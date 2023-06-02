Best cooling fans
This year, we’ve already tested thousands of products — from cooling fans to soda makers to PlayStation 5 games — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from May.

Fitness

Fitbit fitness trackers

Fitbit Inspire 3
Best fitness tracker watch
Fitbit Inspire 3
Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best fitness tracker for most people, offering comprehensive tracking, a vivid color display and a comfortable fit for less than $100.

Read our review
$98 at Amazon

Sports bras

Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
Best sports bra overall
underscored nike dri fit swoosh zip front sports bra
Nike

All of our testers — even those with 38G and 36DD chest sizes — found the ultra-supportive Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh to be the most comfortable sports bra they’d ever worn. The soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric and simple zip-front design kept everyone comfortable even in high-octane workouts.

Read our review
$52 From $33 at Nike
Lululemon Run Times Bra High Support
Best running sports bra
underscored lululemon run times sports bra taupe
Lululemon

We love Lululemon’s leggings, and the Lululemon Run Times high-impact sports bra lived up to the company’s reputation with padded, adjustable, crossable straps and sweat-wicking fabric that kept our testers comfortable through high-intensity runs.

Read our review
$68 at Lululemon
Lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support
Best low-impact sports bra
Flow Y Nulu product
Lululemon

If you want to stick to low-impact fitness, Lululemon’s dainty Flow Y Nulu racerback bra crafted from the same soft material as its Align leggings is perfect for everything from leisurely strolls to Pilates reformer classes.

Read our review
$48 at Lululemon
Girlfriend Paloma Racerback Bra
Best sports bra for lounging
underscored girlfriend collective paloma sports bra orange
Girlfriend Collective

A sports bra that is as comfortable as it is cute, the Girlfriend Paloma has a racerback design and features a buttery-soft fabric made from 79% recycled plastic bottles.

Read our review
$46 at Girlfriend Collective

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
One of the best Nintendo Switch games yet
Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom Product Card.jpg
Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a must-have for any Switch owner, building on its predecessor's open-ended gameplay with a staggering level of creativity and player freedom.

Read our review
$67 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $69 at Walmart

Playstation 5 games

Diablo IV
A phenomenal story from one of the greatest role-playing series
diablo iv product card cnnu.jpg
Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo IV is a true return to form for Blizzard's popular action role-playing series, delivering an excellent story, gorgeous visuals, first-rate combat and enough content to keep you occupied for dozens of hours. Launching for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on June 6.

Read our review
$70 at Amazon (PS5) $70 at Amazon (Xbox) $70 at Battle.net (PC)

Home

Cooling fans

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B Tower Fan
Best cooling fan overall
Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan
Honeywell Quietset Whole Room Tower Fan
Amazon

The Honeywell tower fan has a small footprint and sleek design, a sturdy base and eight speed settings, plus it's quiet and affordable.

Read our review
$75 $70 at Amazon $70 at Target $68 $61 at Walmart
Dyson Purifier Humidity+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 Fan, Humidifier and Air Purifier
Best splurge fan
dyson humidity cooling fan PH04
Dyson

The Dyson Purifier Humidity+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 is more expensive than other fans we tested, but this attractive, robust fan and air purifier now adds a humidifier function to its impressive list of features. (For a slightly lower price and a heater function, try the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09, our former pick for "best splurge" fan.)

Read our review
$920 at Best Buy $920 at Dyson $920 at Walmart
Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme VU5670 Standing Fan
Best pedestal fan
Rowenta VU5670 fan
Rowenta VU5670 fan
Amazon

This Rowenta fan had the sturdiest base and rod of the pedestal fans we tested, a clearly labeled control panel and easy-to-assemble and maintain metal grilles.

Read our review
$160 $150 at Amazon $129 at Target $150 at Walmart
Vornado Whole Room 660AE Circulator Fan
Best floor fan
vornado 660ae floor fan_product card_cnnu
Amazon

The Vornado Whole Room 660AE circulator fan is a floor fan that is compact, sturdy and powerful, with an adjustable swivel head and the ability to work with Alexa.

Read our review
$130 at Amazon $130 at Vornado $100 at Walmart

Window ACs

Midea U-Shaped Window AC
Best window air conditioner overall
Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner
Midea

Midea's U-shaped design makes installation a cinch and keeps the compressor outside with the window acting as a noise barrier, so it's much quieter compared to other ACs. It cooled the room not only more quickly but also more effectively, thanks to a motorized vent that automatically moves to waft cold air throughout the room.

