Our quick take: The recently-launched Capital One® Venture® X Rewards Credit Card is Capital One’s premium card, offering a number of luxurious travel benefits, a strong sign-up bonus and a simple way to earn and redeem valuable travel miles. Pros: Cons: Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account. Best for: People looking for a premium travel credit card with all the bells and whistles, but with an annual fee below $400. Learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture X card. Digging into the Capital One Venture X The Capital One Venture X credit card debuted in November 2021 and turned of heads for those looking for a premium travel rewards credit card. Although the card comes with a $395 annual fee, that’s still less expensive than most of the other premium travel credit cards on the market, while still offering a ton of benefits. Those benefits include up to $300 in annual statement credits for travel bookings made through Capital One Travel, 10,000 bonus miles each year starting with your first card member anniversary, up to $100 in credits for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership every four years, cell phone insurance, a Priority Pass Select membership and complimentary access to the issuer’s new airport lounge network. While the card might not offer as many bells and whistles as some other premium travel cards, the annual fee on the Capital One Venture X is significantly lower, making it more desirable for those in the market for a premium travel credit card. And, the benefits of the Capital One Venture X are well designed and can easily help offset the annual fee. Earning and redeeming miles with the Capital One Venture X is also extremely easy. The card offers a simple approach, earning a fixed 2 miles for every dollar you spend on almost all purchases. The only exception is if you purchase travel through the Capital One Travel portal — on flights purchased through the portal, you’ll earn 5 miles per dollar spent, and on hotels and car rentals, you’ll earn a whopping 10 miles per dollar spent. When it comes to redeeming your Capital One Venture X miles, you can use them to wipe away your travel purchases at a fixed value of 1 cent per mile. Alternatively, you have the option to transfer your miles to Capital One’s airline and hotel and partners and get potentially even more value for your rewards. Advantages of the Capital One Venture X As a new premium credit card, the Capital One Venture X has a lot to offer. With its many benefits and simple approach to earning and redeeming miles, it’s an extremely competitive option. Currently, the Capital One Venture X is offering new card holders 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on the card within the first three months after opening the account. Since the card earns 2 miles per dollar spent, you’ll end up with 83,000 miles when you include the miles earned from spending $4,000 on the card. Those 83,000 miles are worth $830 toward travel purchases, or potentially even more if transferred to a partner loyalty program. After you make a travel purchase with your Capital One Venture X, you can cover it with miles at a fixed value of 1 cent per mile. This allows you to cover the cost of the entire purchase — or just a portion of the cost if you prefer — with your miles. You have 90 days from the date the purchase was made to redeem your miles, and ultimately anything that codes as “travel” is eligible, such as airfare, hotels, car rentals, cruises, trains and even taxis. While the $395 annual fee on the Capital One Venture X isn’t cheap, the benefits of the card can provide immediate savings and make the annual fee more palatable. Two of our favorites are the annual travel statement credits and the anniversary bonus miles. During each year you have the card, you’ll receive up to $300 in statement credits for bookings made through Capital One Travel. This works like any other travel booking site, such as Expedia, meaning that you can buy virtually any flight, hotel or car rental that’s available. For those that travel even just once or twice a year, using the $300 credit should be incredibly easy. Then, on every account anniversary — starting with your second year as a Capital One Venture X card holder — you’ll automatically earn 10,000 bonus miles. Since these miles are worth a minimum of $100 toward travel. So if you use both the bonus miles and the $300 travel credits each year, the card essentially pays for itself. But one of the best benefits of the Capital One Venture X is its complimentary lounge access. The card comes with a Priority Pass Select membership that provides free access to over 1,300 airport lounges around the world. Plus, Venture X card holders get complimentary access to Capital One’s lounges. The first lounge in the network opened in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) in 2021, and additional lounges in both Denver (DEN) and Washington-Dulles (IAD) are slated to open soon. Each Venture X card member can bring up to two guests into the lounge with them. Additionally, Capital One Venture X card holders receive up to a $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, cell phone protection (up to $800 per claim with a $50 deductible), primary car rental coverage, trip delay protection if your flight is delayed 6 hours or more or requires an overnight stay, lost luggage reimbursement, complimentary Hertz President’s Circle status and no foreign transaction fees. Above all, you can add up to four authorized users onto your Capital One Venture X at no additional cost. Authorized users also get many of the same benefits as the primary card holder, such as a Priority Pass Select membership, access to Capital One Lounges, Hertz President’s Club status and travel protection benefits. Understanding the benefits of Capital One’s transfer partners Although Capital One makes it incredibly easy to redeem your miles for all travel-related purchases, advanced card holders might find more value in transferring their miles to one of Capital One’s travel partners. Using transferred miles requires some planning and flexibility, but can result in getting a lot more value when redeeming your miles. Capital One currently has 18 travel partners — 15 airlines and 3 