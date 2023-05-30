Living in a big city or a location with winters used to largely preclude things like home composting and growing your own food. But that’s been changing in recent years, thanks in part to the rise of high-tech, turnkey indoor gardening devices. As someone who lives in a big city and one with winters, I was particularly excited to try one such device, the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0.

Gardyn touts both a space-friendly, attractive design and an enticing suite of features including self-watering, automated LED grow lights, built-in cameras and an app-based AI “assistant.” Now that I’ve owned the device for just over three months, I’m even more excited about it than I was before it shipped.

What we liked about it

Ease of use

I’ll be honest: I’ve failed at nearly every green thumb attempt I’ve ever made, so I had high hopes but also real doubts about this thing. The Gardyn is by no means a “set it and forget it” type of device, but it feels about as close as you can get. The instructions for assembly were clear, and the process was pretty quick and painless.

The Gardyn is made up of a five-gallon water tank with a built-in water pump at the base, three columns with 10 “yPods” each, two LED columns and two cameras (one near the top and one near the bottom) attached to the columns. The device works via a method the company dubbed “Hybriponic:” a cross between aeroponics (growing plants in air) and hydroponics (growing plants in water-based nutrient mediums). Each of the 30 plants sit in an individual yPod; the system automatically circulates water throughout the columns to fill the pods and turns the LED lights on and off at varying intensities based on schedules you can adjust in the app.

The seeds arrive in “yCubes,” already planted in Gardyn’s rockwool growing medium. All you have to do to get started is connect the Gardyn to WiFi and pair it with the app, make sure the water and light schedules are turned on, fill the water tank and plug the yCubes into the yPods (based on the handy placement guide).

You don’t have to germinate all 30 plants at once, but once you add plant food to the water tank, any new plants will need to be germinated separately from the device and then added in when they’re also ready for plant food. I started with all 30 plants and don’t have any regrets about doing so.

Emma Sarran Webster/CNN Underscored

Plant variety

The Gardyn has 30 spots for plants and a selection of more than 50 seeds to grow in those spots, meaning you can go pretty wild with variety. When you order your Gardyn, you can’t go fully a la carte — you have to choose among three different predetermined starter sets — but if you’re a newbie to the world of food growing, that’s not the worst thing. Not only does it drastically reduce the overwhelming feeling you might get when choosing, but it also ensures you’ll start with mostly “easy-growing” plants. Then, as you continue on your journey, you can further customize your harvest.

Because my husband and I were most interested in replacing the large amounts of leafy greens we buy at the store, we went with the “Bounty of Greens” (rather than “Treat Your Senses” or “Healthy Spring”). Even with repetitions of certain plants like buttercrunch, arugula and kale, there’s quite a bit of variety and multiple plants I was previously unfamiliar with. Tatsoi? Monte Carlo? Rouge d’hiver? All of these different types of leafy greens, and I’ve spent my entire adult life buying spinach, kale and romaine?

In all seriousness, this device has not only introduced me to new plants, but it’s also encouraged my curiosity and willingness to try new things. If I buy a bag of red sorrel at the grocery store and hate it, it feels like a complete waste (both in terms of money and packaging; the food itself would go into the compost, at least). But if I buy and grow red sorrel seeds at home and hate the taste, I’ll still have learned something from and enjoyed the experience. That may be an even greater bonus if you have kids in the house, as studies have shown gardening increases children’s interest in and positive attitude toward fruits and vegetables.

The act of gardening is known to be good for mental health, and though an indoor device doesn’t afford me all of the benefits that come from actually being in nature, I have found that working with my plants has a very real centering effect. I look forward to the meditative activity of checking in on the Gardyn daily, examining the plants, pruning leaves, trimming roots and harvesting.

Emma Sarran Webster/CNN Underscored

Educational app and support

The app offers guidance on where to place each plant, when to add plant food (including how to identify “true leaves,” one of the tell-tale signs of a maturing plant), how to clean out the tank (it’s recommended you do so monthly) and more. For almost every question I’ve had about the device or my plants, I’ve found an answer in the form of a detailed blog post on the website; in the cases where I wanted further help, I was able to connect with someone over chat and even send pictures of my plants for reference.

There’s also an official Facebook group run by Gardyn, and it’s a treasure trove of information. Fellow “Gardyners” ask questions, share pictures, solve each others’ issues and more; sometimes, an official Gardyn representative weighs in as well. I’ve found answers to my own questions and discovered handy tips and hacks in the group archives. It’s also been particularly helpful when I need specific visual references for my plants. The Gardyn app has a “Plant Book” with decent information about each plant (like days to sprout, when to add plant food, how to thin, ideal temperature and how to harvest), but photos are lacking.

