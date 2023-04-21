This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

As far as wardrobe staples go, it doesn’t get more timeless or versatile than casual, white sneakers. A good pair can occupy a spot in your regular rotation for years and serve as your go-to footwear for vacations, errands, dinners with friends and even work. Of course, not all white sneakers are created equal, whether you’re considering looks, comfort, or sustainability.

In the past few years, Cariuma has ascended to the top of the list across all of those variables, which is why I was so excited when I added the leather Catiba Pro Lows to my wardrobe. In the past few months that I’ve owned these shoes, I’ve worn them through airports and on flights to the Caribbean, New York and California, and around town in all of those places plus at home in Chicago. Here’s how they’ve fared.

What we liked about them

I’ve worn my Catiba Pro Lows in countless situations: Running around with my nephews in Chicago, on long city walks, casually strolling among California Redwoods, with dresses on nights out and more. In terms of looks, these are classic and versatile enough to serve as an everyday shoe you can wear with jeans, dresses, athleisure and trousers (thanks to the streamlined style and the neutral palette), but unique enough that they stand out from the sea of mainstream brand white skater shoes.

I love the contrasting off-white suede against the white leather, and though I was initially unsure about the stark black logo (would it make the shoe too busy to wear with certain outfits?), I actually love the look and have yet to find an outfit that doesn’t work because of it. Yes, it’s a logo and generally, I’m a fan of logo-less designs, but the Cariuma logo feels fresh and stylish. I also appreciate that the logo is in only one spot on the shoe, plus a small green leaf on the outsole of the heel. Sure, it’s big, but so many similar shoes I’ve owned or considered feature prominent branding on both the sides and the heels, and that’s just a little much, don’t you think?

The biggest problem with white shoes is the reality of dirt, and the white leather Catiba Pro Lows certainly aren’t immune to that. I have been pleasantly surprised, though, by the fact that the off-white suede details tend to stay pretty clean, even when the leather (mostly the toes) collects occasional spots — which I’ve been able to remove with this shoe cleaner kit.

Of course, versatility and style mean little if the shoes aren’t comfortable, but that’s not an issue with the Catiba Pro Lows. The biggest issue I have when walking is that my feet tend to collapse inward, so if I’m going to be wearing a shoe for long periods of time, I need it to be sturdy enough that the material doesn’t just cave in. The Cariumas fit the bill there, and — thanks to the memory foam insole — provide enough cushioning and shock absorption that I feel comfortable wearing them for a full day of errands or easy sightseeing. I don’t get the feeling of walking on unforgivable wood planks like I do with my lower-profile Keds or flat, thin-soled sandals. I do have narrow feet, which can make some shoes a deal-breaker; the Cariumas don’t seem to be an extremely narrow design; they fit me well, but it seems there’s enough room if you have more standard-width feet, too.

While the overall design is relatively low-profile, the Catiba Pro Low collar comes up higher on the foot than some of the brand’s other styles (like The Oca, for example), which provides nice ankle stability when walking around all day. That said, it’s still a flat skater shoe, and I wouldn’t hike in them or walk 15,000 steps in a day on uneven terrain. At that point, I’m going to need a bit more cushioning (and more breathability).

Sustainability and social responsibility

And then there’s the company’s ethics. It’s clear social responsibility isn’t an afterthought with Cariuma; it’s built into the brand’s ethos. The Brazil-based B Corp uses a range of ethically-sourced sustainable materials in its products and packaging, including recycled nylon and recycled PET, bamboo and organic cotton; and it boasts certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council, OEKO-TEX, the Organic Crop Improvement Association, I’M GREEN, and Global Recycled Standard, among others. In fact, on its website, Cariuma offers an impressive amount of detail and transparency about each material used in its shoes.

But truly sustainable brands don’t focus only on the materials; they also ensure the people who produce, source and work with those materials do so under safe conditions and for fair wages. According to Cariuma’s website, the factory workers employed by Cariuma’s suppliers earn an average of 79% above the legal minimum wage (as determined by the International Labor Organization’s minimum wage policy guide); the lowest wage is 47% above the minimum. Cariuma requires its manufacturers, suppliers and vendors to adhere to an extensive code of conduct that stipulates fair pay, working conditions and safe housing, environmental standards and freedom to organize, among other requirements. Cariuma also works with indigenous communities in Brazil on ecological restoration; so far, they’ve planted 2 million trees of 100 native species in Brazil’s rainforests.

While the Catiba Pro Lows I own do include animal leather and suede (on the upper and collar lining), which I’d prefer to avoid altogether, their suppliers have been evaluated and Gold-Rated by the Leather Working Group, which champions responsibly sourced and produced leather. As for the rest of the shoe, the organic cotton in the cotton canvas lining and the laces was grown using regenerative methods, the rubber in the soles and the cork insole are sourced carefully without harming the trees they come from, the insole also includes plant-based Mamona oil (an alternative to petroleum) and the plastic in the laces is recycled.

What we didn’t like

Our biggest gripe with the Catiba Low Pros is that they don’t offer much in the way of breathability. I don’t tend to have issues with sweaty feet, but I noticed when wearing these for long periods of time in even moderately warm temps (like bopping around town all day while visiting my aunt in Northern California), my feet — particularly my toes — got sweaty. I’m not totally surprised; though I’ve never had issues with sweaty feet, I recognize that these shoes are made of leather and suede — objectively non-breathable materials. It won’t stop me from wearing them in the summer now and again (in fact, as I write this, it’s 79 degrees in Chicago, and I’m writing by the lake with the Cariumas on my feet), but I will likely choose a different pair to take on my travels if I’m going somewhere with consistently warm temps.

One thing I’ve found that helps is tucking the laces under the insole (a trick I saw on an Instagram reel; sadly, though, I didn’t save it to share here) and keeping them a little loose. That allows more air to flow through, with the added benefit of being easier to put on and take off.

It’s worth noting that Cariuma does make a version of the Catiba Pro Low with a cotton canvas upper (aside from the same suede accents on the leather pair), which I would imagine are more breathable; I specifically chose leather, because I figured they’d be easier to clean.

As I previously mentioned, I have been able to keep the uppers of my leather Catiba Pro Lows pretty clean, but the outsoles are trickier. The design intentionally includes diagonal stripes carved into the outsole for better traction when skating, but if you’re not a skater, the stripes may be more of an annoyance than anything, given how they can trap dirt.

The bottom line

It’s not exactly easy to find a pair of shoes that will fit every single footwear need, but if you’re looking to add a fresh lifestyle sneaker to your collection, the white leather Cariuma Catiba Pro Lows check a whole lot of boxes. You may want to think twice if breathability is your primary concern; otherwise, these sustainable sneakers are likely to become one of your fast favorites.