Weighted blankets have long been a staple in my home. If you’re already a convert, you’ll know all about how they can help improve the quality of your sleep and aid in relaxation after a long day. If you’re new to the weighted blanket market, you can learn more about their benefits in our guide to the best weighted blankets.

In short, weighted blankets trigger something called deep touch pressure stimulation — that safe, cozy, relaxed feeling that you get from a bear hug or a pile of blankets. This sensation also comes with physical and mental benefits, from an increase in those good hormones like serotonin and melatonin, which in turn create a calming physical effect that can aid in insomnia, anxiety and other factors that hinder your best sleep.

Gravity has long been one of the leaders in the weighted blanket space. The brand’s Gravity Weighted Blanket is unbelievably plush, feels completely luxurious and delivers on everything you expect from a blanket. So when the brand announced its latest innovation — the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket — just in time for the hot summer months ahead, I knew I had to try it out for myself. Ahead, find everything you need to know about the newest addition to Gravity’s weighted blanket collection.

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket Gravity If you’re someone who values a sleek look, high-quality materials and design and a luxurious quality to your bedding, the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket delivers on its promises. $250 at Gravity

What we liked about it

While Gravity has had a cooling weighted blanket as part of its collection before this launch — we even named it one of the best cooling blankets on the market — the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket sports a major, game-changing upgrade. As opposed to the moisture-wicking polyester material of the older Gravity Classic Cooling Weighted Blanket, the blanket cover of the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is made from 100% premium cooling Lyocell. The fabric is derived from eucalyptus and described by Gravity as “nature’s most advanced cooling material.”

The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket is available in a variety of weights, which is a must when it comes to finding the perfect weighted blanket worth splurging on. Generally, experts recommend a weighted blanket that’s approximately 10% of your weight, so it’s important to have different options in order to reap maximum benefits. When it comes to this cooling blanket, you can opt for either a 15-pound or 20-pound single blanket, or the 35-pound blanket designed for queen- and king-size beds. I really enjoyed the 35-pound blanket for use in our queen bed, which fit perfectly and was comfortable for both my husband and me even though he’s significantly heavier than I am. A lot of figuring out your preferred blanket weight is just a matter of trial and error, so that’s something to be aware of as you select an option — I would recommend opting for something on the lower end if you’re debating which to get so it’s not so heavy that you’re uncomfortable.

Gravity

One of my favorite parts about Gravity weighted blankets in general is how even the weight distribution is. The inner blanket of the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket features a stitching pattern that holds the small glass beads that give the blanket its weight. Because of this innovative stitching, the beads don’t roll around throughout the blanket. Instead, they stay evenly distributed even as you might toss or turn, ensuring that you’re always receiving a consistent amount of added weight.

The weighted inner blanket is super secure within the cover, and the two are connected with ties and elastic-button connectors. While the cover is machine-washable, the inner blanket is not, though I don’t see that as a major detractor. You can simply hand-wash when needed. Another perk to Gravity blankets is that the different weighted blankets use the same inner blanket, so you can actually purchase different outer covers and swap them in depending on the temperature and time of year. No need to buy a whole new weighted blanket once it gets cold out again; just add a plush, faux fur cover to your cart.

What we didn’t like about it

There’s not much I would like to see change about this latest iteration, but I do think Gravity could benefit from more color options for this particular item. While I love a pink or periwinkle, I would like to see Gravity add some more neutral options — like a white, black, tan or navy even — in the future. I find that neutral color options tend to look a bit more luxurious, and can be easier to incorporate into a variety of home aesthetics. Fortunately, I loved the gray and how it worked in our bedroom.

How it compares to other weighted blankets

Many folks give up weighted blankets during the hotter months of the year; I typically opt for Bearaby’s Cotton Napper during the warmer months, which is a great option for hot sleepers as well. While I absolutely love it for many reasons, the Bearaby’s signature chunky knit can be difficult to sleep with on a daily basis. I often layer it over a sheet, or sometimes even a comforter or other blanket.

The Gravity Classic Cooling Weighted Blanket, meanwhile, is truly as cooling as our Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter, which means we can use it year-round. It feels super breathable and is moisture-wicking — a must for those super-hot days. My husband is a notoriously hot sleeper, and he’s been using it comfortably in place of a comforter for a couple nights, which is all I’d ever ask of our bedding.

Gravity

The Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket looks more stylish than many weighted blankets on the market as well, almost like a sleek quilt. The four different colors — gray, green, pink and periwinkle — all have a modern-looking sheen, thanks to the outer Lyocell fabric of the blanket. So not only is it cooling and comfortable, but it looks super crisp against other bedding, making for a great accent piece.

Bottom line

When it comes to weighted blankets, some people love and swear by them, and others use them on occasion — if they like them at all. If you’re completely new to the weighted blanket world and have no idea if you’ll enjoy the sensation, it may be worth trying out a more inexpensive option at first.

But if you’re someone who values a sleek look, high-quality materials and design and a luxurious quality to your bedding, the Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket delivers on its promises. It can make a great everyday blanket or an ideal quilt for the days where you just need a little extra help unwinding. No matter how you use it, it’s a fantastic option for anyone looking for a summertime-appropriate, classic weighted blanket that doesn’t compromise on style and feel.