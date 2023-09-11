Skin cycling, gua sha routines, anti-aging creams, exfoliators — the skin care craze has reached peak popularity over the past few years, and everyone seems to want to get their hands on the next hottest skin product or trend. But one of the most underrated yet acne-preventing products you could use for your skin isn’t a serum, lotion, mask or cleanser at all. It’s a towel. Skin Care Club’s biodegradable, disposable face towels replace bacteria-filled, reusable face towels the way tissues replaced handkerchiefs. Traditional cloth towels are breeding grounds for bacteria and grime that then get transferred back onto your face if not washed after the recommended three uses. And with our busy lives and schedules, staying on top of your towel-washing regimen (much less your skin care routine) isn’t always easy. But with these single-use face towels, you can say goodbye to your pore-clogging, ratty cloth ones and elevate your skin care routine to new hygienic heights. Clean Skin Club Disposable Face Towels These biodegradable and disposable towels are perfect for those who may not have time to constantly wash their cloth face towels or are seeking additional acne-prevention methods. $11 at Amazon How I Found Skin Care Club face towels As much as I hate to admit it, I find most of my skin care products and life hacks on TikTok. A video of a girl showing her favorite Amazon skin care finds popped up on my For You Page one day and these towels were featured in it. As the girl demonstrated wiping her face with the towel and simply disposing of it when done, an image of my makeup-stained face towel hanging in my bathroom flashed through my mind. The thought of reusing it suddenly became unfathomable. I immediately clicked the Amazon link she provided to the towels and have been using them ever since. Why it’s a score I put these towels to the test for the first time after a particularly exhausting day of work and then straight to dinner with friends. I reapplied my makeup in between these commitments, so when the time came to wash my face and settle in for the night, I pretty much had two layers of makeup on. It’s important to note that my typical nighttime skin care routine never completely gets rid of all my makeup. Even after wiping and cleansing, streaks of eyeliner or mascara still manage to stain my cloth towels, leaving unsightly black marks all over them. And still, I somehow manage to wake up the next morning with slight smudging under my eyes. I was pleasantly surprised at how seamlessly these towels not only dried my face but cleared my skin of excess makeup and bacteria. The evidence was on the towel itself, and although a little gross, I was relieved not to have to subject my reusable towels to more unsightly makeup stains. I wouldn’t be hyping up this little pack of towels if they weren’t made from some of the softest materials my face has ever come in contact with. Clean Skin Club’s towels are made from eucalyptus viscose, meaning that they’re 100% biobased and dermatologist approved. I didn’t need to vigorously strip my face of natural oils in order to effectively clean my skin – a few soft, pillowy dabs are all it takes for these towels to completely absorb whatever bacteria my skin may have picked up that day. An additional plus: The box itself is cute and compact, so you can discreetly tuck it away in a medicine cabinet or even leave it on the bathroom counter where they’ll be completely indistinguishable from a small pack of tissues. The only downside is the constant reordering you’d have to commit to when making the transition to Clean Skin Club’s towels. Since they’re not readily available at all local drugstores, you’d most likely have to remember to purchase a new pack every 25 wipes (if you just opt to buy the single pack). Luckily, they do offer larger quantities at discounted prices, but you’d still be investing in copious amounts of shipping waste that may, in the end, entirely cancel out the towel’s biodegradability. If sustainability is important to you, it may be better to just stick with your trusty washcloth that can be reused for years. Bottom line If you just can’t seem to get rid of pesky acne, your overused cloth face towel may be the culprit. Clean Skin Club offers a great solution that can help resolve your acne woes, and my clear skin can definitely attest to their hygienic powers. Though you may be increasing your Amazon ordering, I’d say that trying them out is still worth a shot.