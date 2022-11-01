CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those dash cams, water flossers or gaming monitors — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from bidets to mesh Wi-Fi routers to workout earbuds — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from October.

Exercise

Workout earbuds

Workout headphones

Shokz OpenRun Pro Best headphones for running and outdoor workouts Shokz The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones don’t sound as good as sealed earbuds like the Beats Fit Pro, but we loved them for running and hiking, since they let you hear your surroundings as clearly as you would without wearing headphones at all. Read our review $180 at Amazon

Home

Bidets

Water flossers

Waterpik Ion Water Flosser Best water flosser overall Waterpik This full-featured cordless flosser takes up little space on the counter, but has a big reservoir that keeps you flossing — plus it was a pleasure to use in our testing. Read our review $100 $80 at Amazon

Kitchen

Air fryers

Software and Services

Gaming apps

Music streaming services

Apple Music Best music streaming service for Apple users Apple Apple Music is perfect for individuals who are already entrenched in Apple’s hardware and software ecosystem, though it works great on other devices, too. Read our review From $5 per month at Apple

Spotify Best music streaming service overall Spotify Spotify is a great all-around music streaming service with an intuitive interface, slick social features and a large selection of music and podcasts. Read our review From $10 per month at Spotify

Tital Best music streaming service for audiophiles Tidal We found Tidal to be the best music streaming platform for serious listeners due to its top-tier audio quality and higher royalty payouts for music artists. Read our review From $10 per month at Tidal

Travel

Dash cams

Nextbase 322GW Best dash cam overall Nextbase A dual-channel camera that includes front and rear video cameras, this Nextbase unit was the easiest to use and delivered the most impressive image quality in our testing. Read our review $300 at Amazon

Scosche NEXS10032-ET Best screenless dash cam Scosche Although it doesn’t have a screen, the budget-friendly Scosche camera has, by far, the easiest mobile app to use, and promises quick and easy video playback whenever you need it. Read our review $120 at Amazon

Water flossers for travel

Work-from-home essentials

Gaming monitors

Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR Best 1080p gaming monitor Asus For gamers on a budget — especially first-person shooter fans — this small monitor with great color accuracy, HDR support and a fast 360Hz refresh rate really delivers. Read our review $400 at Amazon

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX Best 4K gaming monitor Asus Asus' top-of-the-line 4K monitor has the best picture quality we tested along with incredibly low input lag — it's expensive, but it's the best gaming monitor we've found, and for serious gamers who can make the investment, it's the one to get. Read our review $3,000 $2,600 at Amazon

Dell Alienware AW2721D Best 1440p gaming monitor Dell For gamers who don't have the fanciest systems — and that's a lot of us — the 27-inch Alienware delivers excellent performance, with a better combination of color accuracy and fast response time than any other monitor we tested. Read our review $715 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi routers

Eero 6+, 3-Pack Best mesh Wi-Fi router overall Eero Eero continues to master making Wi-Fi easier and better for the masses with a streamlined setup, wide-ranging coverage, high speeds and affordability combined with easy-to-manage parental controls, ad blocking and network security. Read our review $300 $194 at Amazon

Noise-canceling earbuds

Noise-canceling headphones

Over-ear headphones