Sustainability

While hydroponic and aeroponic gardening require less space and water than traditional agriculture, and the Gardyn is designed to use minimal water and energy to run, the planter’s big sustainability win is in the harvest itself. Even the most well-intentioned shoppers can struggle with the litany of obstacles and issues that accompany store-bought produce, from the single-use plastics and other toxic packaging, to the confusing labels, the presence of pesticides and other synthetic chemicals, the carbon footprint of shipping and the likelihood of food going to waste before you can use it. Sure, we know we “should” buy local, package-free and organic — but that’s easier said than done, whether because of costs, where you live or simply because grocery shopping is overwhelming and you can’t devote the time and energy to seeking out the most eco-friendly version of every vegetable on your list.

The Gardyn largely eliminates that stress: The seeds from Gardyn (you can also buy your own separately) are non-gmo and organically sourced “whenever possible,” while the plants that emerge are pesticide-free and you know exactly what went into them. You can harvest only as much as you need at a time, leaving the rest of each plant to nosh on nutrients until you’re ready for it. You don’t even need to wash the plants, and it feels both freeing and empowering to eat literally the most local produce without even having to think about it.

Savings and convenience

Emma Sarran Webster/CNN Underscored

Even though I bought the Gardyn with the goal of replacing store-bought produce with the home-grown variety, it was hard to believe we’d actually be able to grow enough to actually do so — especially because we eat a lot of greens in our household. Alas, three months in, my husband and I have gone from buying four or five six-ounce bags of lettuce per week to only one. One or both of us harvests lettuce from the Gardyn nearly every day (typically for fairly large salads or green smoothies), and there’s still plenty available the next day. And that’s just the everyday lettuce greens. I’ve also been grabbing mint leaves to put in my tea every morning, and now that the cherry tomatoes are coming in, I feel quite confident that I won’t need to buy those from the store anytime soon. Every day, more fruits pop up on the plant; as of publication, I can count 29 tomatoes in varying stages of ripening. Gone are the days of wanting to make a salad, a green smoothie or even a mojito only to realize it will require a last-minute trip to the store to get the necessary ingredients.

Gardyn also touts cash savings compared to how much you spend on produce at the grocery store. Of course, how much you may or may not save depends on many factors, like the type and cost of produce you were purchasing before, which plants you grow on your Gardyn and how well you maintain it all. But the website does offer a savings calculator tool that’s pretty handy in at least estimating how much you might save and how quickly the device will pay for itself. Then again, the tool doesn’t seem to take into account the ongoing costs of maintaining a Gardyn, like plant food and cleaning products (more on that later).

What we didn’t like about it

As I mentioned, I do appreciate the fact that the predetermined starter sets of plants don’t overwhelm you, but it’s also frustrating to receive plants that I know I won’t use. I’m not nearly a savvy enough chef to even begin to know what to do with thyme (or have the patience to learn, for that matter), and my spice tolerance tops off well below jalapeño level — so, unfortunately those plants are wasted on me (well, not completely — anything I can’t pawn off on family or friends will be composted). It would be nice for customers to have the option to customize their plant choices from the beginning.

I also wasn’t totally prepared for the amount of work necessary for maintenance. I know, I know: I waxed poetic about how easy the Gardyn is to use, and I stand by that. But I do think there’s room for the company to better prepare users for the fact that they’ll need to perform regular maintenance such as pruning and cleaning, and even that some plants may simply fail, whether by not sprouting at all or by some other difficult-to-avoid fate. Gardyn also recommends doing a tank refresh once a month; that requires removing the columns from the device, emptying the tank, cleaning it and refilling it with fresh water and plant food. In my experience, the tank hasn’t been too dirty — just a bit of build-up that can be easily removed with water and baking soda — but because of the tank’s size, it’s a bit unwieldy to deal with. The brand also recommends a deep clean of the entire device once a quarter; I haven’t gotten to that point yet, but I have noticed some algae appearing inside the columns beneath the yPods when checking the roots.

You also need to thin out most plants shortly after they start growing, check them regularly for pests, mold, or other irregularities and trim back the roots when they get too long and start growing past the yPod (once they start growing, they grow fast!).

So far, I’ve had a pretty good record: Only three of my plants didn’t sprout at all (because I had the membership, I received credits to buy new plants in their place), but I have encountered issues like mold growth on the rockwool surface and edema on the sweet pepper leaves. This hasn’t negatively impacted the harvest; I’ve still been able to grow healthy, edible plants (though I’m still waiting for a successful pepper to grow from the flowers) — but I definitely had to recalibrate my expectations.

Ongoing costs

At nearly $700 — or $900 for the newer, 3.0 version — the Gardyn is a major upfront expense. The brand does offer a 60-day free trial, but you’re not going to get the full experience within 60 days — most of my plants were just reaching maturity by that point. I don’t regret spending it; if you crunch a few numbers in advance on your grocery spending and are prepared to maintain and use the Gardyn, I think it’s worth it. The frustrating part is all of the ongoing or extra expenses that aren’t included in that significant initial fee.

