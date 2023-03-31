Best flashlights
Best flashlights
Audio

Wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite 4
Wireless earbuds with incredible battery life and comfort
jabra elite 4 card cnnu.jpg
Jabra

If you're looking to spend less than $100 on a pair of noise-canceling earbuds — and want something stylish and low-profile — it's hard to do much better than the Jabra Elite 4.

Read our review
$120 at Jabra $120 at Amazon
Nothing Ear (2)
An impressible and uniquely stylish set of wireless earbuds
Nothing Ear (2) CNN-23
Max Buondonno/CNN

If you're looking to spend less than $150 on a quality set of noise-canceling earbuds — and want something that stands out from the pack — the Nothing Ear (2) are worth it.

Read our review
$149 at Nothing $149 at Amazon

Master & Dynamic wireless headphones

The Master & Dynamic MH 40 (Gen 2)
A good audiophile option
master dynamic mh40 product card
Master & Dynamic

If you're willing to splurge on a stylish pair of headphones with true audiophile-grade sound (and can live without features like active noise cancellation), the Master & Dynamic MH40 are worth the investment.

Read our review
$399 at Master & Dynamic

Sonos wireless speakers

Sonos Era 100
An excellent small wireless speaker
sonos era 100 card cnnu.jpg
Sonos

The Era 100 produces a bigger sound than the Sonos One without increasing the size much and delivers impressive bass for a small speaker. It adds Bluetooth and the option for external sources through a line-in adapter. But the price has gone up again.

Read our review
$249 at Sonos $249 at Best Buy
Sonos Era 300
Room-filling sound from one speaker
sonos era 300 card cnnu.jpg
Sonos

The Era 300 makes it easy to bask in immersive spatial audio — with its wide sound, it feels like you’re listening to more than one speaker. Thanks to crisp treble and deep bass, it sounds good with regular stereo music, too. It’s packed with features, but you pay a premium for the privilege.

Read our review
$449 at Sonos $449 at Best Buy

Coffee

Braun drip coffee makers

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker
Best drip coffee maker overall
CNN Underscored_drip coffee makers_braun
Amazon

The Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker produced consistently delicious, hot cups of coffee, brewed efficiently and cleanly, from sleek, relatively compact hardware that is turnkey to operate, and all for a reasonable price.

Read our review
$130 $100 at Amazon $123 at Walmart

Emergency preparedness essentials

ThruNite flashlights

ThruNite Archer 2A V3
Best flashlight overall
thrunite archer card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This affordable ThruNite flashlight features plenty of power, straightforward controls, durable construction, and a compact design that’s convenient to carry. 

Read our review
$40 $30 at Amazon $30 at ThruNite

Fitness

Hydrow rowing machines

Hydrow Rower
Unique outdoor rowing experience with a clean, intuitive interface
Hydrow-product-card.jpg
Hydrow

The Hydrow Rower is a sleek, premium rowing machine that pairs with a $44-per-month All-Access membership. Yes, it offers a kicking cardio and full-body workout, but we loved how it takes rowing back to its roots with live classes filmed at real-world locales. It may be pricey, but if you want to feel like you're rowing on the water, then this home gym rowing machine is for you.

Read our review
$2,495 at Hydrow $2,495 at Best Buy

ProForm treadmills

ProForm Carbon T7
The perfect treadmill for running in smaller spaces
Proform-product-card.jpg
ProForm

If you've always wanted a treadmill but didn't have the space or the cash for a larger machine, the ProForm Carbon T7 is a perfect compromise. No, it doesn't have the horsepower of larger, pricier treadmills, but you do get a wealth of advanced AI features as well as access to different types of classes with the iFit subscription (which is free for three years). And a smaller footprint paired with a budget price is nothing to sneeze at when you're thinking about adding to your home gym.

Read our review
$1,403 at ProForm

Altra running shoes

Altra Lone Peak 7
A cult classic trail runner with even better traction
altra lone peak 7 card.jpg
Altra

Fans of the Lone Peak series will love the new 7s for their wide width and upgraded grip, while newcomers to this shoe might be surprised at its lack of cushioning and zero-drop design. Either way, Altra has managed to deliver yet another awesome trail sneaker, with slip-proof laces and just the right amount of breathable mesh.

Read our review
$150 at Altra $150 at Amazon $150 at REI

HydraPak water bottles

HydraPak Flux+ 1.5L
A close-to-perfect bottle with a few shortcomings
hydrapak flux+ product card CNNU.jpg
HydraPak

It isn’t perfect, but the collapsible HydraPak Flux+ 1.5L bottle has an incredible flow rate and a durable exterior, making it a top dog in the market of bottles with built-in filters. Difficulty keeping it clean, particularly in the long term, holds it back from being a perfect option.

Read our review
$55 at REI $55 at HydraPak

Gaming

JBL gaming headsets

JBL Quantum 100
A lightweight but solid choice with a thoughtful design
jbl quantum 100 cnnu.jpg
Amazon

The JBL Quantum 100 headset is a great buy for gamers on a budget, offering a comfortable, user-repairable design and good-enough sound for less than $40.

Read our review
$40 $30 at JBL $39 at Amazon

PlayStation 5 game reviews

Resident Evil 4 (Remake)
The definitive version of a survival horror masterpiece
resident evil 4 remake card cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Resident Evil 4 is an outstanding retelling of the 2005 original single player story for modern audiences. Everything from the upgraded combat and mobility to the striking audio and visuals go a long way in making this the definitive take on Resident Evil 4.

