Over the past year, HOKA has been experiencing something of a renaissance, to the point where a friend looking for a pair of comfortable running sneakers recently told me, “I’m not cool enough for HOKA.” Trust me, we’re all cool enough for HOKAs, especially when they feel so good on your feet. And with the launch of the new Mach X ($180), I think I’ve found a new daily trainer. First, a disclaimer: I’m not an OG HOKA fan. As a marathoner, running coach and fitness journalist, part of my job over the past decade has been testing all kinds of running shoes. While I’m a huge fan of the maximal cushioning movement, which you could argue HOKA started, the brand’s uber-popular running styles — like the Clifton and Bondi — didn’t quite work for me. But my feet loved the relaunch of the carbon-plated HOKA Rocket X 2 racing shoe earlier this year, so I was excited to give the Mach X a try for everyday training. It’s always a risk when a brand redesigns a fan favorite like the Mach, but in this case, the risk paid off. What we liked It’s got a plate now I love carbon-plated racing shoes, a) because studies show they do make you faster and b) even if they don’t make you that much faster, they have a major placebo effect. In fact, according to one recent study, 100 percent of people who’d raced in them said the shoes helped their performance. But carbon isn’t the only kind of plate that gives you a boost; Pebax is a material that’s a little more flexible and forgiving, which makes it better for regular use in a daily trainer. HOKA added a Pebax plate to the midsole of the Mach X, and you can really feel the forward propulsion it provides on the run. Research has also shown that plated shoes also allow for better running efficiency (meaning you use less energy with each step), which can translate to less wear and tear on your body. I’ve only worn the Mach X for a couple shorter runs so far, but I’ll be moving them into my long run shoe rotation for that exact reason. HOKA upgraded the cushioning HOKA is known for its cushioning, but the brand leveled up in the Mach X. The brand’s bestsellers — like the Clifton and Bondi lines — always felt a little too firm underfoot for me, but these had a softness that was surprising. In the Mach X, the Pebax plate is sandwiched between a more traditional EVA foam and a PEBA-based foam that’s lighter and softer. (Nike’s ZoomX foam, which you’ll find in the highly hyped Vaporfly and Alphafly styles, also uses a PEBA foam). This kind of dual-density midsole allows for more cushioning on the top layer (right under your feet), and less on the bottom layer (which hits the ground). The result: a snappier, more responsive ride that works for faster-paced training sessions, without sacrificing the stability and cushioning people love from HOKA’s daily trainers. What we didn’t like It runs a little warm When I first tested these running shoes on a morning run, temperatures were already cresting 70°F. And when it feels like all your blood is rushing to your feet, you want a shoe that can dump serious heat. Despite its lightweight (8.0 ounces in the women’s style) and perforated holes dotting the jacquard upper, the Mach X did not feel as breathable as I would have liked. And while I did feel locked in, even when I picked up the pace, the shoe felt a little snug — which may have contributed to the overheating (because HOKAs tend to run large, I usually go down a full size; a half size might have done the job here). How it compares HOKA’s Mach X joins the ranks of other plated daily trainers like the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer ($180), Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 ($170), and the ASICS Magic Speed 3 ($160). The streamlined Mach X most closely equates with the Endorphin Speed or Magic Speed, because it lacks the higher stack height (the amount of foam between the foot and the ground) of the SuperComp Trainer. But all are designed as uptempo daily trainers, with proprietary foams and different plates (nylon in the Saucony, carbon in the New Balance and ASICS) that help you push off with power in every step. Every runner is different, so different shoes will feel best on different feet, but the Mach X is a solid addition to this category. The bottom line HOKA nailed this redesign. As a previously sporadic HOKA wearer, this is the first daily trainer from the brand that I know I’ll be wearing regularly. Part of what makes it so appealing is its versatility — it felt as good during an easy run as it did during a short speed workout. My gut says we’ll see people racing in this shoe, too. For me, it’s the addition of the carbon plate that truly brings this shoe to the next level.