There’s the membership, which costs anywhere from $29 to $39 per month, depending on whether you buy one or two years upfront or opt for monthly payments. The membership includes added features like the AI-based “Personal Gardyn Assistant,” 10 plant cube credits per month and a discount on additional plants. That’s fine, but it would be nice if some of the other membership perks — like the ability to use “vacation mode” (which optimizes water and light schedules to slow growth for up to two weeks) — were included in the upfront cost. I ended up canceling my membership a couple months in (thanks, again, to advice from many Gardyners on the Facebook group).

I felt similarly frustrated about some of the other add-ons. For example, Gardyn recommended (in multiple contexts) that I add HydroBoost to the water, but I was surprised to find I didn’t actually have any and that the brand’s proprietary water treatment is an additional $49.99 (for an approximate six-month supply). Gardyn also sells yCovers, silicone inserts that fit around plant stems to block light — and thus, mold growth — from the rockwool or soil surface. The covers are $19.99 for a pack of five, so we opted out — and now almost all of my plants have that pesky unwanted growth. I was told via chat that the mold isn’t harmful but should be treated with fungicide or 3% hydrogen peroxide, the latter of which I then purchased. I’ve been pretty diligent about caring for my Gardyn, so the fact that I’ve experienced so much of this mold leads me to believe it’s common enough to warrant including at least a starter set of yCovers in the initial purchase.

I also spent an extra $70 on the Plant Sprout Nursery: another item not included with the Gardyn, but important as you bring additional plants into the equation. New plants can’t get plant food right away, so you need to germinate them separately from the actual Gardyn (which now has plant food mixed in with the water for the sake of the mature plants). Yes, I’m quite certain you can figure out a less expensive, DIY nursery, but when you’re new to this whole growing thing, it’s really helpful for as much of it as possible to be turnkey.

Emma Sarran Webster/CNN Underscored

How it compares

The Gardyn model I have isn’t the only available option: The Gardyn Home Kit 3.0 was released more recently, in October 2022. Based on the website comparison, the 3.0 is quite similar to the 2.0 in most day-to-day aspects: It’s the same size and overall design and operates with the same technology. The differences, per the brand, are mostly in the aesthetics and construction. The tank lid is a darker finish and the LED light poles are space grey instead of silver. According to Gardyn, the 3.0 has a more durable lid and increased “triple barrier protection” to protect the electronic components from water. It also doesn’t require any tools for assembly, whereas the 2.0 requires minimal tool work — though the necessary screws and screwdriver come with the kit.

The brand also touts an updated watering system that makes the device easier to clean than earlier models; it’s unclear what exactly is different in that system, but I can see how the absence of screws would make the entire thing easier to take apart, clean and put back together when necessary. The 3.0 also is packaged more efficiently in a single (100% recyclable box) rather than two separate boxes for the device and the lights, which is a nice waste reduction feature. Ultimately, we preferred the colors of the 2.0, and the 3.0 updates didn’t seem worth the additional $200. Much of this is personal preference, so it’s worth taking the time to consider how much these factors mean to you before you choose between the two.

Other popular indoor garden towers include the Farmstand by Lettuce Grow, which also works via hydroponics, pumping water up from the base tank and then letting it “rain” back down on the plants, which are in self-contained slots similar to the Gardyn. The design is quite a bit different; whereas the Gardyn has a clear front and back, allowing it to be placed nearly flush against a wall, the Farmstand has a 360-degree design with plant pods around the entire thing. But the biggest difference seems to be in the modularity of Lettuce Grow’s tower. The original Farmstand comes in five different sizes, from 12 plants to 36 plants; if you start small, you can add levels later on. They also recently introduced the Farmstand Nook, which has a smaller footprint and accommodates 20 plants. The Lettuce Grow towers can also be used outdoors, but if you want to do indoor growing, you’ll have to buy the grow lights separately, and at a pretty hefty premium. Similarly to the Gardyn, you can order a pre-set bundle of plants with your initial purchase, but you also have the option to personalize your selection if you prefer. All told, the 30-Plant Farmstand with Glow Rings and a “Salad Lovers’ Bundle” rings up at about $1,200 before tax, which is nearly double the Gardyn 2.0 without the membership.

The bottom line

Emma Sarran Webster/CNN Underscored

As someone who’s never grown her own food, I’ve found immense joy in the Gardyn. Before, I was pretty clueless as to exactly how much of the food I buy really grows, but the Gardyn has allowed me to develop a more innate understanding of the process, from seedling to plate — and an even deeper appreciation for food growing in general.

And while the Gardyn isn’t perfect, the outcome for me so far has been undoubtedly positive. Thanks to a combination of the smart features, the app and help center and the affiliated Facebook group, I’ve been able to successfully grow nearly 30 plants (with more newbies currently germinating) and cut back significantly on what I buy at the grocery store.

If you’re willing to do the work necessary for maintenance, manage your expectations in advance and prepare for the chance that some of your plants may not yield a harvest, this indoor garden is a fantastic investment.