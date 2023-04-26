The GIR Ulitmate Flip Flexible Spatula is a kitchen basic that has been perfected in terms of both form and function. The company’s initials stand for Get It Right and they certainly do with this tool, which is molded from a single piece of silicone (BPA-free, of course) over a fiberglass core, making it at once easy to clean, durable, and incredibly heat resistant (up to 550 degrees F). Smartly, though, it won’t conduct heat the way metal spatulas do so you never have to worry about burning yourself.

The curved and tapered edge of the aptly named Flip can slide easily under omelets and delicate filets of fish, but the spatula, particularly the full-size version (GIR also makes a mini, and, brilliantly, a version for left-handers) is sturdy enough to flip more substantial proteins like a ribeye. The silicone is gentle enough to use on nonstick pans, and self-heals from small cuts or nicks, which means the GIR Flip will be in your cooking arsenal for a long time to come, the hallmark of any smart investment, let alone one under $25.

How I found the GIR Flip Spatula

Years of testing cook tools professionally led me to this brand, which first attracted me with its fun array of bright colors and sleek design. GIR makes entire kitchen tool sets and other gadgets, but the Flip spatula instantly became my favorite. There is a popular meme about everybody’s favorite burner on the stove, but speaking as someone passionate about cooking, the spatula you use is so much more important than the burner. It’s the tool I reach for most often in the kitchen — so often that I invested in a second Flip because I found myself needing to wash the original one between my morning scrambled eggs and sauteed veggies at lunch. I still keep old spatulas around in case of emergencies, a cheap plastic one with a squared off head and a thin metal one, but they only serve as a reminder of how much better the GIR Flip is.

I also appreciate its obvious and direct moniker. I’ve always found it a travesty that we call a tool for scraping batter down the sides of a bowl and the tool we use to turn pancakes by the same name, in spite of their completely different functions. Flip is so much more accurate and one more way they got it right.

The original full-size version, which GIR calls the “Ultimate” measures 12.6 inches end to end with a 3-inch wide head. They also offer a “Mini” that is 10.9 inches long and 2.6 inches wide, which I don’t own (at least not currently) but could see being useful when I use a small skillet, for instance, my morning eggs, or delicate dishes like crepes or pancakes. Ingeniously, the company also makes an innovative version of the tool for left-handed people that is angled in the opposite direction.

As of this writing, the GIR Flip sells for $10.95 on Amazon with free next-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, and comes in an array of colors including neutrals, pastels, and brights. It’s a tool that more than pays for this minimal initial investment.

Why it’s a score

Aesthetically, the GIR Flip is as sleek as a non-stainless tool can be. It’s molded from a single piece of silicone with a shape that’s practically aerodynamic. Plus, it comes in a bunch of colors so you can pick one that blends in with your other tools, matches your kitchen, or just appeals to you. A hole in the handle lets you choose between hanging it, keeping it in a crock with other tools, or tucking it away in a drawer.

The big payoff, however, is how effortless it is to cook with the Flip. Its round handle is ergonomic and comfortable to hold, which can mean the difference between a deftly rolled omelet and a messy one leaking its fillings. The curved, tapered head is also key, because it slips under food with little effort and is easy to run along the edges of a round pan, unlike square headed spatulas, which seem like such a poor fit for round cookware. And even the larger size, the Ultimate, is lightweight and easy to maneuver while still sturdy enough to reliably flip heavier proteins like chicken breasts and steaks.

Made of molded silicone surrounding a fiberglass core helps the Flip withstand even grill-level temperatures, so you can use this spatula to serve pizza, but the handle always remains cool to the touch, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it over a burner or heat source and then grasping too-hot-to-touch handle. Likewise, this tool is completely dishwasher-safe and the molded construction makes it easy to clean regardless: no crevices and joints to trap food bits and bacteria.

The silicone is pharmaceutical grade, not just food grade, and BPA-free, so you don’t have to worry about chemicals leaching into your food. I also don’t think I’m alone in having at least one plastic spatula with a divot where it melted slightly after being rested on a still-hot pan edge — not a concern with the Flip! Silicone is also self-healing so should your Flip come into contact with any sharp objects, the encounter likely won’t leave visible marks. I’ve had mine for two years of near daily use, and it still looks like new. Silicone also won’t scratch pans the way metal utensils can, and are safe for any kind of cookware set: stainless, nonstick, ceramic, you name it.

Bottom line

A lot of people probably don’t give much thought to their spatula, but GIR has you covered, and the outcome is the best possible version of this basic kitchen tool. Upgrading to the GIR Flip is a small investment that will have you wondering why you didn’t do it sooner, as it makes the act of cooking and even cleanup so much easier — and virtually foolproof.