CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those charcoal grills, first aid kits or cooling fans — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from electric toothbrushes to pizza ovens to outdoor home security cameras — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from July.

Home

Charcoal grills

Weber Original Premium Kettle Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Charcoal grilling consistently gave us the best results, and the classic Weber Original Premium Kettle Grill is our favorite. It's easy to use, straightforward venting makes temperature control a breeze and it's affordable, too.

$232.80 $219 at Amazon

Cooling fans

Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B Tower Fan
Best fan overall
Honeywell HYF290B tower fan
Amazon

The Honeywell tower fan has a small footprint and sleek design, a sturdy base and 8 speed settings, plus it's quiet and affordable.

$74.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare 4100
Best electric toothbrush overall
Philips

Affordable, full-featured, effective and compatible with many varieties of replacement brush heads from Philips and third parties, the Sonicare 4100 is a great way to improve your oral hygiene routine.

$49.99 at Amazon

Outdoor home security cameras

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
Best wired outdoor security camera overall
amazon essentials
Amazon

Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus gives you the complete outdoor security camera package. It has a floodlight with ample brightness, easy setup, solid video and audio quality and motion alerts that keep you in the loop on what’s going on around your home.

$199.99 at Amazon
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
Best wireless outdoor security camera overall
Arlo

Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is battery powered, records 1080p video, can be installed nearly anywhere around your home and is among the most affordable cameras we tested.

$129.99 $88.99 at Amazon

Sports bras

Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra
Best sports bra overall
Nike

All of our testers found the ultra-supportive Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh to be the most comfortable sports bra they’d ever worn. The soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric and simple zip-front design kept everyone comfortable even in high-octane workouts.

$50 $36.97 at Nike

Kitchen

Baking sheets

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet
Best baking sheet overall
Amazon

The durable, affordable Nordic Ware uncoated aluminum pan performed as well as more expensive sheet pans in our testing and remained flat without warping even above its rated temperatures.

$39.99 for a 3-pack at Walmart

Rice cookers

Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker
Best rice cooker overall
Amazon

The Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy consistently had the best results in all of our cooking tests. It cooked perfectly fluffy rice every time and has handy features that make it a must for people who cook and eat rice regularly.

$229.30 at Amazon

Pizza ovens

Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven
Best pizza oven overall
Breville

The only electric pizza oven we tested, the Breville Pizzaiolo was our favorite oven overall because of its predictable, consistent results and even cooking.

$999.95 at Breville

Software

Cloud storage apps

Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft 365 Personal Plan
The best cloud storage app overall
Microsoft

In our testing, we found Microsoft OneDrive’s Microsoft 365 Personal plan to be the best personal cloud storage choice, if you don’t use any Apple devices.

$6.99 per month for 1TB, billed monthly at Microsoft

Travel

First aid kits

Red Cross Deluxe Family First Aid Kit
Best first aid kit overall
American Red Cross

An easy-to-use ring-binder-style design, high-quality products and all the essentials recommended by the Red Cross means you'll be sure to have everything you need and be able to find it when you need it.

$40.99 at Red Cross

Work-from-home essentials

Apple laptops

MacBook Air M2
Best Apple laptop
Apple

The MacBook Air M2 is the best Apple laptop for most people, perfect for everyday multitasking and a good amount of gaming and visual work. It's the fastest laptop for the money, and an especially big upgrade if you're coming from an Intel-powered Mac.

From $1,199 at Apple

Windows laptops

Dell XPS 13
Best Windows laptop overall
Dell

The Dell XPS 13 packs a gorgeous, lightweight, slim and highly portable design for working anywhere, a nearly borderless display that makes content pop and a powerful 11th Gen Intel processor that can burn through most workloads with ease.

From $1,369 at Dell

VR headsets

Meta Quest 2
Best VR headset overall
Oculus

The Meta Quest 2 is the most affordable, easy-to-use and intuitive VR headset available. The standalone device doesn’t require a beefy gaming PC, gives you access to a huge game library and has solid visuals and lightweight, ergonomic controllers.

$299 at Amazon