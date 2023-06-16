Some people love waking up to a steaming hot cup of coffee — regardless of the temperature. Me? I like to switch to iced coffee when the days get longer and hotter. While there are certainly alternatives to brewing a hot cup of coffee and waiting for it to cool before pouring over ice, products like cold brew tend to come with a higher price tag than ground coffee and almost always require more effort than you want to put into early morning decisions. Which is why I’m currently obsessed with the HyperChiller.

This compact tool looks like a thermos, but inside there are three separate compartments. You fill two of them with water and then place the HyperChiller in the freezer. In the morning, after brewing a fresh pot or cup of coffee, you simply pour the hot brew straight into the top of the HyperChiller, which diverts it to the third compartment (situated between the two now filled with ice). After just 60 seconds, your coffee is cold enough to pour over ice or drink on its own. But either way, it won’t get watered down.

While making iced coffee is the draw, you can use the HyperChiller to chill a host of beverages, from white wine to tea to anything else you don’t want to risk diluting with melting ice. The best part? It’s just $24.