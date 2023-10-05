These days, packing cubes aren’t hard to find; pretty much every luggage brand sells a version, and for good reason. Packing cubes are an organized traveler’s dream, allowing you the ability to sort your clothes into distinct pouches and arrange them neatly in your suitcase. But it’s not just about the organization. If you struggle to pack light or you’re a dedicated one-bagger, the right packing cubes can help you maximize your precious luggage space. That’s why I favor compression packing cubes, and for the past eight years or so, I’ve been hooked on one brand in particular: Eagle Creek. For most of that time, I’ve used the Pack-It Specter Compression Cubes, but when the brand replaced that line with the Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes, I knew I had to try them. Let’s take a look at my experience. Eagle Creek Pack-It Isolate Compression Cube Set (S/M) Lightweight and durable packing cubes for maximizing your luggage space. Eagle Creek’s Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes shrink down the clothes in your luggage thanks to an easy-pull second zipper. Even better, they’re incredibly light — perfect for anyone reluctant to add extra weight to their suitcase. $40 at Eagle Creek $40 at Moosejaw $40 at Amazon What we liked about them Easy compression and space-saving I rarely check a bag when I travel, so packing as efficiently as possible in my carry-on is crucial. That’s why packing cubes are more than just an organizational tool for me. The compression factor lets me fit more clothes in a single cube than the alternatives. Even after nearly a decade of using the Pack-It Specter cubes, I’m frequently amazed by how well Eagle Creek’s compression cubes work in squeezing the excess air out of my clothes, just with one extra zipper. The Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes are no different. With the medium size, I can shrink down even my bulkiest sweaters — ones that otherwise would’ve occupied nearly half the space on one side of my suitcase — and even add a lightweight shirt or two. When I’m not traveling with heavy winter clothes, I can typically fit several garments into the medium cube and a few more into the small cube. Thoughtful and user-friendly design Each cube is easy to fill with folded clothes, thanks to the main zipper that runs along three of the four sides. Once you have everything in, all you need to do is close the main zipper followed by the compression zipper below it. Then, watch your pile of fabric shrink before your eyes. Even better, the zippers themselves are self-repairing. This means even if you overpack a packing cube and it splits open, you should be able to get it back in traveling shape with ease. The cubes also have strong handles at the top, which can be helpful whether you’re taking them on the go for day excursions, attaching them to the outside of another bag or hanging them up for storage. I often keep cubes in my travel backpack to store extra layers during the colder months. The handle is a nice way to grab the whole packing cube when maneuvering it out of the tight under-seat storage area on the plane. Thin, lightweight and durable When you have a full suitcase, duffel or backpack, even a few unnecessary ounces can make the difference between an stress-free travel experience and back-aching misery. Thankfully, the Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes are made from a poly ripstop fabric that’s supremely thin at just 1.9 ounces and 2.6 ounces for the small and medium sizes, respectively. They’re about as “barely there” as can be, encasing and constricting my clothes while adding hardly any heft or bulk to my luggage. Don’t let the near-weightlessness or the translucent fabric fool you into thinking they’ll fall apart. I’ve used the Isolate Compression Cubes on a few trips, and it’s clear the 50-denier ripstop is plenty tough. I’ve put my Specter Cubes, which are only 30-denier, through the absolute wringer in the past eight years, and they’re all good as new. Plus, they’re machine-washable and water-resistant, making them easy to clean. If you’ve had any Eagle Creek gear, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise. The company is known for making travel products that stand the test of time. And if anything does go wrong, the company stands by its products with its “No Matter What” warranty, which prioritizes repairs over replacements. That’s all part of the company’s larger set of sustainability goals and practices. Making quality, long-lasting products that can be repaired if damage does occur means you’re less likely to purchase an alternative down the line and send the original to a landfill. What we didn’t like about them Limited sizes The Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes come in two sizes: medium (10 by 14.5 by 1 inches) and small (7.25 by 10 by 1 inches). These, admittedly, are ideal for almost all clothing items and fit well into most luggage — but I could do with more variety. When I’m packing, I love nothing more than to fill my suitcase Tetris-style with varied packing cubes that maximize every centimeter of space. Much to my dismay, I can’t do that optimally with only Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes. The missing puzzle piece is a tube-shaped cube for things like socks, underwear and swimsuits. Eagle Creek does sell packing cubes in that exact shape, but there’s no compression version. Slightly thicker than their predecessor Here’s where I get really picky. It’s clear I love the Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes. I plan to use them for a long time, in conjunction with my Pack-It Specter collection. But, while I appreciate the additional durability of the former, I’ve found it makes them ever so slightly less flexible than the latter. In practice, this makes the difference between fitting one extra tank top or leaving it behind — though I’m also leaving room for the possibility that the Specter’s greater flexibility is more due to my years of use rather than the material itself. Only time will tell. Bottom line I’ve tried and used a lot of travel gear over the years, and Eagle Creek’s packing cubes are among the products that have been a consistent presence in my luggage. I wax poetic about these things to anyone who will listen, and whenever someone asks me for packing advice or recommendations, my number one tip is to buy these compression packing cubes. So, if you’re looking for a way to maximize space and organization in your suitcase without adding weight, put Eagle Creek’s Pack-It Isolate Compression Cubes at the top of your list. Looking for a new travel credit card? 