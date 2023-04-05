CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Our quick take: The CIT Bank Savings Connect account is a good option for customers who want an online high-yield savings account with a competitive annual percentage yield (APY), helpful customer service and no monthly fees.

Pros:

Excellent annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.50%.

No monthly service fees.

Live chat available 24/7; phone support available Monday to Saturday.

Easy mobile check deposits and electronic transfers with CIT Bank mobile app.

FDIC insured.

Cons:

No physical bank branches for in-person banking.

No access to ATMs for cash deposits.

Requires a $100 deposit to open an account.

Best for: Those who value a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) and feel at ease using online banking.

What is the CIT Savings Connect account?

The CIT Savings Connect account is one of the best places to park your cash. Getty Images

High-yield savings accounts are a secure way to create wealth over time, enabling you to grow your money with relatively low risk. Given the current state of the economy, now could be a good a time to put the money you’ve worked hard to earn into a reputable savings account that will give you a high rate of return with low risk.

This is where an online-only savings account — such as the CIT Bank Savings Connect — becomes valuable. This account is FDIC-insured, which provides protection of up to $250,000 per depositor and per insured bank. Consumers can rest easy knowing that their savings (up to $250,000) won’t disappear overnight if a bank or financial institution goes out of business.

With a competitive 4.50% APY, no monthly fees and an easy-to-use mobile app, the CIT Bank Savings Connect account is a compelling savings account that stands out from the competition.

Account holders can use the CIT Bank app to view their transaction history, transfer money between an external bank and their CIT Savings Connect account and make mobile check deposits.

Even without bank branches, CIT makes it easy to get support. Account holders can talk to a real person live from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays. Further, customers can access live chat support 24/7. This is far better than dealing with automated support systems that other banks might provide.

Advantages of the CIT Savings Connect account

CIT Bank gives customers access to real-time customer support, not just automated support systems. Getty Images

Being one of the top high-yield savings accounts on the market, the FDIC-insured CIT Bank Savings Connect lets you keep your funds secure while earning interest at a highly competitive 4.50% APY. This is significantly higher than the average national deposit rate of 0.37% that’s reported by the FDIC.

Further, the CIT Bank Savings Connect account has no monthly fees or maintenance costs. This ensures that almost everyone can open an account without worrying about costs diminishing their savings returns.

Two other advantages of the CIT Bank Savings Connect account are the ability to bank securely using the CIT Bank’s Mobile Banking app and being able to chat with a real person if you have any queries or concerns about your bank account.

In an era of automated banking support that can be frustrating to deal with as a customer, it’s helpful to know that CIT Bank has a real person standing by to answer any concerns you may have about your account. As discussed, you can talk to a support representative over the phone during the day or chat online with a customer support representative 24/7.

Disadvantages of the CIT Savings Connect account

The CIT Bank Savings Connect account offers many benefits, but there are a few limitations.

The biggest drawback is the absence of an ATM card, which prevents you from making withdrawals from your CIT Bank Savings Connect account at an ATM. Instead, you must first move funds from your savings account to your checking account to access cash.

If you’d prefer a savings account with its own debit card — like with the UFB Preferred Savings account — this can be a hassle. However, most consumers won’t find this to be a huge drawback since savings accounts tend to be used for long-term cash storage.

Further, opening the account requires a minimum deposit of $100. If you cannot meet this minimum, you might consider opening something like the Bask Interest Savings Account which has no minimum deposit to open.

Should you open a CIT Savings Connect account?

In summary, the CIT Bank Savings Connect account is a great way to safeguard your money. It has no monthly service fees and one of the best interest rates for savings accounts at 4.50% APY. Just make sure you can fund the account with at least $100 before opening an account.

This makes the CIT Bank Savings Connect account a smart option for almost everyone who is comfortable with online-only banking and is wanting to earn interest on their savings. Nevertheless, you should still compare the CIT Bank Savings Connect account to other online savings accounts to see if it suits your savings and spending needs.

