These days, there are very few places I go without my wallet, keys, phone and a pair of Goodr OG sunglasses.

For $25, these timeless and bestselling sunglasses are scratch-resistant, lightweight and durable. Depending on which style you pick, you’ll get polarized non-reflective or mirrored reflective lenses that block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. These snug frames also have a non-slip coating on them that keeps them in place instead of sliding down your nose no matter if you’re sweating from laying out by the pool or bouncing from riding a bike or on a long run.

I’m ashamed to say how many pairs of Goodr sunglasses I have. (Hey, I wear them every day, I truly am obsessed! Plus since some styles and colors are unisex, my husband and I share, I’ll put some of the tally on his side). But I can say for the quality, these are must-have sunglasses.

How I found the Goodr OG sunglasses

Before first meeting and falling head over heels with all things Goodr a few years ago, I’d never been one who found it worth it to invest in expensive pairs of sunglasses (i.e. I wasn’t the most responsible when it came to my sunnies at first). Plus, I was only really a consistent shade wearer when it came to half or full-marathon training and my last cheap pair of sunglasses from Target broke. So before my next race, I did a quick Google search for “best running sunglasses” to see if any inexpensive options popped up and that’s where it all began.

Why they’re a score

I admit, the $25 price point is what first caught my eye but it’s the thousands of positive reviews (which have only increased since then) and the variety of color options that made me give the Goodr OG sunglasses a try. And I figured the point of them is for me to pretty much destroy them during my months of salty, outdoor long runs and not to get too upset when at the end of my race if they get scratched up, broken or lost. But they ended up proving me completely wrong.

Not only did these lightweight, non-slip sunglasses stay in place during every bouncy step, no matter how sweaty I got, so I never had to push them back up the bridge of my nose (and man that can be annoying to constantly have to do with a cheap pair of sunglasses, but you get what you pay for unless you pay for a pair of Goodr I’ve come to learn) but the polarized lenses help reduce glare and block harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Lauren Levy/CNN Underscored

My Goodr OGs withstood my months of heavy abuse like champs, way better than some of the more expensive pairs that my husband had previously gifted me in the past (which had left me so disappointed that I had my price-point rule, to begin with). I decided to give him a pair, as the religious and much more responsible sunglass wearer that he is, to see if he was as impressed with them as I was, just as the spring and summer months were coming.

He was so blown away by his Ray-Ban look-alikes that he permanently ditched all other pricey shades and became a Goodr convert as I started taking my love for sunglasses much more seriously. Within the OG style, there are more than 60 color options to pick from so I have long since broken past wearing these just for running and now use them as my daily accessories for everything from running errands to traveling. With the OG’s unisex fit, we keep more gender-neutral colors like this best-selling black and blue combo in our car for either of us to grab if one of us forgets a pair. But Goodr also has the Runway Style for $35 with gradient polarized lenses and a medium cat eye. The Breakfast Run to Tiffany’s and Fast as Shell colors also have gold accents on the rims for an extra touch of fashion that I wear when I want to dress my outfit up.

Bottom line

In all, Goodr has ten different frame styles — from Aviator, Circle and cycling Wrap to Snow. And given our mutual love of Goodr OGs, they even made it as part of my husband’s groomsmen gifts and it ended up being the biggest win, to this day.

Goodr’s sunglasses, the OGs included, even come with a 30-day free return policy and a one-year warranty. But if your experience is anything like mine has been over the last few years with numerous pairs, you aren’t going to need either.