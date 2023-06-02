CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those air fryers, fitness trackers or window ACs — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.
This year, we’ve already tested thousands of products — from cooling fans to soda makers to PlayStation 5 games — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from May.
Fitness
Fitbit fitness trackers
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best fitness tracker for most people, offering comprehensive tracking, a vivid color display and a comfortable fit for less than $100.
Sports bras
All of our testers — even those with 38G and 36DD chest sizes — found the ultra-supportive Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh to be the most comfortable sports bra they’d ever worn. The soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric and simple zip-front design kept everyone comfortable even in high-octane workouts.
We love Lululemon’s leggings, and the Lululemon Run Times high-impact sports bra lived up to the company’s reputation with padded, adjustable, crossable straps and sweat-wicking fabric that kept our testers comfortable through high-intensity runs.
If you want to stick to low-impact fitness, Lululemon’s dainty Flow Y Nulu racerback bra crafted from the same soft material as its Align leggings is perfect for everything from leisurely strolls to Pilates reformer classes.
A sports bra that is as comfortable as it is cute, the Girlfriend Paloma has a racerback design and features a buttery-soft fabric made from 79% recycled plastic bottles.
Gaming
Nintendo Switch games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a must-have for any Switch owner, building on its predecessor's open-ended gameplay with a staggering level of creativity and player freedom.
Playstation 5 games
Diablo IV is a true return to form for Blizzard's popular action role-playing series, delivering an excellent story, gorgeous visuals, first-rate combat and enough content to keep you occupied for dozens of hours. Launching for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on June 6.
Home
Cooling fans
The Honeywell tower fan has a small footprint and sleek design, a sturdy base and eight speed settings, plus it's quiet and affordable.
The Dyson Purifier Humidity+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 is more expensive than other fans we tested, but this attractive, robust fan and air purifier now adds a humidifier function to its impressive list of features. (For a slightly lower price and a heater function, try the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09, our former pick for "best splurge" fan.)
This Rowenta fan had the sturdiest base and rod of the pedestal fans we tested, a clearly labeled control panel and easy-to-assemble and maintain metal grilles.
The Vornado Whole Room 660AE circulator fan is a floor fan that is compact, sturdy and powerful, with an adjustable swivel head and the ability to work with Alexa.
Window ACs
Midea's U-shaped design makes installation a cinch and keeps the compressor outside with the window acting as a noise barrier, so it's much quieter compared to other ACs. It cooled the room not only more quickly but also more effectively, thanks to a motorized vent that automatically moves to waft cold air throughout the room.
LG's LW8016ER AC is a bare-bones unit and excels at performing the primary function of any AC. This 8,000 BTU AC is the perfect option for those looking for a classic, easy-to-use AC that effectively cools a room.
Kitchen
Air fryers
Its heavy-duty feel, combined with the reasonable price tag, convenient controls and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this fryer the best overall.
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, this affordable model could be just what you’re looking for.
This fryer was extremely easy to use and allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything, thanks especially to its comparatively large fryer basket.
Soda makers
Easy to use, sturdily built and with a great blend of price and performance, the SodaStream Terra provided great fizz in our testing.
The OmniFizz is a versatile machine that unlike many of the soda makers we tested can carbonate any chilled drink — including alcoholic beverages. Plus, it's well made and simple to use.
Sleep
King Koil air mattresses
In addition to providing the most comfortable night’s sleep during testing, the King Koil Luxury Air Mattress uses a built-in pump for quick and convenient inflation, and features a raised pillow that helps mimic the feel of a real bed.
Travel
Coolers
A solid, heavy-duty cooler that’s built to last, this Yeti model kept things cold for two full days in our testing, is durable enough to stand up to serious abuse and has enough room to hold 28 cans with plenty of ice.
Designed for maximum portability, this 4-pound RTIC soft cooler features multiple convenient carrying options and a heavy-duty nylon shell that's durable enough for any outdoor adventure.
While it’s not bear-proof like fancy rotomolded coolers, this low-cost Igloo cooler held its temperature nearly as well in testing, and is sturdy enough to use as a bench at your next picnic.
It’s not cheap, but this heavy-duty cooler is built like a tank, keeps its internal temperature extremely well, and despite the bulky size, is comfortable for nearly anyone to wheel and maneuver.
Work-from-home essentials
HP printers
The HP Envy Pro 6455 is a feature-filled and reliable unit that proves you don't need to spend a ton for great performance. As an all-in-one unit, it offers quality prints across text and visually heavy tasks alike while also being able to scan and copy with ease.
WD external hard drives
My Passport has enough space to store all your files — packing close to 100,000 photo files or, in our case, two backups of our entire library. All that in a stylish yet rugged package.