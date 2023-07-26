Our quick take: The First Foundation Bank Online Savings account offers a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) and easy access to your savings. Due to the initial deposit requirement of $1,000, some consumers may be put off from opening this account, but those who are able to do so should consider First Foundation Bank. Pros: Cons: Best for: Individuals who value a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) from their online savings account yet need immediate access to their funds without incurring withdrawal penalties. Click here to open a First Foundation Bank Online Savings account in minutes. What is the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account? First Foundation Bank was founded with the intention of servicing clients in the wealth advisory industry. The bank now provides consumer accounts, including the high-yield First Foundation Bank Online Savings account with a 4.85% annual percentage yield (APY), which is one of the most attractive high-yield savings accounts available in the market. The First Foundation Bank Online Savings account is a great solution for your savings if you anticipate maintaining a balance of $1,000 or more and like the idea of having an ATM card to access your funds from any ATM worldwide. The bank also has more than 30 physical branch locations in several states, including California, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas and Florida. Customers who do not need to visit a bank in person may conduct all of their banking activities online and via mobile banking, including paying bills, transferring money and more. If account holders need to speak with someone at the bank, they can call 888-405-4332 Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. PST, Friday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. PST, and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. PST and speak to a representative. Additionally, the customer care phone line offers automated help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Like a conventional bank, First Foundation is protected by the FDIC. If a bank collapses, your funds are protected up to a maximum of $250,000 per depositor, per institution. Advantages of the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account The FDIC-insured First Foundation Bank Online Savings account is known for being one of the best high-yield savings accounts available. It offers a competitive 4.85% APY, so your funds will earn interest while stored securely. The First Foundation Bank Online Savings account is unique in that it provides customers with an ATM card which enables them to access their funds with ease. Additionally, the bank offers a reimbursement of up to $20 per transaction for any ATM fees incurred while withdrawing funds. There is no limit on the number of ATM fee reimbursements you can receive. Furthermore, the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account does not charge any monthly maintenance fees. This ensures pesky bank fees won’t eat away at your savings. First Foundation Bank also offers live customer support should you have a question or concern and need to speak with a live person. Customer service agents can be reached via telephone from Monday to Saturday. Additionally, for round-the-clock assistance, automated support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Disadvantages of the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account The First Foundation Bank Online Savings account has numerous advantages, however there are certain restrictions to be aware of. One notable limitation of the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account is its initial deposit requirement of at least $1,000, which is rather high in comparison to many other online savings accounts. For example, the Laurel Road High Yield Savings Account has no minimum initial deposit requirement. Further, even though variable APYs are typical for savings accounts, your present elevated APY might change at any time. Consider opening a certificate of deposit (CD) if you’d rather secure a set interest rate for a period of time. Additionally, even though the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account reimburses account holders up to $20 in ATM fees each transaction, there is a $500 daily maximum ATM withdrawal restriction, which might be a problem if you need to access more of your money fast. Lastly, the bank charges its customers for wire payments that come into the bank. If you anticipate receiving inbound wire transfers on a regular basis, you might want look into alternative online savings accounts. Should you open a First Foundation Bank Online Savings account? The First Foundation Bank Online Savings account offers a secure way to protect your funds while also providing a competitive 4.85% APY. This is one of the highest-yielding savings accounts on the market at the time of writing. Plus, the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account has no monthly service fees, comes with an ATM card for easy withdrawals and reimburses account holders for any ATM withdrawal fees incurred. But before opening an account, be sure you can make an initial deposit of at least $1,000. The First Foundation Bank Online Savings account can be conveniently managed via mobile or web, but you have the option to visit a physical branch in a handful of states. However, you should compare it to other high-yield savings accounts to determine if it meets your financial needs. Click here to learn more about and open the First Foundation Bank Online Savings account.