Audio

Wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic wireless headphones

Sonos wireless speakers

Sonos Era 100 An excellent small wireless speaker Sonos The Era 100 produces a bigger sound than the Sonos One without increasing the size much and delivers impressive bass for a small speaker. It adds Bluetooth and the option for external sources through a line-in adapter. But the price has gone up again. Read our review $249 at Sonos $249 at Best Buy

Sonos Era 300 Room-filling sound from one speaker Sonos The Era 300 makes it easy to bask in immersive spatial audio — with its wide sound, it feels like you’re listening to more than one speaker. Thanks to crisp treble and deep bass, it sounds good with regular stereo music, too. It’s packed with features, but you pay a premium for the privilege. Read our review $449 at Sonos $449 at Best Buy

Coffee

Braun drip coffee makers

Emergency preparedness essentials

ThruNite flashlights

Fitness

Hydrow rowing machines

Hydrow Rower Unique outdoor rowing experience with a clean, intuitive interface Hydrow The Hydrow Rower is a sleek, premium rowing machine that pairs with a $44-per-month All-Access membership. Yes, it offers a kicking cardio and full-body workout, but we loved how it takes rowing back to its roots with live classes filmed at real-world locales. It may be pricey, but if you want to feel like you're rowing on the water, then this home gym rowing machine is for you. Read our review $2,495 at Hydrow $2,495 at Best Buy

ProForm treadmills

ProForm Carbon T7 The perfect treadmill for running in smaller spaces ProForm If you've always wanted a treadmill but didn't have the space or the cash for a larger machine, the ProForm Carbon T7 is a perfect compromise. No, it doesn't have the horsepower of larger, pricier treadmills, but you do get a wealth of advanced AI features as well as access to different types of classes with the iFit subscription (which is free for three years). And a smaller footprint paired with a budget price is nothing to sneeze at when you're thinking about adding to your home gym. Read our review $1,403 at ProForm

Altra running shoes

Altra Lone Peak 7 A cult classic trail runner with even better traction Altra Fans of the Lone Peak series will love the new 7s for their wide width and upgraded grip, while newcomers to this shoe might be surprised at its lack of cushioning and zero-drop design. Either way, Altra has managed to deliver yet another awesome trail sneaker, with slip-proof laces and just the right amount of breathable mesh. Read our review $150 at Altra $150 at Amazon $150 at REI

HydraPak water bottles

HydraPak Flux+ 1.5L A close-to-perfect bottle with a few shortcomings HydraPak It isn’t perfect, but the collapsible HydraPak Flux+ 1.5L bottle has an incredible flow rate and a durable exterior, making it a top dog in the market of bottles with built-in filters. Difficulty keeping it clean, particularly in the long term, holds it back from being a perfect option. Read our review $55 at REI $55 at HydraPak

Gaming

JBL gaming headsets

PlayStation 5 game reviews

Resident Evil 4 (Remake) The definitive version of a survival horror masterpiece Amazon Resident Evil 4 is an outstanding retelling of the 2005 original single player story for modern audiences. Everything from the upgraded combat and mobility to the striking audio and visuals go a long way in making this the definitive take on Resident Evil 4. Read our review $60 at Amazon

Kitchen

Nesco food dehydrators

Nesco FD-1018A Gardenmaster Best food dehydrator overall Alex Rennie/CNN Underscored With hassle-free operation and consistent drying, the Nesco Gardenmaster offered the best balance of simplicity and performance of any food dehydrator we tested, and is a great choice for anyone looking to preserve herbs, fruits and vegetables or meats. Read our review $136 at Amazon

Sleep

Leesa mattresses

Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress A plush bed in a box that's great for side or back sleepers who appreciate softness Leesa Leesa’s Legend Mattress is an excellent mattress for side sleepers, with soft support to alleviate pressure and back pain and a breathable top cover and ventilated foam layer to keep you cool. Read our review $2,599 $2,099 (Queen) at Leesa

Dodow sleep aids

Dodow Sleep Aid Device A useful sleep aid that focuses on calm breathing Dodow Sleep Aid Amazon The Dodow sleep aid is a unique and useful device. It helped us fall asleep faster, and more consistently. It isn’t hard to learn to sync your breath with the light, and once you get used to the process, you’ll feel the results. Just breathe in when it expands and out when it contracts. Read our review $60 at Amazon

Hatch sleep machines

Hatch Restore 2 An attractive, multitasking bedside assistant Hatch The Hatch Restore 2 is an all-encompassing sleep machine that uses light and sound to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The accompanying app gives you access to a library full of colored lights, white noise, sleep stories and guided meditation. But where the Restore 2 really shines is its amazingly pleasant Sunrise Alarm, which wakes you gently and more humanely than the average alarm clock. Read our review $200 at Hatch

Smart home

Tovala smart oven air fryers

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer A convenient, app-based countertop oven for busy cooks Tovala The Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer offers a simple, fresh meal delivery service for one and Wi-Fi connected, one-touch cooking. A great budget toaster oven if you order meals, it jumps to a pricier, less useful purchase if you're more interested in cooking from scratch. However, if you're looking to save time and energy, then this countertop oven beats out supermarket frozen food and takeout. Read our review $249 $70 at Tovala

Software

Meal planning apps

Eat This Much Premium Best meal planning app overall Eat This Much During testing, we found Eat This Much Premium easy to set up. Its meal customization options and editable grocery lists are a delight to use and we appreciated its comprehensive recipe library. It also had the best online help and customer support of the meal planning apps we tested. Read our review $9 per month (billed monthly) at Eat This Much

Plant identification apps

PlantNet Best plant identification app for mobile overall PlantNet During testing, we found PlantNet easy to use, accurate and fast. This free app guides you during setup, lets you search by map or flora, and suggests you enable geolocation (GPS) to improve its plant identification. Read our review Free at PlantNet

Travel

A.R.C. travel backpacks

A.R.C. Travel Pack The ideal travel backpack if you want to pack for several days away without checking a bag Incase The Incase A.R.C. Travel Pack is equal parts backpack and suitcase. Its butterfly-style packing system lets you maximize space for packing clothes and other essentials, while it has a separate laptop compartment and plenty of additional pockets. While it's on the pricey side, its durable exterior and versatility make this a solid addition to your travel wardrobe. Read our review $250 at Incase

Away checked luggage

Away Medium Best checked suitcase overall Away Medium Away With fantastic internal organization and compression, a durable exterior and comfortable handles, the Away Medium suitcase was the most well-rounded bag we tested, with a great combination of maneuverability, capacity, durability and style. Read our review $345 at Away

Vacuums

iRobot robot mops

iRobot Braava Jet 240 Best robot mop overall Amazon The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava Jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it doesn’t have the smarts of more expensive models and can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning. Read our review $200 at Amazon

iRobot robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7+ Best robot vacuum overall The Roomba j7+. iRobot The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, with impressive cleaning power and smart mapping that creates virtual boundaries to detect and avoid obstacles. Read our review $769 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Steelcase office chairs

ReMarkable keyboards

LG monitors

LG UltraFine 4K Monitor (27UP600-W) The perfect sub-$400 monitor for your home office Best Buy The LG UltraFine 4K is a great sub-$400 monitor for anyone looking to upgrade their home office, offering great 4K picture quality and plenty of ports. Read our review $220 at Amazon

Canon photo printers