Throughout the year, CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — from coffee makers to computers to sheets to shower heads — to help our readers find the absolute best things.

Our testing process is rigorous. We spend countless hours of research, consulting experts, reading editorial reviews and perusing user ratings to identify the products we want to bring in for testing, be they things that have stood the test of time or the most promising new contenders. Then we spend weeks or months testing and retesting each product multiple times in real-world settings, putting everything through the sort of use and abuse it’s likely to encounter in your home. We’re confident that our process lets us identify the very best things so you can quickly and easily buy what you need.

Here, we round up all the products that took the top spot in our tests throughout 2022.

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM5 The best wireless over-ear headphones Sony The Sony WH-1000XM5 improve on the XM4, with a slimmer design and refined noise-canceling microphones — it's the best over-ear Bluetooth headphone you can buy right now. XM4 owners have little reason to upgrade, but for anybody else, the XM5 are the high-end headphones to get. Read our review $399 $348 at Amazon

Fluance RT82 The best entry-level record player Fluance RT82 Record Player Amazon With everything you need including a high-quality cartridge and helpful setup tools, the Fluance RT82 can get you started on the path to audiophile vinyl listening without breaking the bank. Read our review $300 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The best earbuds for Apple users Apple The AirPods Pro 2 are as good as it gets for Apple users, with the best sound, controls and active noise cancellation you can find . Existing AirPods Pro owners don't need to rush out and upgrade, but everyone else willing to invest the money is in for a treat. Read our review $250 $230 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S The best true wireless earbuds for Android users Sony The Sony LinkBuds S offer excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and Sony’s actually smart Adaptive Sound Control to tailor performance to your surroundings. The LinkBuds S are a good buy for Android users, with support for LDAC high-res audio, and they work well with iOS, too. Read our review $200 $128 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 The best true wireless noise-canceling earbuds Bose The Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds 2 offer the best noise cancellation you can get in earbuds, along with great sound, so if you're looking to tune out the world around you for travel, office or home without resorting to a big over-ear headphone, this is the way to go. Read our review $299 at Amazon

Beauty and grooming

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer The best beard trimmer Amazon The Remington Smart Beard Trimmer delivers a consistent, quick trim, can take a beating, and is packed with tons of useful technology that prioritizes convenience, making every trim as easy as possible. Read our review $70 $65 at Amazon

DryBar Detox Dry Shampoo The best dry shampoo Target The DryBar Detox Dry Shampoo was the best at absorbing oil, aptly removed sweat and dirt and had the most pleasing scent, leaving our panelists' hair feeling cleaner and smelling better than any other dry shampoo we tried. Read our review $26 at Target

Dyson Supersonic The best high-end hair dryer Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer CNN The Dyson Supersonic is expensive. Like, $430 expensive. But, man, does it live up to its hype. It dries hair at warp speed, blasts out heat at a whopping 70 mph, is much, much quieter than other models we tested, and is just futuristic and cool all around. Read our review $430 at Sephora

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner The best everyday liquid eyeliner Amazon We found the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn't irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. As an added bonus, it's available in a whopping 12 shades. Read our review $23 at Amazon

Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge The best makeup sponge Katie McBroom Heralded by beauty editors as the GOAT, the Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge has lived up to its hype. While it’s slightly expensive, its quality (it didn’t disintegrate like others did over time) and effectiveness (it led to the cleanest application of the bunch) make it worth the money. Read our review $20 at Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick The best matte lipstick Amazon The Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick has thousands of 5-star ratings across the internet, and it’s easy to see why. True to its name, this product clings to your lips for hours upon hours, burritos and messy breakfast sandwiches be damned. It’s also surprisingly moisturizing for such a superior stay-put formula, a combo that’s rare to come by. Read our review $22 at Amazon

Gillette SkinGuard The best men’s razor Kai Burkhardt/CNN The Gillette SkinGuard stood out above all the other razors we tested, thanks to its extremely comfortable and easy shave. Its guarded razor made shaving a breeze, and we experienced zero tugging or irritation when using it. Along with its durability, ease of cleaning and additional precision blade, it was easily the best men’s razor we tried. Read our review $13 $11 at Amazon