hotels. Capital One miles transfer to most of its airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio, meaning for every 1,000 Capital One miles transferred, you receive 1,000 points or miles in the respective airline or hotel program. The only two exceptions are EVA Air Infinity MileageLands (which transfers at a 2:1.5 ratio) and Accor Live Limitless (which transfers at a 2:1 ratio). Although transferring your miles to a partner program can be complex, there are many situations where redeeming your miles with this method makes sense. For example, you can transfer Capital One miles to British Airways Executive Club to book short-haul flights on American and Alaska for as few as 7,500 Avios (British Airways' award currency) one-way. Likewise, you can transfer to Air Canada Aeroplan to book business class award tickets to Asia, Europe and beyond at reasonable rates. Your flight doesn't have to be on Air Canada either; the airline has partnerships with a variety of airlines including United Airlines, Emirates and Singapore Airlines, among others. Disadvantages of the Capital One Venture X One of the best features of the Capital One Venture X is its simplicity, but this can also be a flaw in some respects since the card doesn’t have any major bonus categories. You won’t earn any bonus miles on common everyday purchases such as gas stations, grocery stores or dining out. While you’re earning 2 miles per dollar on everything with the card, many other credit cards offer more points and miles in specific bonus categories. That means if you find yourself spending a majority of your household budget in one of those categories, you might prefer a card that rewards you more for those particular purchases. That said, the Capital One Venture X does earn 5 miles on flights and 10 miles on hotels and car rentals when you book through the Capital One Travel portal. However, that has its disadvantages, as you won’t usually earn hotel points or have your elite status honored on your hotel stays booked via a travel portal. And if you prefer to redeem your miles for travel at a fixed value, you’re pigeonholed into only redeeming your miles for travel. With a cash back card like the Citi® Double Cash Card, for instance, you’ll earn 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make a purchase, and another 1% when you pay it off. That’s effectively the exact same return, but it’s hard cash in your pocket which can be used on anything you’d like. If you think you’re mostly going to redeem your miles at a fixed value instead of transferring your miles to partner programs and you’re not going to utilize all of the Capital One Venture X’s premium travel benefits, then likely benefit from a cash back credit card instead. And while it’s great that Capital One has 18 transfer partners and continues to add to its roster, there are no US-based air carriers on the list. While the international carriers can provide a ton of value — and many partner with US airlines — there can be a steep learning curve in figuring out how these programs work. Stacking up the Capital One Venture X against our benchmark CNN Underscored has chosen the Citi Double Cash card as our current “benchmark” credit card. That doesn’t mean it’s the best credit card on the market — rather, we use it as a basic standard to compare other credit cards and see where they score better, and where they’re worse. Here’s how the Capital One Venture X scores against our benchmark. The features of each card in the below chart are colored in green, red or white. Green indicates a card feature that is better than our benchmark. Red indicates the feature is worse than our benchmark, and white indicates the feature is either equivalent or cannot be directly compared to our benchmark. When reviewing other credit cards, we use this format and these criteria to compare them with our benchmark. You can read our credit card methodology for more details on what we take into account when it comes to perks, protections and redemption value. Other credit cards similar to the Capital One Venture X The Capital One Venture X was designed to go head-to-head with cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express. They all offer premium perks at a high cost, but with benefits that rival any other card on the market. All three also offer the opportunity to transfer points to partner programs, though each one has its own unique list of partners. The Amex Platinum offers the most perks, but with an incredibly high $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), you’ll want to make sure you’re using all of them to get your money’s worth. American Express has the most transfer partners of any transferable points program with 20 airlines and hotels in its Membership Rewards roster. But if you don't want to redeem points by transferring them, the remaining redemption options on the Amex Platinum aren't particularly lucrative. Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Reserve has a nice set of bonus categories and offers a ton of flexibility when it comes to using your rewards. Redeeming points through the Chase travel portal comes with a 50% bonus, and Chase Ultimate Rewards' transfers partners offer several US-based options, such as United MileagePlus, Southwest Rapid Rewards and World of Hyatt. But, the Chase Sapphire Reserve still comes with a significantly higher $550 annual fee than the Venture X, and it has fewer transfer partners with only 14 options. Regardless, run the numbers and see if the extra cost is worth it for your particular situation. It's somewhat refreshing that Capital One has chosen to create a premium card with a relatively low price point and basic easy-to-use elite perks that many travelers truly want. While $395 may seem like a lot of money for a credit card, it's much cheaper than the annual fees of its premium card competitors. Plus, it's easy to essentially offset the Venture X's entire annual cost with the included $300 annual travel credit and 10,000 anniversary bonus miles. As Capital One builds out its own airport lounge network, the value of this card will only grow. So if you're looking for a premium travel credit card with all the most important features and at a reasonable cost, the Capital One Venture X may very well fit the bill. 