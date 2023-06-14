CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Our quick take: The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card keeps things simple by offering a flat 1.5% cash back for every dollar you spend with no annual fee, and new card holders qualify for an introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers.

Pros:

Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

Cash back can be converted to Capital One miles if you also have a miles-earning Capital One credit card.

0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (19.74%-29.74% variable APR afterward).

Extended warranty and 24-hour travel assistance services.

No foreign transaction fees.

No annual fee.

Cons:

Other rewards cards offer more cash back.

No bonus categories to maximize.

When converting cash back to miles with another Capital One card, Capital One’s transfer partners don’t include any domestic airline options.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.

Best for: People who want to earn cash back rewards that can be converted to travel rewards down the line, as well as those who wants to consolidate debt or skip interest on purchases for more than a year.

Learn more and apply for the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards card.

Introducing the Capital One Quicksilver credit card

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has been around since 2013, so it’s far from new. However, this no-annual-fee cash back credit card has become a favorite of many consumers thanks to its simple flat rate rewards and the fact that it has no annual fee.

New card holders who choose the Capital One Quicksilver can earn $200 in bonus cash back after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months after opening the account. That’s a great return for spending just $167 or more on the card each month for the first three months.

In addition, all purchases made with the Capital One Quicksilver earn 1.5% cash back. Customers can also enjoy an introductory 0% APR on both purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, though you’ll want to pay off any debt before the offer expires, as the APR rises to a variable 19.74%-29.74% afterward.

Several purchase and travel protection benefits also come with the Capital One Quicksilver, including an extended warranty on items that come with a manufacturer’s warranty, travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance and concierge services.

Advantages of the Capital One Quicksilver credit card

The Capital One Quicksilver card earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Getty Images

Earning a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases can be a great choice if you’re sick of trying to keep track of bonus categories or earning caps on other credit cards. You won’t have to worry if you’re using this card in a way that earns the most rewards, since you get the same earning rate on everything you buy.

We also like the flexible redemption options offered on the Capital One Quicksilver. Cardholders can redeem their rewards for a check in the mail, a statement credit, gift cards or purchases made through Amazon.com or PayPal. And if you also have a Capital One credit card that earns miles instead of cash back — such as the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — you can convert your cash back to miles and transfer them to any of Capital One’s 18 airline and hotel partners.

Meanwhile, the Capital One Quicksilver’s introductory APR offer makes it easy to save money on interest as you pay down large purchases or consolidate debt. While 15 months isn’t the longest introductory offer on the market, having a decent runway to pay down debt or break a large purchase into installments can make life easier.

Disadvantages of the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card