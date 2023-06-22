CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Our quick take: The Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi offers a solid rewards rate for gas and EV charging purchases worldwide, restaurants, travel and Costco purchases, but there are some limitations. The card only for members of the warehouse store and you can only redeem rewards once per year.

Pros:

Earn 4% on eligible gas and EV charging worldwide on up to $7,000 in purchases per year (then 1% back).

Earn 3% back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases worldwide and 2% back on Costco and Costco.com purchases.

No annual fee with Costco membership.

No foreign transaction fees.

Comes with purchase protection against damage and theft.

Cons:

Earning rate is just 1% back for regular purchases.

No welcome bonus.

Costco membership required.

Rewards are only given out once per year when your February statement credit closes.

Rewards are only redeemable for cash back or merchandise, and you have to visit a U.S. Costco store to redeem.

Few cardholder benefits.

Current welcome bonus: The Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card doesn’t offer a welcome bonus.

Best for: Consider the Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card if you’re already a Costco member and you want to maximize rewards on gas, restaurant, travel and Costco business purchases. This card also works best if you’re a Costco enthusiast who doesn’t mind redeeming your rewards once per year.

Digging into the Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card

The Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card is a business credit card that’s geared to small business owners and entrepreneurs, yet it works best for Costco members who already pay for a membership. After all, even a basic Costco Gold Star membership will cost you $60 per year, or you can pay $120 per year for an Executive membership. As such, applying for the card only makes sense if you’re interested in shopping at Costco stores in the first place.