Billie The Razor Starter Kit The best women's razor Billie Billie The Razor Starter Kit came out on top for its user-friendly design, close shave and overall durability. With built-in charcoal soap for easy lubrication and a rubbery grip for easy handling, it made for a quick, comfortable shaving experience. Read our review $10 at Billie

Coffee

De’Longhi Stilosa The best affordable espresso machine De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine Target If you want to make real espresso drinks at home but you’re on a budget, the De'Longhi Stilosa will give you great coffee and steamed milk with a little practice. Read our review $120 at Target

Blue Bottle The best coffee subscription Blue Bottle Blue Bottle's coffee subscription won us over with its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs. Read our review Starting at $13 at Blue Bottle

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot The best cold brew coffee maker Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Amazon Overall, the Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot scored highest. This sleek, sophisticated and streamlined carafe produces 1 liter (about 4 1/4 cups) of rich, robust brew in just eight hours. It was among the simplest to assemble, it executed an exemplary brew in about the shortest time span and it looked snazzy doing it. Plus, it rang up as the second most affordable of our inventory. Read our review $16 at Amazon

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker The best drip coffee maker Amazon The Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate, and all for a reasonable price. Read our review $130 $90 at Amazon

Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper The best pour-over coffee maker Amazon We found the flat-bottom, three-hole design of the Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper allowed for the most even and consistent brewing of all models tested. The Kalita produced the most robust coffee, maintained spot-on temperature, and the most even saturation of the grounds. Read our review $40 $27 at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus The best single-serve coffee maker Amazon The Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus, uses pods that deliver both espresso and “regular” coffee, could simply not be beat for its convenience. Intuitive and a snap to use right out of the box, it looks sleek on the counter, contains a detached 60-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it with each use and delivers perfectly hot, delicious coffee with a simple tap of a lever and press of a button. Read our review $200 $140 at Walmart

Emergency preparedness essentials

Midland ER310 The best emergency radio Amazon With easy-to-use alerts, four charging options, a bright LCD screen, a powerful flashlight and straightforward controls, the Midland ER310 outperformed the other radios we tested in every area and makes a valuable addition to your household emergency kit. Read our review $89 at Walmart

LifeStraw Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze A collapsible water bottle with a built-in filter LifeStraw Collapsible Squeeze Water Bottle LifeStraw This water bottle is so versatile we think every traveler and camper should have it. It boasts a built-in filter, so you can fill it up and drink water from basically anywhere, whether it’s a river or a bathroom sink. And since it’s collapsible, you can always find space to bring it along. Read our review $33 at Amazon

Fitness

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L The best rain jacket Patagonia The Patagonia Torrentshell outperformed all the other jackets we tested in key areas. It's ridiculously waterproof and will keep you bone-dry in the worst rain, not to mention it's extremely breathable, durable and comes with Patagonia's lifetime Ironclad Guarantee. Read our review $150 $104 at Patagonia

Peloton Bike+ The best smart exercise bike Peloton The Peloton Bike+ came out on top (but honestly, just barely) due to its sturdy construction, variety of knowledgeable, inspiring instructors and many high-quality off-the-bike classes. It's a great something-for-everyone buy. Read our review $2,500 at Peloton

Wyze Smart Scale The best smart scale Wyze Pulling this thin, elegant glass scale out of the box, we were immediately sold on its simple good looks. The design of this scale is on par with several we tested that were far more expensive. It’s sleek and lightweight, and it fits in places most people like to stash a scale — like under the bed, a dresser or a very slim bathroom vanity. Read our review $40 at Amazon

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray The best sunscreen Amazon The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray scored miles above every other sunscreen we tested. An SPF 30, broad-spectrum, chemical formulation, this spray sunscreen applied super-light, rubbed into the skin right away and smelled deliciously of coconut. Read our review $11 at Amazon

Yeti Rambler 26 Ounces The best water bottle Yeti The Yeti Rambler came out on top during our testing thanks to its stellar thermoregulation, amazing durability and fantastic chug cap that gives you a comfortable and quick drinking experience while maintaining easy access to the superwide mouth. Read our review From $40 at Yeti

