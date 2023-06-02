CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those air fryers, fitness trackers or window ACs — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested thousands of products — from cooling fans to soda makers to PlayStation 5 games — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from May.

Fitness

Fitbit fitness trackers

Fitbit Inspire 3 Best fitness tracker watch Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best fitness tracker for most people, offering comprehensive tracking, a vivid color display and a comfortable fit for less than $100. Read our review $98 at Amazon

Sports bras

Lululemon Run Times Bra High Support Best running sports bra Lululemon We love Lululemon’s leggings, and the Lululemon Run Times high-impact sports bra lived up to the company’s reputation with padded, adjustable, crossable straps and sweat-wicking fabric that kept our testers comfortable through high-intensity runs. Read our review $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support Best low-impact sports bra Lululemon If you want to stick to low-impact fitness, Lululemon’s dainty Flow Y Nulu racerback bra crafted from the same soft material as its Align leggings is perfect for everything from leisurely strolls to Pilates reformer classes. Read our review $48 at Lululemon

Girlfriend Paloma Racerback Bra Best sports bra for lounging Girlfriend Collective A sports bra that is as comfortable as it is cute, the Girlfriend Paloma has a racerback design and features a buttery-soft fabric made from 79% recycled plastic bottles. Read our review $46 at Girlfriend Collective

Soda makers

DrinkMate OmniFizz Best soda maker for juices, wine and more DrinkMate The OmniFizz is a versatile machine that unlike many of the soda makers we tested can carbonate any chilled drink — including alcoholic beverages. Plus, it's well made and simple to use. Read our review $109 at Amazon

Coolers

Yeti Tundra 45 Best hard cooler Yeti A solid, heavy-duty cooler that’s built to last, this Yeti model kept things cold for two full days in our testing, is durable enough to stand up to serious abuse and has enough room to hold 28 cans with plenty of ice. Read our review $325 at Yeti

Igloo Maxcold 50 Best cooler on a budget Igloo While it’s not bear-proof like fancy rotomolded coolers, this low-cost Igloo cooler held its temperature nearly as well in testing, and is sturdy enough to use as a bench at your next picnic. Read our review $60 at Amazon

Pelican Elite 45 Best wheeled cooler Pelican It’s not cheap, but this heavy-duty cooler is built like a tank, keeps its internal temperature extremely well, and despite the bulky size, is comfortable for nearly anyone to wheel and maneuver. Read our review $450 at Pelican

