CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those earbuds, electric razors or smart scales — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested dozens of products — from smart locks to standing desks to office chairs — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from January.

Gaming

Smart home

Smart locks

Software

Filmora Video Editor & Maker Best video editing app overall Wondershare Filmora Filmora Video Editor & Maker is a feature-rich video editing app with the largest and most varied content libraries of all the mobile apps we tested. What’s more, we found we could do more with our two test videos we created with Filmora than with any of the other apps we tested. Read our review $7 per month, billed monthly at Wondershare

Work-from-home essentials

Office chairs

Branch Verve Chair A stylish, minimalist chair to suit almost any office space Branch The Verve Chair is Branch's most stylish office chair. During testing, we found it comfortable and supportive, and its slimmed-down look and simplified adjustments make it a good fit for home office spaces. Armrest adjustment is limited, and it isn't for the very tall, but it's a solid piece of furniture if it matches your measurements. Read our review $549 at Branch Furniture

Standing desks

Branch Adjustable Standing Desk Best standing desk overall Branch Furniture The Branch Adjustable Standing Desk is a near-perfect desk that can handle multiple monitors, dual laptops and a plethora of knickknacks. It's also incredibly sturdy, with one of the best builds we encountered during testing. Read our review $700 at Branch Furniture