Read our review
$400 at Amazon $400 at The Home Depot $379 at Walmart
LG LW8016ER AC
Our runner-up for best window AC
LG LW8016ER
LG

LG's LW8016ER AC is a bare-bones unit and excels at performing the primary function of any AC. This 8,000 BTU AC is the perfect option for those looking for a classic, easy-to-use AC that effectively cools a room.

Read our review
$325 with 1-year protection at Amazon $290 at Target $289 at The Home Depot

Kitchen

Air fryers

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Best air fryer overall
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Its heavy-duty feel, combined with the reasonable price tag, convenient controls and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this fryer the best overall.

Read our review
$130 $100 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 $112 at Wayfair
Dash Tasti-Crisp
Best budget air fryer
Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon

If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this affordable model could be just what you’re looking for.

Read our review
$60 at Amazon $50 at Target $50 at Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven
Best air fryer toaster oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

This fryer was extremely easy to use and allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything, thanks especially to its comparatively large fryer basket.

Read our review
$230 $200 at Amazon

Soda makers

SodaStream Terra
Best soda maker overall
soda stream terra product card underscored
SodaStream

Easy to use, sturdily built and with a great blend of price and performance, the SodaStream Terra provided great fizz in our testing.

Read our review
$90 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at SodaStream
DrinkMate OmniFizz
Best soda maker for juices, wine and more
drinkmate omnifizz product card underscored
DrinkMate

The OmniFizz is a versatile machine that unlike many of the soda makers we tested can carbonate any chilled drink — including alcoholic beverages. Plus, it's well made and simple to use.

Read our review
$109 at Amazon

Sleep

King Koil air mattresses

King Koil Luxury Air Mattress
Best air mattress overall
underscored best mattress king koil
King Kool

In addition to providing the most comfortable night’s sleep during testing, the King Koil Luxury Air Mattress uses a built-in pump for quick and convenient inflation, and features a raised pillow that helps mimic the feel of a real bed.

Read our review
$170 $150 at Amazon $170 $150 at King Koil

Travel

Coolers

Yeti Tundra 45
Best hard cooler
underscored best-coolers-Yeti-Tundra-45-product-card.jpg
Yeti

A solid, heavy-duty cooler that’s built to last, this Yeti model kept things cold for two full days in our testing, is durable enough to stand up to serious abuse and has enough room to hold 28 cans with plenty of ice.

Read our review
$325 at Yeti
RTIC Soft Pack 30
Best soft cooler
underscored-best-coolers-RTIC-Soft-Pack-30-product-card
RTIC

Designed for maximum portability, this 4-pound RTIC soft cooler features multiple convenient carrying options and a heavy-duty nylon shell that's durable enough for any outdoor adventure.

Read our review
$366 $120 at RTIC
Igloo Maxcold 50
Best cooler on a budget
underscored-best-coolers-igloo-maxcold-product-card
Igloo

While it’s not bear-proof like fancy rotomolded coolers, this low-cost Igloo cooler held its temperature nearly as well in testing, and is sturdy enough to use as a bench at your next picnic.

Read our review
$60 at Amazon
Pelican Elite 45
Best wheeled cooler
underscored-best-coolers-pelican-elite-45-product-card
Pelican

It’s not cheap, but this heavy-duty cooler is built like a tank, keeps its internal temperature extremely well, and despite the bulky size, is comfortable for nearly anyone to wheel and maneuver.

Read our review
$450 at Pelican

Work-from-home essentials

HP printers

HP Envy Pro 6455
Best printer overall
HP Envy Pro 6455 Wireless Printer
HP Envy Pro 6455 Wireless Printer
Amazon

The HP Envy Pro 6455 is a feature-filled and reliable unit that proves you don't need to spend a ton for great performance. As an all-in-one unit, it offers quality prints across text and visually heavy tasks alike while also being able to scan and copy with ease.

Read our review
$150 $130 at Amazon $150 $130 at Best Buy $150 $130 at HP

WD external hard drives

WD My Passport SSD
Best external drive overall
WD My Passport SSD
WD My Passport SSD
Amazon

My Passport has enough space to store all your files — packing close to 100,000 photo files or, in our case, two backups of our entire library. All that in a stylish yet rugged package.

Read our review
$200 $75 (1TB) at Amazon $155 $77 at Best Buy $190 $75 at B&H Photo