Our quick take: The Chase Slate Edge℠ is a no-annual-fee card designed to make paying down debt easier by offering a 0% introductory interest rate and the ability to lower your regular APR by 2% every year.

Pros:

No annual fee.

0% introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers for 15 months.

Ability to lower your interest rate every year by 2%.

My Chase Plan allows you to pay purchases over time for a fixed monthly fee rather than interest.

Automatic credit limit review after you spend $500 in the first six months and make timely payments.

Cons:

No welcome bonus.

The card doesn’t earn rewards.

3% foreign transaction fee on purchases originating abroad.

Current sign-up bonus: None.

Best for: This Chase Slate Edge is best for those who want to pay off debt with 0% APR over an extended time period. The card also helps you avoid interest in the long run, with the ability to lower your interest rate by 2% annually and pay purchases over time for a fixed monthly fee. The card earns no rewards, so it’s best for people who want to consolidate debt rather than earn rewards on purchases.

Introducing the Chase Slate Edge Card

Save money on interest with the Chase Slate Edge card. Getty Images

The Chase Slate Edge is designed to help consumers minimize interest fees with several useful perks. The card has no annual fee and offers 0% APR for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers. Beyond this initial offer, the card provides plenty of time and flexibility to pay down balances.

Chase Slate Edge card holders can continue to save on interest with access to My Chase Plan. This program allows cardholders to split large purchases into monthly installments for a fixed fee, which can be cheaper than paying interest.

If you make your payments on time and spend at least $1,000 per year, Chase will even lower your interest rate by 2%. You can lower your APR as low as the Prime Rate plus 9.74%, which is a nice incentive for managing your finances responsibly.

The Chase Slate Edge can also help you build your credit faster by offering an automatic credit limit review when you pay on time and spend $500 in the first six months of account opening. Card holders also get access to online tools to help them track their spending and credit score.

Advantages of the Ink Slate Edge Card

Enjoy paying no interest on your debt for a limited time with the Chase Slate Edge card. iStockphoto

The Chase Slate Edge offers a range of advantages that make it beneficial for consumers looking for a no-annual-fee card. One of its biggest advantages is that it offers 0% introductory APR on balance and balance transfers, making it easy to pay off credit card debt or new purchases without added interest. You do have to pay a 3% fee on balance transfers, so just be mindful of that expense.

Card holders can also lower their interest rate by 2% every year by spending at least $1,000 and making payments on time. This Chase Slate Edge is also a great choice if you want to build credit, since you get access to credit monitoring services and an automatic credit limit review after spending $500 and making on-time payments in the first six months.

While the card doesn’t earn any rewards, it does offer a variety of travel benefits, such as secondary auto rental collision damage waiver and roadside dispatch. These are useful benefits to have and might be especially handy during the summer travel season. Purchases are also protected with a zero liability policy and up to $500 per claim in purchase protection (capped at $50,000).

For a limited time, cardholders also get freebies like three months of complimentary Doordash DashPass and Instacart+ membership. You can renew your DashPass membership at a 50% discount after. DashPass membership costs $9.99 per month or $96 per year, making this an excellent value.

Disadvantages of the Ink Slate Edge Card

The biggest disadvantage of the Chase Slate Edge is that it doesn’t earn rewards on purchases and offers no welcome bonus. This is a pretty big drawback since plenty of competitor cards let you earn at least 1% cash back on every dollar spent. In fact, several credit cards have 0% APR offers similar to the Chase Slate Edge. The only advantage the Ink Slate Edge has is the ability to lower your APR by 2% a year. But if you’re paying your balance off every month, then this won’t be much of a selling point anyway.

Lastly, the Chase Slate Edge incurs a 3% foreign transaction fee on purchases made abroad. So if you’re looking for a credit card to pack for your next international trip, this isn’t the best option. The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card might be a better fit since it has no annual fee, doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, earns generous cash-back rewards and offers 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months.

Stacking up the Slate Edge Card against our benchmark

CNN Underscored has chosen the Citi® Double Cash Card as our “benchmark” credit card. That doesn’t mean it’s the best credit card on the market — rather, it means we use it as a basic standard to compare other credit cards and see where they score better, and where they’re worse.

Here’s how the Chase Slate Edge scores against our benchmark. The features of each card in the below chart are colored green, red or white. Green indicates a card feature that is better than our benchmark. Red indicates the feature is worse than our benchmark, and white indicates the feature is either equivalent or cannot be directly compared to our benchmark.

KEY DETAILS Citi Double Cash Card Chase Slate Edge Card type Mastercard Visa Sign-up bonus None None REWARDS Earning rate 2% on all purchases (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay it off) None Redemption value 1 cent (cash back) N/A Ease of basic redemptions Easy N/A Advanced redemption options Can transfer ThankYou points to 16 airline partners if you also have the Citi Premier℠ or Citi Prestige® N/A Quality of advanced redemptions Good N/A FEES Annual fee $0 $0 Foreign transaction fee 3% 3% BENEFITS AND PROTECTIONS Travel perks None None Purchase protections None Purchase Protection, Extended Warranty Travel protections None Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver Other perks None Three months of DashPass membership when activated by Dec. 31, 2024, three months of Instacart+ when activated by July 31, 2024 INTEREST RATES ON PURCHASES AND BALANCE TRANSFERS Introductory APR on purchases None 0% Length of introductory APR on purchases N/A 18 months Introductory APR on balance transfers 0% 0% Length of Introductory APR on balance transfers 18 months 18 months Introductory balance transfer fee 3% or $5, whichever is greater 3% or $5, whichever is greater APR after intro period ends/standard APR 18.99%-28.99% variable 19.99%-28.74% variable, with the ability to reduce

Other credit cards similar to the Slate Edge Card

There are a variety of good balance transfer cards on the market. Getty Images

There are many other no-annual-fee credit cards that offer 0% APR to help you repay debt or make large purchases interest-free. Some provide more time and others let you earn rewards on your spending, which is great if you want to keep using the card after repaying your initial debt.

For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card offers 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then rising to a variable 19.99%–28.74% APY. The card has no annual fee but still offers a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 in the first three months of account opening.

The Freedom Unlimited continues to earn rewards on everyday purchases: 5% on travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards Travel, 3% on dining and drugstores, plus 1.5% on everything else. You get the same interest-saving benefits (for 15 months rather than 18) and earn rewards.

The Citi Simplicity® Card is another excellent alternative that offers more time to repay balance transfers at 0%. Cardholders get 0% APR on balance transfers for 21 months, while purchases qualify for 0% APR for 12 months. The rate then rises to a variable 18.99%-29.74% APY. to Like the Chase Slate Edge, the Citi Simplicity doesn’t have a welcome bonus, nor doesn’t earn rewards. However, it’s better if you want an extra three months of 0% on balance transfers.

Should you get the Slate Edge Card?

The Chase Slate Edge credit card from Chase is an excellent option for people looking for a low-interest credit card with no annual fee. Between the 0% intro APR offer and the ability to lower your interest rate and repay purchases over time, you can save a lot while repaying debt. However, the card is lacking when it comes to rewards. If you want to earn points and save on interest, plenty of cards offer both.

However, if you just want a card that helps you build your credit and establish a relationship with a major bank like Chase, this could still be a great option. After all, Chase has some of the best rewards credit cards on the market. By opening the Chase Slate Edge, you can start building a relationship with Chase and perhaps get approved for a more rewarding card in the future. Ultimately, the Chase Slate Edge is worth considering if you are looking for a low-interest credit card with no annual fee.

Learn more and apply for the Chase Slate Edge credit card.

