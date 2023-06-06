If you’re in need of a last-minute Father’s Day gift for your hairy dad, look no further than the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer. I got my hands on it to see if it’s actually a gift your dad will like and use this Father’s Day.

How we found the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer

I wanted to test the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair because I saw that CNN Underscored readers like you were buying loads of them. To see if it’s actually worth the hype, I quickly added it to my cart and put it to the test.

Why it’s a score

The first thing I noticed about the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer is just how small it is. It’s short and thin, about the size of a dry-erase marker. It comes with two interchangeable heads, one perfect for trimming nose and ear hair, and another that’s a mini version of what you’d find on a traditional beard trimmer that can accurately tackle your mustache or eyebrows.

I tried the nose trimmer first, and while it was quite ticklish at first, it did a solid job of trimming down the hairs in the lower part of my nostrils. The trimmer doesn’t immediately chop any hair it comes into contact with, so you need to circle it around the inside of your nose to cut all the hairs you want. While this might seem like a downside, I actually appreciated the slow trim so you don’t accidentally chop off all the hairs in your nose.

The other trimmer attachment did a great job at cleaning up the borders of my eyebrows and made quick work of the little hairs that were trying to give me a unibrow. I used it to trim the bits of my mustache hanging over my upper lip, which is where I really loved how small the trimmer head was. I normally do this with my normal beard trimmer and the wide blade always makes me stress about accidentally cutting my line at too sharp of an angle and shaving off a bit of my mustache I didn’t want to. The head of the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer is tiny, so it’s easy to cut each section of your mustache (or eyebrow) on the perfect line.

The one downside I’d say the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer has is its motor. Like I’ve mentioned multiple times already, this thing is minuscule. It makes sense that the motor inside is tiny as well, and its lack of power made it slow down a bit while I was cutting the mustache hairs on my upper lip. While it makes sense that this trimmer doesn’t have enough power to cut through the thick parts of a beard, I wish it had just a little bit more juice.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who takes their facial trimming seriously (or you want to give a hint), the ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer is a low-cost machine that gets the job done. Will it revolutionize the way they shave? No. But will it make it easier than ever to detail those awkward areas? Absolutely. And for $25, I think it’d make a great, practical gift he’s sure to use.