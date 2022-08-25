Before the creation of Jiggy, the New York-based puzzle brand that creates puzzles worth framing, Kaylin Marcotte was working at theSkimm and doing jigsaw puzzles as a way to relieve stress. But while solving puzzles helped Marcotte unwind in a way that yoga and meditation hadn’t, the puzzle art didn’t resonate with her. It was always outdated and Marcotte wanted something different that was modern and beautiful to look at.

The brand’s products, which are available for purchase at Bloomingdales and on the Jiggy website, utilize artwork from emerging female artists and come with puzzle glue so completed puzzles can be framed. To learn more about Jiggy, we spoke with Kaylin Marcotte about her products, the history of the brand and what she’ll do next.

Can you take me back to the moment when you first realized you had something?

Kaylin Marcotte: I was doing puzzles all the time but they were kind of cheesy and outdated. The moment I was like “I’m gonna do something about this,” I was in the 10th hour of doing this 1,000-piece puzzle and I was like, “How different would this experience be if I loved the image and if it was a beautiful design that I was excited to immerse myself in?” Once I started letting myself think about modernizing it, I thought, “In what ways would I want to do that? Where would I source these designs from?” My mom had founded an arts nonprofit when I was a kid, so I was always surrounded by the art community and I saw how hard it was to monetize your work. So it’s like, wait a second, instead of just going out and curating better stock photography, why don’t I use the work and support these artists by giving them a way to monetize?

Swim Club, Isabelle Vandeplassche Jiggy

What would you say sets your brand and products apart from similar products on the market?

KM: What has really resonated is definitely the presentation — the aesthetic, the packaging. The look and feel of the product is something people don’t necessarily expect to see from a puzzle. We definitely wanted to be more of an experience — not just a box you throw in the gaming closet, but a product that you love to have in your home, to gift.

Boobs, Julia Heffernan Jiggy

Since starting Jiggy, what would you say has been your greatest accomplishment?

KM: Doing it all myself, self-funded, in the middle of the circumstances we were in, is something that I’m very proud of. And then of course we’ve distributed tens of thousands of dollars to the artists that we work with. A lot of them quit full-time day jobs and dove in to trying to support themselves with their work, so being able to give back to that community. Our favorite checks to write are the ones back to the artist.

NYC Night, Sara Boccaccini Meadows Jiggy

What three words would you use to describe your brand and why?

KM: Playful, artsy and purposeful. Purposeful because we do want that intent to sit down with a puzzle. I usually have an audiobook or music and tea and wine, it’s a ritual that I’m very intentional and purposeful about including in my life for my well-being. Artsy because sometimes the art world can seem exclusive or unapproachable and we really want to introduce art in a way that is fun and engaging and interactive, and then playful for those reasons too.

The Astronaut, Emma Repp Jiggy

Can you speak a bit about your bestselling products?

KM: For holidays we actually have a couple of all-time bestsellers. One is called “The Eve” and it’s a living room scene with a Cavalier King Charles dog asleep on the couch and Christmas tree and cookies for Santa laid out, and then another one called “Snow Cabin” which is an A-frame cabin in the woods with snow falling.

Snow Cabin, Sara Boccaccini Meadows Jiggy

Do you have a personal favorite? And which ones do you find yourself recommending the most to family and friends?

KM: “Bathing with Flowers” is the design title. It was one of our first, it’s been one of the all-time bestsellers and was in the debut collection, so that one’s a soft spot for me. Some that are great for gifting are the “Flamingo Playground,” which is a fun, surrealist-like beach flamingo scene; “Theater District” is one that’s a collage and so it’s very fun to do because there are a bunch of layers; and one of the new ones that I love is called “Cali Views.”

Bathing with Flowers, Alja Horvat Jiggy

In the long run, what’s next for Jiggy?

KM: We do have a lot of wholesale and retail interest so we’re starting to do more of that. We had previously launched exclusively with Anthropologie and we did a collection of custom designs exclusive to them, so now we’ve expanded and we’re going to be stocking in Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Paper Source in Barnes and Noble, so doing more retail and wholesale which I’m excited about.