Geox New Aneko B Abx Woman The best waterproof shoes Geox Functional, breathable and incredibly comfortable, the Geox New Aneko B Abx Woman kept our feet dry through puddles, rainfall and spills. We ordered a half size up for a great fit. Read our review $175 at Zappos

Lululemon Align Pant The best workout leggings Lululemon If you’re looking for a sweat-wicking, breathable legging that’ll move with you no matter how brutal your workout is, and a pair that’s so comfortable you’ll nearly forget you’re wearing it at all, the Lululemon Align Pant is an investment we can get behind. Read our review From $100 at Lululemon

Lululemon Reversible Mat 5MM The best yoga mat Lululemon Hands down our favorite feature of the mat is the fact that it's dual-sided, with a smooth and sticky polyurethane-coated top side and a textured natural rubber bottom side that provides loads of traction. Beyond that, though, we also loved that the mat is slightly oversized and provides ample cushion given its 5-millimeter thickness. Read our review $88 at Lululemon

Shokz OpenRun Pro The best headphones for running and outdoor workouts Shokz The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones don’t sound as good as sealed earbuds like the Beats Fit Pro, but we loved them for running and hiking, since they let you hear your surroundings as clearly as you would without wearing headphones at all. Read our review $180 $144 at Amazon

Gaming

Razer Kraken X The best budget gaming headset Amazon For under $50, the Razer Kraken X delivers some of the best comfort and sound quality out of all of the affordable wired headsets we tested. It also works well with nearly every platform, thanks to its versatile 3.5mm wired headphone connection. Read our review $50 $40 at Amazon

Acer XF243Y The best budget gaming monitor Acer The Acer XF243Y is an inexpensive way to get in on HDR gaming. With a 1080p IPS display and 144Hz refresh rate, it performs outside its weight class while still being affordable for most budgets. Read our review $194 at Walmart

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX The best 4K gaming monitor Asus Asus' top-of-the-line 4K monitor has the best picture quality we tested along with incredibly low input lag — it's expensive, but it's the best gaming monitor we've found, and for serious gamers who can make the investment, it's the one to get. Read our review $3,000 $2,750 at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro The best gaming keyboard SteelSeries When it comes to a keyboard that checks all of the possible boxes and then some, the Apex Pro shines bright, delivering extreme value with adjustable switches, individual key lighting and an OLED display that makes quickly changing settings a breeze. Read our review $200 $140 at Amazon

MSI Aegis RS The best gaming PC MSI The MSI Aegis RS delivers high-end performance in blockbuster games for an affordable price, and has plenty of space for future upgrades. Read our review $1,980 at Amazon

Home

Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towel The best bath towel Frontgate Fresh out of the box, Frontgate’s Resort Cotton Bath Towel was among the most luxurious-feeling in our testing pool. Thick, soft and snuggly, this product truly feels like a fine hotel bathing experience. At a generous 58 inches by 30 inches, it looks the part too, with a lush surface punctuated by a nice 2-inch-long trim near each towel end. Read our review $38 at Frontgate

Alpha JX Bidet Seat The best bidet seat overall Alpha JX Bidet Seat Amazon The Alpha JX bidet seat features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat, making it the best bidet on the market, especially for the price. Read our review $369 at Amazon

Proven Mosquito and Tick Spray The best bug repellent spray overall A The Proven’s Mosquito and Tick Spray proved to be a winner during our user testing. Proven was nice and light to the point we barely felt it on our skin. While you might forget you’re wearing it, though, bugs won’t. Read our review $16.97 at Home Depot

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier The best humidifier Amazon The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier was a breeze to use from the start. It was packaged so that the unit was easy to remove and assemble, and it was filled and misting quickly. The bulk of this humidifier is the tank, so it takes up minimal space, which is just one reason this humidifier ranked as our top choice. It was also a standout when it came to cleaning, which is huge if you’ve ever dealt with a gross, moldy humidifier filter or tank. Read our review $69.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B tower fan The best cooling fan overall Amazon The Honeywell Quietset Whole Room tower fan is well built, quiet and affordable, with a solid, stable build and a beautiful, colorfully laid out control panel that was simpler to figure out and use than the competition. It was easier to assemble than the other tower fans we tested, with tool-free construction and a simple connection to the base that was a lot easier to deal with than the other tower models we looked at. Read our review $74.99 $60.50 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro The best home security system Amazon Ring Alarm Pro wasn’t just the most seamless to set up and customize with a range of add-ons, but it offers features that other systems can’t match. Read our review $299.99 at Amazon

