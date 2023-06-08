After years of struggling to find a sunscreen that didn’t leave a white cast, Shontay Lundy decided to create her own vegan and cruelty-free sunscreen brand, Black Girl Sunscreen. With options ranging from sprays to mattifying gels, Black Girl Sunscreen’s line of “melanin-friendly” products can be spotted everywhere from Target to Ulta Beauty. And thanks to bestsellers like its OG sunscreen lotion, Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30, the brand has been winning over shoppers since its launch in 2016.

At the heart of Lundy’s business endeavors is the desire to foster meaningful conversations around the importance of wearing sunscreen. “We want people to feel good and look good while wearing our products. But honestly, whatever sunscreen you love, just wear,” Lundy says. “That’s what we want folks to do — just wear the SPF because it serves so many different purposes.”

To learn more about Black Girl Sunscreen, we spoke with Lundy about the brand’s mission and bestselling products.

When it comes to sunscreen use and sun safety, what are some misconceptions people still have?

Shontay Lundy: People think that they don’t need sunscreen. I’m still hearing that people forget about wearing sunscreen. It’s not necessarily a misconception, it’s more ‘Why is wearing sunscreen an afterthought?’ And then at the forefront for most people of color is that darker skin complexions don’t burn.

What are some of Black Girl Sunscreen’s bestsellers — and why do people love them?

SL: Our OG formula Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30. It’s comfortable, it has a very faint smell, it rubs in clear and it leaves a little glow. Second is Black Girl Sunscreen Kids. Adults use it because it has a higher SPF at 50 and then parents are using it on their little ones. That’s important to us because we are now getting to the young ones at a very tender age. If we didn’t grow up using sunscreen or with sunscreen in our homes, now it is. And then we have Make it Matte, which is a sunscreen for the face.

Since starting Black Girl Sunscreen, what would you say has been your greatest accomplishment?

SL: The fact that we’ve grown from a team of three in 2016 to a team of 20 in 2023 means that our work is speaking for itself. We’re growing in so many different ways from product innovation to employees to being in 12,000 stores. Just the consistent and organic growth is something that I’m really proud of.

If you could only take one Black Girl Sunscreen product in your bag with you, which one would it be?

SL: It’s going to be Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 — the OG — as it doubles as a moisturizer and it’s hydrating. We have it protecting my skin from the sun, it’s cute to take a picture with, [it’s] travel size and that’s my BFF — she’s coming along.

Were there other names you considered for your brand before you decided on Black Girl Sunscreen?

SL: There are many companies that have ambiguous names and that’s OK, but for Black Girl Sunscreen, I wanted the consumer to walk down the aisle, look at our packaging, read our name and say ‘Totally, that’s for me and I appreciate that. I feel seen, I feel heard, I feel empowered.’

What’s next for Black Girl Sunscreen?

SL: To keep growing! We’re just starting to scratch the surface, so it’s important that more people know who we are and what the benefits are. We have some really strong allies and we just want to keep those relationships going. We want to continue to empower females, to do the work that we do and be true to what we’re doing.