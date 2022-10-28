I love the Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk because it helped make working from home in the early days of the pandemic more comfortable. It’s simple, cheap and makes it easy to work from bed, which is why it’s one of my favorite pandemic purchases.

How I found the Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk

When the pandemic hit nearly two years ago, a lot changed when it came to work. We all had to work from our homes at least for a little bit, and for many of us, that brought about a lot of new difficulties. I had the pleasure of working in a nice office in New York City, so swapping out my office’s ergonomic chair and standing desk for the kitchen table from Ikea gave me some serious whiplash.

One of the first things I bought that initial week of working from home was this Huanuo lap desk. I didn’t want some bulky beast that had all sorts of cup holders, phone stands and drawers. All I wanted was a light, comfortable lap desk so I could comfortably work from the bed, couch, kitchen table or anywhere else I could find an outlet. After browsing Amazon, I settled on this desk from Huanuo and I’m so happy I did.

Why it’s a score

The Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk is a score because it’s not jam-packed with unnecessary features, but still fills a very important role in my work from home setup. The desk is pretty self explanatory and really only has two main features. Its biggest draw is its adjustability. You might see some lap desks out there that only have one height setting, but let me tell you, the ability to change the angle of your laptop is a game changer. I can have it flat when I’m laying down in bed, slightly higher if I’m sitting up (still in bed) or all the way up at its proudest setting if I’m using it as a laptop stand on my desk.

Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk Kai Burkhardt/CNN

The other main feature of the desk is its plush cushions. I hate when I have my laptop on my legs and it starts to overheat and get uncomfortable, which is why the cushions on the Huanuo are a lifesaver. Now, don’t get me wrong, they’re not made of memory foam or some revolutionary cooling material, but they’re comfortable and soft enough so you can place the desk basically anywhere.

I’m not going to say the Huanuo is the best lap desk out there, because there are tons of different variations and features in lap desks and it all depends on how you like to work. I personally like to move around a lot, and in the nearly two years I’ve had this lap desk, it’s struck the perfect balance of simplicity, portability and comfort so well that my partner and I fight over it all the time (they usually win).

If you’re in the market for a lap desk (a little late to the party but that’s OK!) and you’re looking for the sweet spot between a fully kitted-out contraption and the old textbook you’re using, the Huanuo Adjustable Lap Desk will serve you well.