To bake is to be human. And baking, like life, is about reinvention and improvisation. Whether your tastes run to crusty breads, flaky pastries or chewy cookies, you’ll need to build your skills on a solid foundation. And that’s easier if you have your kitchen set up for learning — great tools won’t do the job for you (well, a bread machine can do part of it) but with the right gear, you can experiment with confidence. And that way, your cookies won’t crumble — unless that’s what you want.

“It’s never perfect,” says Abra Berens, chef and author of Grist , Ruffage, and the forthcoming Pulp, “If your cookie doesn’t hold its shape, then just break it up and suddenly it’s a bar or a crumble.”

Berens recommends new bakers find something they love and make it consistently – maybe it’s chocolate chip cookies once a week for a month – to understand where things can go right and wrong. Sometimes you’ll find that your browned butter has burnt or your cake is runny in the middle — but it’s all part of the learning process, and it’ll make you a better baker.

“Get comfortable by making something over and over,” says Berens. “Then layer in something new and give yourself the space to riff and adjust.”

Gluten-free baking demands the same willingness to experiment, says Hiro Saito, baker and founder of Confections by Hirari West and Kirari West, a dedicated gluten-free bakery in Redondo Beach, California.

“There will be a lot of trial and error,” says Saito, and many bakers — looking to make a treat for someone with Celiac disease or a gluten intolerance — find themselves struggling to get started with a flour mix. Saito suggests finding a gluten-free flour you like. Bob’s Red Mill 1 to 1 Baking Flour is a readily available substitute for all-purpose flour.

For Saito, the best gluten-free baked goods are soft and moist – the two textures often missing from dry cookies or dense cinnamon rolls. To keep your brownies soft, don’t overmix your dough “as it tends to break the structure of the flour and your flour won’t work as intended.” If your cake is dry, Saito recommends tweaking the flour ratio by 5 or 10 percent at a time and noting what happens.

“A lot of people don’t have experience with gluten free baking,” says Saito. “But the key is not to stress about it and instead just keep trying to make it better.”

No matter what kind of baking you’re pursuing, we talked to these accomplished chefs to find ten of the best kitchen tools to help you become a better baker.

Essential cookware for bakers

Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven An all-purpose tool that can give you better loaves Amazon A cast-iron dutch oven is a great tool for home bread bakers, letting you lock in heat and moisture so you can get dramatic spring and a professional-looking blistered crust. The Lodge enameled dutch oven — our pick for the best dutch oven overall — performed just as well as models costing hundreds more, and the solid build and well-applied enamel means it’ll be part of your kitchen toolbox for years to come. Read our review $80 at Walmart

GIR Premium Stainless Steel Whisk A well-built whisk that handles everything from eggs to batter GIR The GIR whisk is comfortable to hold and has enough depth at 11 inches to reach the bottom of a mixing bowl, while keeping your sleeves out of the pancake batter. The balloon-shaped whisk has stiff steel wires for beating eggs and creaming butter and sugar, as well as a silicone handle for a secure grip. It comes in eight colors and there’s also a mini version that’s 8 inches long and helpful if you have a junior baker in the kitchen or a single egg to whip.

$13 at Amazon

J.K. Adams French Tapered Rolling Pin An affordable, durable rolling pin big enough to handle most baking tasks JK Adams The J.K. Adams French tapered rolling pin shows that a straight line is actually the easiest way to get somewhere. The single piece is long enough at nearly 18 inches to give you the space to press down and flatten pie dough or crush graham crackers without being unwieldy. The slightly narrower edges make the rolling pin more maneuverable, so you can direct and adjust your force to ensure evenly rolled out dough. $18 at Amazon

Nordic Ware Dough Cutter An all-purpose cutter, scraper and spatula for any floury task Nordic Ware Also known as a bench scraper, a dough cutter is like a knife, spatula, and mini broom in one. The Nordic Ware is a well-built, affordable model. Berens explains that its “a nice way to cut through dough without nicking it and for cleaning up floury projects.” The sturdy beechwood handle gives you something to grip while the stainless blade is fine enough for piecing out dough; but flexible enough to scoop up chopped nuts or dried fruit to add to your muffin batter. $12 at Amazon

Silpat Half-Sheet Silicone Baking Mat A durable, sustainable solution to stopping your baked good from sticking Amazon Silicone baking mats are come in a variety of sizes to match your sheet pans, and even with printed-on guides for cookies. “Silpat mats take the places of parchment or greasing a cookie sheet,” says Berens, who has four in her own kitchen. “They’re a sustainable product and they’re great for cookies, making brittle, chocolate and candy.” They're even freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe. Read our review $25 at Amazon

Microplane Premium Classic Zester Grater A versatile grater that'll add flavor to your bakes Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater A hint of citrus can be your secret ingredient with the Microplane zester. The chunky handle and sharp blades of this plane grater is a simple way to add orange zest to cakes or white chocolate shavings atop brownies or bars. And you'll reach for it when you're making dinner too — a microplane comes in handy for adding lemon zest to risotto or a mound of fresh parmesan to pasta. Read our review $17 at Amazon

Ateco Offset Spatula With 9.75-Inch Stainless Steel Blade A professional tool you'll use all around the kitchen Ateco When visions of Instagram cakes dance in your head, it's likely the baker on the other side of the camera used an Ateco offset spatula. Offset spatulas have a long, thin, flexible blade that is rounded at the edge, built for spreading and smoothing the icing of cupcakes and the layers of a cake. You can also use it to release muffins from a pan by trailing it around the edges, spread batter in a pan, or sauce a pizza. You’ll end up reaching for this spatula all the time, even to butter your toast. $8 at Amazon

Essential small appliances for bakers