Read our review
$60 at Amazon

Kitchen

Nesco food dehydrators

Nesco FD-1018A Gardenmaster
Best food dehydrator overall
food deydrator 2 NESCO FD-1018A Gardenmaster
Alex Rennie/CNN Underscored

With hassle-free operation and consistent drying, the Nesco Gardenmaster offered the best balance of simplicity and performance of any food dehydrator we tested, and is a great choice for anyone looking to preserve herbs, fruits and vegetables or meats.

Read our review
$136 at Amazon

Sleep

Leesa mattresses

Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress
A plush bed in a box that's great for side or back sleepers who appreciate softness
Leesa Legend mattress supplied
Leesa

Leesa’s Legend Mattress is an excellent mattress for side sleepers, with soft support to alleviate pressure and back pain and a breathable top cover and ventilated foam layer to keep you cool.

Read our review
$2,599 $2,099 (Queen) at Leesa

Dodow sleep aids

Dodow Sleep Aid Device
A useful sleep aid that focuses on calm breathing
Dodow Sleep Aid
Dodow Sleep Aid
Amazon

The Dodow sleep aid is a unique and useful device. It helped us fall asleep faster, and more consistently. It isn’t hard to learn to sync your breath with the light, and once you get used to the process, you’ll feel the results. Just breathe in when it expands and out when it contracts.

Read our review
$60 at Amazon

Hatch sleep machines

Hatch Restore 2
An attractive, multitasking bedside assistant
Hatch-Restore-product-card.jpg
Hatch

The Hatch Restore 2 is an all-encompassing sleep machine that uses light and sound to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The accompanying app gives you access to a library full of colored lights, white noise, sleep stories and guided meditation. But where the Restore 2 really shines is its amazingly pleasant Sunrise Alarm, which wakes you gently and more humanely than the average alarm clock.

Read our review
$200 at Hatch

Smart home

Tovala smart oven air fryers

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer
A convenient, app-based countertop oven for busy cooks
Tovala-product-card.jpg
Tovala

The Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer offers a simple, fresh meal delivery service for one and Wi-Fi connected, one-touch cooking. A great budget toaster oven if you order meals, it jumps to a pricier, less useful purchase if you're more interested in cooking from scratch. However, if you're looking to save time and energy, then this countertop oven beats out supermarket frozen food and takeout.

Read our review
$249 $70 at Tovala

Software

Meal planning apps

Eat This Much Premium
Best meal planning app overall
eat this much_product card_cnnu
Eat This Much

During testing, we found Eat This Much Premium easy to set up. Its meal customization options and editable grocery lists are a delight to use and we appreciated its comprehensive recipe library. It also had the best online help and customer support of the meal planning apps we tested.

Read our review
$9 per month (billed monthly) at Eat This Much

Plant identification apps

PlantNet
Best plant identification app for mobile overall
plantnet_product card_cnnu1
PlantNet

During testing, we found PlantNet easy to use, accurate and fast. This free app guides you during setup, lets you search by map or flora, and suggests you enable geolocation (GPS) to improve its plant identification.

Read our review
Free at PlantNet

Travel

A.R.C. travel backpacks

A.R.C. Travel Pack
The ideal travel backpack if you want to pack for several days away without checking a bag
underscored incase arc travel pack.jpg
Incase

The Incase A.R.C. Travel Pack is equal parts backpack and suitcase. Its butterfly-style packing system lets you maximize space for packing clothes and other essentials, while it has a separate laptop compartment and plenty of additional pockets. While it's on the pricey side, its durable exterior and versatility make this a solid addition to your travel wardrobe.

Read our review
$250 at Incase

Away checked luggage

Away Medium
Best checked suitcase overall
Away Medium
Away Medium
Away

With fantastic internal organization and compression, a durable exterior and comfortable handles, the Away Medium suitcase was the most well-rounded bag we tested, with a great combination of maneuverability, capacity, durability and style.

Read our review
$345 at Away

Vacuums

iRobot robot mops

iRobot Braava Jet 240
Best robot mop overall
best robot mop vacs irobot pc
Amazon

The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava Jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it doesn’t have the smarts of more expensive models and can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning.

Read our review
$200 at Amazon

iRobot robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7+
Best robot vacuum overall
The Roomba j7+.
The Roomba j7+.
iRobot

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, with impressive cleaning power and smart mapping that creates virtual boundaries to detect and avoid obstacles.

Read our review
$769 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Steelcase office chairs

Steelcase Series 1 Chair
Best office chair overall
underscored_best tested products_office chair_steelcase series 1 chair.jpeg
Steelcase

The Steelcase Series 1 stood out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market, beating out chairs double the price — making it the best bang for the buck.

Read our review
From $535 at Steelcase $501 at Amazon

ReMarkable keyboards

ReMarkable Type Folio
A keyboard attachment that makes typing enjoyable
type-folio-product-card-cnnu
reMarkable

The brand-new Type Folio for ReMarkable turns the paper tablet into an all-in-one writing powerhouse.

Read our review
$199 at ReMarkable

LG monitors

LG UltraFine 4K Monitor (27UP600-W)
The perfect sub-$400 monitor for your home office
lg-4k-uhd-monitor-cnnu
Best Buy

The LG UltraFine 4K is a great sub-$400 monitor for anyone looking to upgrade their home office, offering great 4K picture quality and plenty of ports.

Read our review
$220 at Amazon

Canon photo printers

Canon Pixma Pro 200
Best photo printer overall
Canon Pixma Pro-200 best photo printer
Canon

In our tests, the Pro 200 turned out prints comparable in quality much more expensive models, and running costs are relatively low. Straightforward setup and impressive results made it the best value among the photo printers we tested.

Read our review
$600 $550 at Amazon