger bass performance when using this style of tip. Not to mention, foam tip manufacturers like Comply Foam have performed enough R&D to make this claim. Take it from someone who tests earbuds for a living: foam tips give the audio on your earbuds a noticeable boost. Beats’ soundstage on the Studio Buds+ delivers clean bass with “ultra-low” distortion, but it doesn’t hit as hard as it does on older models like the Powerbeats Pro. The Cloud Foam tips raised the low end a bit, giving drums and percussion a little more oomph on contemporary tracks. Those with detailed hearing will hear the difference. The Cloud Foam tips also perform well with video content. They won’t outperform advanced 3D audio formats like Apple’s Spatial Audio or Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. However, they make certain effects like explosions and gunfire sound more authentic. Noise reduction might be the Cloud Foam tips’ unsung feature. The tight seal they produce around the canal prevents ambient noise from entering the soundscape. I wore my Studio Buds+ with ANC off in multiple environments and barely heard external sounds. The construction taking place outside of my balcony went unnoticed, along with common household distractions like cat meows, kitchen appliances, and loud TVs. Higher-frequency noises did catch my attention, but the tips subdued my toddler’s cries, and that alone was worth the $12. Fashion aficionados will like the sky-blue colorway. It added some flair to the Studio Buds +’s attractive see-through design, while the black tips blended nicely with brightly-colored models like the Anker Liberty 4 in Nova Red and Beats Fit Pro in Neon. Installing the tips requires some patience. Earbuds with traditional in-ear designs took no longer than a minute. I spent about 5 minutes placing the Cloud Foam tips on my Liberty 4 buds due to their wider sound port. Also, the term “Universal” is misleading and leads you to believe that these tips work with all true wireless models. They work with most modern sets, but not the AirPods Pro. Companies like ADV and Comply Foam make foam tips for Apple’s flagship buds, though they’re slightly more expensive. Any flaws the Cloud Foam tips have are forgivable, thanks to their low price and versatility. A personalized fit that delivers enhanced noise isolation and sound isn’t something you would expect from $12 ear tips, but that’s exactly what you get. And it’s something you can enjoy on most wireless earbuds.