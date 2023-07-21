Summer travel often means time spent by the water. Whether you’re a fan of vacations by the pool, treks to the beach with sand and seawater, a nearby lake for some boating, a waterpark to take in all of the action or anything in between, the two things that don’t go together are phones and water. No vacation can be ruined quicker than a phone that met its early demise thanks to water submersion. But, that doesn’t have to be a possibility. The Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch is a simple — and extremely effective — way to ensure your phone stays clear of water damage while you’re by the pool, sea, lake or water park. And, best of all, even when it’s secured shut, the dry bag still allows you to use your touchscreen device through its transparent front. Here’s why you might want to consider adding these pouches to your summer packing list for a more worry-free vacation. How I found the Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch A friend who knew I was headed for back-to-back beach trips this summer suggested I try these Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouches. She’d heard good things about them, and honestly, I don’t know that I would have tried them out otherwise because I’ve always been wary of anything that claims to protect my iPhone from water damage. Sometimes, just a few drops are all it takes to ruin your phone and all the contacts and photos that go with it. I’m happy to report these pouches live up to their hype. The tens of thousands of nearly 5-star reviews gave me a big vote of confidence, but it wasn’t until I tried them out for myself on a recent beach trip that I was able to see for myself. Why it’s a score There are so many phone pouches and sleeves that claim to be waterproof, but it’s not exactly something you want to take a chance on when traveling. After all, having a working phone is critical for communication, navigation and capturing memories, not to mention your go-to the minute you’re lost, there are flight delays or cancellations. If your travel plans include trips to the pool or beach, these pouches are well worth the minimal $13 investment — and that’s for two pouches. They’re not only certified IPX8 waterproof but sand- and snow-proof, too, meaning they’re also great for ski vacations. In my testing, the pouches held up just fine to both sand and water. The pouches fit most phones with or without a case, as they measure 8.3 inches. If you’re an active traveler, these pouches also come with a handy detachable lanyard, so you can wear them around your neck or body and keep your hands free — especially useful if you’re using the pouch while snorkeling, swimming, kayaking, rafting or any other activity. Upon receiving the pouches, the instructions suggest placing a piece of tissue paper inside the pouches for 30 minutes and submerging them in water to test them out. When I did it, the tissue came out completely dry, which gave me a huge confidence boost before trusting them to keep my phone completely dry. The first big test of the phone was during a sailboat ride with friends over choppy water, but my phone kept dry just fine in the Hiearcool Phone Pouch, even when splashed. It even stayed dry inside the pouch when I went kayaking, which is a big deal because the phone was much closer to the water, as I kept the pouch by my feet as I paddled in the event that I wanted to snap a photo. Speaking of photos, one of the coolest features of the Hiearcool Pouch is that it allows you to use your phone without pulling it out of the pouch. This means you can take quick calls and snap great pics without having to rummage through the pouch and pull it out. The pouch keeps it dry and safe the entire time, no matter what you’re doing. I have heard from other fans of the pouch that if you have a fingerprint sensor on your phone for identity verification, it won’t work, but you can easily punch in your PIN instead. I used my iPhone’s Face ID verification and it worked just fine through the plastic. The big test for me came when I went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. I kept the pouch around my neck, hanging from its lanyard, which means it was completely submerged. Once back on dry land, I held my breath and pulled it out. It was not only bone dry but I was able to use it problem-free in and outside of the water. Plus, the Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch’s biggest fans swear it takes amazing underwater photos, perfect for divers and snorkelers. All in all, these waterproof phone pouches are a great value, especially when your travels include trips to the beach, pool or lake. For just $13, you’ll get a pack of two phone pouches, giving you the ultimate peace of mind that your device will stay safe and protected no matter what kind of water, sand or dust it comes in contact with. Looking for a new travel credit card? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards currently available.