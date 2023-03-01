CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those cookware sets, mattresses or wireless earbuds — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested dozens of products — from daily planner apps to games for PlayStation 5 to MacBooks — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from February.

Work-from-home essentials

Wireless earbuds

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 An affordable pair of high-end earbuds OnePlus If you're looking for a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds for less than $200 — and especially if you have a OnePlus phone — the Buds 2 Pro offer a lot for the money. Read our review $180 at OnePlus

MacBooks

E-readers

Amazon Kindle Scribe A great way to digitally read books and take notes in one device Amazon The Kindle Scribe is a great note-taking and reading device — if you don't mind its limited software and large size. Read our review From $340 at Amazon

Gaming

Kitchen

Cookware sets

Tramontina 12-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set Best cookware set overall Tramontina Affordable cookware with an excellent variety of pieces, Tramontina's 12-piece set is crafted from aluminum clad stainless steel and is induction-friendly to boot. A solid choice that checks all the boxes, these pots and pans were our favorite in terms of performance, ergonomics and even nonstick handling. All for a great value. Read our review From $300 at Tramontina

Sleep

Mattresses

Smartphones

Android smartphones

Software

Todoist Pro Best daily planner app for mobile overall Todoist Todoist Pro’s many templates, nested lists and keyboard menu shortcuts helped us easily organize and complete our daily tasks during testing. We also liked the Todoist Pro's wide array of integrations with other apps. $5 per month, billed monthly at Doist

Vacuums

Hybrid robot mop and vacuums