For so long we’ve had to accept that sleeping on a sleeper sofa means not sleeping well. In the past they’ve been most commonly made up of a thin, lumpy mattress that sits on top of a squeaky metal frame, which you have to dangerously unfold from the sofa whenever you want to get some shut-eye. Even just recently, more stylish-looking sleeper sofas always have the caveat of not being that comfortable to sleep on all night. That is, until Burrow, one of our favorite sofa-in-a-box brands that takes durable furniture to the next level, entered the sleeper sofa scene.

On June 13, the brand introduced its first-ever sleeper sofa that revolutionizes what a sleeper sofa is, how it works and what it looks like. As a huge fan of Burrow — its pet-resistant fabric has made having a cat and nice furniture actually possible for me — I had to give this new sleeper sofa a shot.