Maytag M400 Steam Iron The best clothing iron overall Amazon Lightweight, super-steamy, able to get rid of even the stubbornest of wrinkles and priced affordably, Maytag’s M400 practically had us looking forward to laundry day. Heating up in a lightning-fast 39 seconds, the quickest of all irons we tested, it also features a handy indicator light that turns green to alert you it’s ready. Read our review $58.03 at Walmart

Happy Light Luxe by Verilux Best SAD light therapy lamp Verilux The Happy Light Luxe by Verilux is sleek, slim, packable and stable, and its well-thought-out controls — which were missing from almost every other light that we tested — made customizing the experience a pleasure. Read our review $99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer The best thermometer overall Amazon With accurate readings and a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead, plus a silent option and an easy to read LED display, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need in a thermometer. Read our review $59.99 $24.90 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 Pro The best video doorbell camera Ring Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 Pro uses radar to give you highly accurate motion alerts, has stellar looking video with a wide, tall field of view and crisp audio, and can even show you on a map the route someone took as they made their way to your door. Read our review $259.99 at Amazon

Midea U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner The best window AC overall Midea Midea’s U-shaped design makes installation a cinch and keeps the compressor outside, making it quieter than other ACs. It cooled the room more quickly and more effectively thanks to a motorized vent that effectively moves to waft cold air throughout the room. Read our review $399 $359 at Amazon

Waterpik Ion Water Flosser The best water flosser Waterpik This full-featured cordless flosser takes up little space on the counter, but has a big reservoir that keeps you flossing — plus it was a pleasure to use in our testing. Read our review $100 $65 at Amazon

Kitchen

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer The best air fryer Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon The Ninja AF101’s heavy-duty feel, combined with its reasonable price tag, convenient controls and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this air fryer the best overall. It’s not especially heavy (10.58 pounds), but the solid construction and rubber feet give it a sturdy feel that was even more noticeable after several days of handling less rugged models. Read our review $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Breville Super Q The best blender Amazon With 1,800 watts of motor power, the Breville Super Q blender features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is touted for being quieter than other models. It does carry a steep price tag, but for those who can’t imagine a smoothie-less morning, what breaks down to less than $2 per day over one year seems like a bargain. Read our review $549.95 $411 at Amazon

Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet The best cast-iron skillet Sur La Table The Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet rose to the top of our rankings for not only delivering great results across all of our testing criteria but also for its affordable price. Weighing just 6.5 pounds, the Chef Collection comes pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and has two slightly larger pour spouts that allowed us to deftly remove oil from the pan without a dribble in sight. It outperformed most of its much higher-priced competitors at nearly every test we threw at it. Read our review #39.95 at Williams-Sonoma

Teakhaus Professional Cutting Board The best cutting board Teakhaus The Teakhaus Professional is a cutting board made from teak, a wood that stands up to heavy use, is resistant to stains and knife cuts, cleans up easily, is heavy enough to stay in place while you work and is reasonably priced compared to other wooden cutting boards of similar quality. Plus, it’s beautiful enough to earn a permanent spot on your kitchen countertop. Read our review $107.95 at Amazon

Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven The best Dutch oven Amazon The Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast-Iron Dutch Oven’s shiny, smooth finish had zero flaws out of the box, and the ombre blue hue was just plain pretty. Its 6-quart size was just right for all sorts of tasks. Its large handles and the lid’s amply sized metal knob are both features that make using a heavy pan easier. And its slightly sloped sides allowed a spatula to scrape up everything along the edges. Read our review $133 $79.90 at Amazon

Kona BBQ Grill Brush The best grill brush Amazon The Kona BBQ Grill Brush features a durable, stainless steel brush head that, according to the manufacturer, works best when dipped in water. This proved true in our testing, and the wet brush melts away any leftover food or gunk on the grill. The solid brush head ensures that no bristles, wire bits, food or residue from the tool is left behind on your grill. Read our review $19.25 at Amazon