The Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 sandals were a revelation for my sore feet. For years, I’ve been mindlessly kicking off my running shoes as soon as I finished training and walking around the house barefoot or in an old pair of slippers. Mark my words: Never again. Though they present a little clunky, the Ora Recover Slide 3 runs parallel to the “ugly shoe” trend currently filling up Tik Tok feeds. In fact, the first time I wore them around the house, my husband wondered aloud why I decided to don a pair of orthopedic granny shoes (obviously, not hip to the ugly trend). But no matter, I now know what so many others figured out from previous iterations of these podiatrist-approved shoes: the cushiony, supportive Ora 3’s are worth every penny of their $60 price tag. What we liked about them The smart design Like previous models, the Hoka Ora 3s have an oversized plastic (and waterproof) midsole, which provides soft, gentle cushioning for your sore feet with extra arch support and a textured footbed to help promote blood flow and circulation. The new revamped design also features four ventilated air flow channels for added breathability. And, if your feet get as sweaty as mine when you run, you’ll appreciate the extra ventilation to keep cool after you work out. The Hokas also have a comfy rocker design, so you don’t have to worry about rolling your ankles when you step into them. Wide toe straps keep your feet securely in place without ever making your toes feel tight or constrained. And, despite the fact that they slip easily on your feet rather than buckle or lace up, you can rest assured that they offer enough support regardless of whether you’re indoors or outside. Just remember to keep your activities to a minimum since they aren’t built for rigorous activity. In other words, you can wear them for a walk but don’t wear them outside for a hike or bike ride. They improve performance It’s easy to see why these recovery slides got the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance, acknowledging they’re beneficial for good foot health. Not only are they great for a low-budget DIY foot massage or just lounging around the house after a tough workout, but I also noticed my feet hurt a lot less after wearing them, allowing me to run faster and more. They’re stylish As mentioned, these slides are, well, kind of ugly. But, thanks to last year’s successful collab with fashion label Free People and a cult following among celebs like Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon, podiatrists aren’t the only ones giving Hoka recovery slides rave reviews. The new incarnation of these shoes comes in 23 different colors, ranging from pink to yellow to orange. And, although I initially swore I wouldn’t wear them out in public, I eventually found myself so obsessed that I literally never wanted to take them off. So guess what happened? I ended up wearing them all over town. Mine are white so they pretty much go with everything I own. And, to be honest, they’re so comfy I can barely stand to wear anything else in my closet anymore. I put them on constantly — whether I’ve been running or not — just because I love how pampered they make my feet feel. What we didn’t like about them The price Shelling out $60 for a pair of plastic sandals isn’t exactly a no-brainer. Is it worth it? Yes. Do I wish these slides were a tad less expensive? Yes. That isn’t to say that you don’t get what you pay for. However, I don’t know if you can justify the hefty price tag if you only run every once in a while. Although I love my Hokas, I wouldn’t suggest buying them unless you actually exercise on a regular basis. Otherwise, you can probably find decent knockoffs without all the bells and whistles like these Cushionaire Feather Recovery Cloud Sandals ($25) that will work for lounging around the house for a fraction of the price. How they compare If you’re looking for a budget-friendly version, you won’t get the same magical massaging effect or eco-friendly material, but Crocs Classic Clogs (from $30) are a great budget pick for a mix of high and low fashion. Not only will they give you great support and breathability, but you can personalize every pair with a wide variety of charms and stickers. Although they aren’t technically recovery shoes, they’re available in tons of colors and Crocs have a long-standing reputation for comfort. And, at just $24.99, you can put the money you save on your sandals towards buying a new pair of running shoes. Lululemon Restfeel Slides ($58) are almost the same price point as the Hoka recovery slides. However, these have a much more streamlined look if you aren’t a fan of Hoka’s clunky, futuristic design. Although Lululemon’s slides don’t offer as much durability and support as the Hokas, they’re a great option for passive recovery. The soft foam strap and rubber sole also offer decent support and traction for wearing the slides out and about outdoors, as well as around the house to soothe your tired tootsies. And, you can’t go wrong with Oofos Women’s Oorignal ($60) sandals. These are the go-to recovery sandals for athletes with plantar fasciitis, thanks to their ample foam cushion which provides support and reduces shock. The thong style is much more feminine than most recovery sandals and the nonslip footbed makes them perfect for all weather conditions, rain or shine. Bottom line The Hoka Ora Recovery Slides 3 are a fantastic purchase for anybody looking for a way to recover faster. Whether you’re getting ready for a half marathon, an Iron Man or your first 5K, these sole-soothing slides are the perfect way to pamper your tootsies between runs. Not only will they give your feet tons of support, they’ll also help alleviate aches and pains. Virtually anybody, including weekend warriors, professional athletes and recreational runners, will benefit from these ultra-comfy yet strangely stylish “orthopedic granny shoes.”