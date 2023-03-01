Best cookware set
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those cookware sets, mattresses or wireless earbuds — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested dozens of products — from daily planner apps to games for PlayStation 5 to MacBooks — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from February.

Work-from-home essentials

Wireless earbuds

EarFun Air Pro 3
The $80 earbuds to get
earfun air pro 3 product card
EarFun

If you're looking to spend around $80 on your next pair of earbuds — without sacrificing high-end features like ANC and sound customization — the EarFun Air Pro 3 are the ones to get.

Read our review
$80 $72 at Amazon $80 $100 at EarFun
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
An affordable pair of high-end earbuds
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 product card
OnePlus

If you're looking for a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds for less than $200 — and especially if you have a OnePlus phone — the Buds 2 Pro offer a lot for the money.

Read our review
$180 at OnePlus

MacBooks

14-Inch MacBook Pro (2023)
The upgrade pick for best MacBook
macbook pro 2023 pc
Amazon

If you’re a creative professional or a hardcore power user, or you simply feel like splurging on the best that Apple has to offer, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop to get. It's an especially great upgrade for first-time Pro buyers, or anyone coming from an old Intel model.

Read our review
From $1,999 at Adorama From $1,999 at Apple

E-readers

Amazon Kindle Scribe
A great way to digitally read books and take notes in one device
kindle scribe pc
Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is a great note-taking and reading device — if you don't mind its limited software and large size.

Read our review
From $340 at Amazon

Gaming

Dead Space
A must-play modern horror classic
dead space product card cnnu
EA

A built-from-the-ground-up remake, Dead Space not only retains its source material's best elements — particularly its dismemberment-driven combat — but also offers across-the-board improvements and enhancements, while layering in some entirely fresh, fright-fueling features.

Read our review
$70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $70 at Walmart
Hogwarts Legacy
The Wizarding World game fans have always wanted
hogwarts legacy product card
WB Games

While a few flaws occasionally sap it of its magic, Hogwarts Legacy is, by and large, the immersion-ratcheting Wizarding World game fans have long been waiting for.

Read our review
$70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $70 at Walmart

Kitchen

Cookware sets

Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Best cookware set overall
Cookware-lead.jpg
Tramontina

Affordable cookware with an excellent variety of pieces, Tramontina's 12-piece set is crafted from aluminum clad stainless steel and is induction-friendly to boot. A solid choice that checks all the boxes, these pots and pans were our favorite in terms of performance, ergonomics and even nonstick handling. All for a great value.

Read our review
From $300 at Tramontina

Sleep

Mattresses

Saatva Classic Mattress
A custom-made bed with white-glove delivery that's great for back sleepers
Classic Queen Mattress
Classic Queen Mattress
Saatva

The Saatva Classic Mattress comes in your choice of two depths and three firmness levels, all of which offer a lot of support, which back sleepers will appreciate. Fuss-free, white-glove delivery comes at no extra charge.  

Read our review
$1,995 $1,620 (queen; $375 off) at Saatva

Smartphones

Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23
Best Android phone overall
Galaxy S23 Product Card
Samsung

The Galaxy S23 is the best overall Android phone for the money, offering great performance, excellent cameras and some of the best battery life we've tested on a phone.

Read our review
From $800 at Best Buy From $800 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The ultimate big-screen smartphone
Galaxy S23 Ultra product card
Samsung

If you lean toward Android and are willing to pay more than $1,000 on your next phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the best combination of cameras, performance and features for its price.

Read our review
From $1,380 at Best Buy From $1,200 at Samsung

Software

Todoist Pro
Best daily planner app for mobile overall
best planner apps for mobile_product card_cnnu
Todoist

Todoist Pro’s many templates, nested lists and keyboard menu shortcuts helped us easily organize and complete our daily tasks during testing. We also liked the Todoist Pro's wide array of integrations with other apps.

$5 per month, billed monthly at Doist

Vacuums

Hybrid robot mop and vacuums

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
A hybrid robot that does a great job of mopping and vacuuming
iRobot-product-card.jpg
iRobot

The Roomba Combo j7+ is a mastermind mash-up of vacuum and mop. With a robotic arm that lifts the mop pad above even the highest-pile carpet, it's the first combination robot we've tested that does everything well, and can do all your toughest cleaning at the push of a button.

Read our review
$1,100 $850 at iRobot