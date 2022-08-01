CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those charcoal grills, first aid kits or cooling fans — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.
This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from electric toothbrushes to pizza ovens to outdoor home security cameras — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from July.
Home
Charcoal grills
Cooling fans
The Honeywell tower fan has a small footprint and sleek design, a sturdy base and 8 speed settings, plus it's quiet and affordable.
Electric toothbrushes
Affordable, full-featured, effective and compatible with many varieties of replacement brush heads from Philips and third parties, the Sonicare 4100 is a great way to improve your oral hygiene routine.
Outdoor home security cameras
Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus gives you the complete outdoor security camera package. It has a floodlight with ample brightness, easy setup, solid video and audio quality and motion alerts that keep you in the loop on what’s going on around your home.
Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is battery powered, records 1080p video, can be installed nearly anywhere around your home and is among the most affordable cameras we tested.
Sports bras
All of our testers found the ultra-supportive Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh to be the most comfortable sports bra they’d ever worn. The soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric and simple zip-front design kept everyone comfortable even in high-octane workouts.
Kitchen
Baking sheets
The durable, affordable Nordic Ware uncoated aluminum pan performed as well as more expensive sheet pans in our testing and remained flat without warping even above its rated temperatures.
Rice cookers
The Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy consistently had the best results in all of our cooking tests. It cooked perfectly fluffy rice every time and has handy features that make it a must for people who cook and eat rice regularly.
Pizza ovens
The only electric pizza oven we tested, the Breville Pizzaiolo was our favorite oven overall because of its predictable, consistent results and even cooking.
Software
Cloud storage apps
In our testing, we found Microsoft OneDrive’s Microsoft 365 Personal plan to be the best personal cloud storage choice, if you don’t use any Apple devices.
Travel
First aid kits
An easy-to-use ring-binder-style design, high-quality products and all the essentials recommended by the Red Cross means you'll be sure to have everything you need and be able to find it when you need it.
Work-from-home essentials
Apple laptops
The MacBook Air M2 is the best Apple laptop for most people, perfect for everyday multitasking and a good amount of gaming and visual work. It's the fastest laptop for the money, and an especially big upgrade if you're coming from an Intel-powered Mac.
Windows laptops
The Dell XPS 13 packs a gorgeous, lightweight, slim and highly portable design for working anywhere, a nearly borderless display that makes content pop and a powerful 11th Gen Intel processor that can burn through most workloads with ease.
VR headsets
The Meta Quest 2 is the most affordable, easy-to-use and intuitive VR headset available. The standalone device doesn’t require a beefy gaming PC, gives you access to a huge game library and has solid visuals and lightweight, ergonomic controllers.