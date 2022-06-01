CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those pillows, budget laptops or standing desks — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best pillows to budget laptops to standing desks — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from May.

Bedding

Pillows

Home

Clothes steamers

Robot mops

iRobot Braava Jet 240 Best robot mop overall Amazon The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava Jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it doesn’t have the smarts of more expensive models and can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning. Read the review $199.99 $179 at Amazon

Kitchen

Immersion blenders

Vitamix Immersion Blender Best immersion blender overall Amazon This slim, compact hand blender is packed with power, making it a versatile tool that can whip up everything from smoothies to soup to spreads in seconds — and, when you're done, can be tucked away out of sight easily in a drawer. Read the review $149.50 at Amazon

Pour-over coffee makers

Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper Best pour-over coffee maker overall Amazon We found the flat-bottom, three-hole design of the Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper allowed for the most even and consistent brewing of all models tested. The Kalita produced the most robust coffee, maintained spot-on temperature, and the most even saturation of the grounds. Read the review $27 at Amazon

Travel

Hard-shell carry-on luggage

Work-from-home essentials

Budget laptops

Dell Inspiron 14 Best budget laptop overall Dell The Inspiron 14 has all-day battery life, enough power to chew through schoolwork or office tasks, an excellent keyboard and trackpad and a good (but dim) screen. It even includes nice-to-haves like a webcam cover and a more-useful USB-C port (it supports both charging and video out) than its competition Read the review $599.99 Starting at $549.99 at Dell

Portable chargers

Anker PowerCore 13000 Best portable charger overall Amazon Where the Anker PowerCore 13000 shone most was in charging capacity. It boasts 13,000mAh, which is enough to fully charge an iPhone 11 two and a half times. Plus, it has two fast-charging USB Type-A ports so you can juice a pair of devices simultaneously. Read the review Starting at $41.99 at Anker

Standing desks