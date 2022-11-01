Best water flossers
This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from bidets to mesh Wi-Fi routers to workout earbuds — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from October.

Exercise

Workout earbuds

Beats Fit Pro
Best workout headphones overall
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Amazon

We used the Beats Fit Pro in the gym and all day for work, play and commutes, and found their secure, sweat-resistant design and superb audio make them a perfect fit for anyone's workout, no matter whether you’re an Apple or Android user.

Read our review

$200 $160 at Amazon

Workout headphones

Shokz OpenRun Pro
Best headphones for running and outdoor workouts
Shokz OpenRun Pro product card
Shokz

The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones don’t sound as good as sealed earbuds like the Beats Fit Pro, but we loved them for running and hiking since they let you hear your surroundings as clearly as you would without wearing headphones at all.

Read our review

$180 at Amazon

Home

Bidets

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment
Best bidet attachment
Tushy Classic 3.0
Tushy Classic 3.0
Hello Tushy

If you’re a bidet beginner and don’t want to spend too much money, the Tushy Classic mounts under your existing toilet seat and gives you a comfortable stream with just enough adjustability.

Read our review

$109 at Amazon

Water flossers

Waterpik Ion Water Flosser
Best water flosser overall
Waterpik ION best water flossers product card underscored
Waterpik

This full-featured cordless flosser takes up little space on the counter but has a big reservoir that keeps you flossing — plus, it was a pleasure to use in our testing.

Read our review

$100 $80 at Amazon

Kitchen

Air fryers

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Best air fryer overall
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Its heavy-duty feel, combined with the reasonable price tag, convenient controls and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this fryer the best overall.

Read our review

$130 $100 at Amazon

Software and services

Gaming apps

Gotham Knights (PS5)
A good third-person action role-playing game for Batman fans
Gotham Knights for PS5
Gotham Knights for PS5
Amazon

Gotham Knights is a brand-new, open-world, third-person action role-playing game featuring the Batman Family. Despite a myriad of problems we encountered while playing it, ultimately it did more right than wrong. So, buy it if you're a fan of the Bat Family. Otherwise, wait for it on sale.

Read our review

$90 for Deluxe Edition (PS5) at Amazon $70 for Standard Edition (PS5) at Amazon

Music streaming services

Apple Music
Best music streaming service for Apple users
New Project - 2022-10-07T101329.264.jpg
Apple

Apple Music is perfect for individuals who are already entrenched in Apple’s hardware and software ecosystem, though it works great on other devices too.

Read our review

From $5 per month at Apple
Spotify
Best music streaming service overall
New Project - 2022-10-07T101254.610.jpg
Spotify

Spotify is a great all-around music streaming service with an intuitive interface, slick social features and a large selection of music and podcasts.

Read our review

From $10 per month at Spotify
Tital
Best music streaming service for audiophiles
New Project - 2022-10-07T101230.005.jpg
Tidal

We found Tidal to be the best music streaming platform for serious listeners due to its top-tier audio quality and higher royalty payouts for music artists.

Read our review

From $10 per month at Tidal

Travel

Dash cams

Nextbase 322GW
Best dash cam overall
Nextbase 322GW dash cam underscored product card
Nextbase

A dual-channel camera that includes front and rear video cameras, this Nextbase unit was the easiest to use and delivered the most impressive image quality in our testing.

Read our review

$300 at Amazon
Scosche NEXS10032-ET
Best screenless dash cam
Scosche NEXS1 dash cam underscored product card
Scosche

Although it doesn’t have a screen, the budget-friendly Scosche camera has, by far, the easiest mobile app to use, and promises quick and easy video playback whenever you need it.

Read our review

$120 at Amazon

Water flossers for travel

MySmile Cordless Oral Irrigator
Best water flosser for travel
MySmile cordless best water flossers product card underscored
MySmile

A big battery and reservoir, along with fully waterproof construction, make this a perfect travel companion. It's easy to use and maneuver, and just as easy to pack away.

Read our review

From $110 From $62 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Gaming monitors

Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR
Best 1080p gaming monitor
Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR underscored gaming monitor product card
Asus

For gamers on a budget — especially first-person shooter fans — this small monitor with great color accuracy, HDR support and a fast 360Hz refresh rate really delivers.

Read our review

$400 at Amazon
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX
Best 4K gaming monitor
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX underscored gaming monitor product card
Asus

Asus' top-of-the-line 4K monitor has the best picture quality we tested along with incredibly low input lag — it's expensive, but it's the best gaming monitor we've found, and for serious gamers who can make the investment, it's the one to get.

Read our review

$3,000 $2,600 at Amazon
Dell Alienware AW2721D
Best 1440p gaming monitor
Dell Alienware AW2721D gaming monitor product card
Dell

For gamers who don't have the fanciest systems — and that's a lot of us — the 27-inch Alienware delivers excellent performance, with a better combination of color accuracy and fast response time than any other monitor we tested.

Read our review

$715 at Amazon
Dell Alienware AW3423DW
Best ultrawide gaming monitor
Dell Alienware AW3423DW underscored gaming monitor product card
Dell

With an incredible picture and speedy performance, this ultrawide OLED from Dell delivered the fastest response times in our testing and should satisfy any gamer looking for an immersive experience.

Read our review

$1,519 for the 34-inch at Amazon $1,300 $1,200 at Dell

Mesh Wi-Fi routers

Eero 6+, 3-Pack
Best mesh Wi-Fi router overall
eero-6-plus-underscored-product-card-best-mesh
Eero

Eero continues to master making Wi-Fi easier and better for the masses with a streamlined setup, wide-ranging coverage, high speeds and affordability combined with easy-to-manage parental controls, ad blocking and network security.

Read our review

$300 $194 at Amazon

Noise-canceling earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
Best noise-canceling earbuds
New Project (91).jpg
Bose

With the best noise cancellation we’ve heard from a pair of earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are our choice for discreetly shutting out airplane cabin noise and office chatter.

Read our review

$300 at Amazon $300 at Bose

Noise-canceling headphones

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700
Best noise-canceling over-ear headphones
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
Nordstrom

Perfect for commuting, the office, long flights or just around the house, the Bose 700 combines Bose’s industry-leading ANC with great sound and a new, more comfortable and stylish slimmed-down design.

Read our review

$380 at Amazon $380 at Bose

Over-ear headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5
Best wireless over-ear headphones overall
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 improve on the XM4, with a slimmer design and refined noise-canceling microphones — it's the best over-ear Bluetooth headphones you can buy. XM4 owners can wait to upgrade, but for anybody else, the XM5 are the high-end headphones to get.

Read our review

$398 at Amazon