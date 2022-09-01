CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those electric toothbrushes to pillows to mobile apps — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from Macbooks to rice cookers to home indoor security cameras — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from August.

Home

Electric toothbrushes

Best electric toothbrush overall Philips Sonicare 4100 Philips Affordable, full-featured, effective and compatible with many varieties of replacement brush heads from Philips and third parties, the Sonicare 4100 is a great way to improve your oral hygiene routine. A gentle mode makes it easy for beginners to get used to high-tech brushing. Read our review $49.99 at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes for kids

Best electric toothbrush for kids overall Philips Sonicare for Kids Philips Easy to use, with a built in-timer, multiple modes and a simple app that guides kids through the brushing session. The Philips Sonicare for Kids makes brushing effective and fun. Read our review $29.96 at Amazon

Home indoor security cameras

Best indoor home security camera overall Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera Arlo Arlo’s Essential Indoor Security Camera is built with privacy in mind, is easy to set up and offers an inexpensive monthly storage plan. The video quality is top-notch, prompt motion alerts and audio sounds great. Read our review $99.99 $82.52 at Amazon

Kitchen

Rice cookers

Best rice cooker overall Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker The Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy consistently had the best results in all of our cooking tests. It cooks perfectly fluffy rice every time and has handy features that make it a must-have for people who cook and eat rice regularly. Read our review $223.82 at Amazon

Stand mixers

Best stand mixer overall KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Amazon The KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen. Read our review $449.99 $399.99 at KitchenAid

Sleep

Cotton sheets

Best cotton sheets overall L.L. Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set L.L.Bean The L.L.Bean sheets are the nicest feeling sheets we tried: breathable and crisp, they’re great at regulating temperature throughout the night, and the eyelet hem along the top sheet and pillowcases made these sheets feel straight out of a hotel. Read our review From $119 at L.L. Bean

Linen sheets

Best linen sheets overall Parachute Parachute Among the most luxe feeling we tested, the Parachute linen sheets have pleasant weight in hand and a unique texture. The Parachute sheets come in a broad range of colors and sizes, and each different piece of the bedding set is available individually for replacements or to mix & match with other fabrics. Read our review From $189 at Parachute

Pillows

Best pillow for stomach sleepers overall Saatva Latex Pillow Saatva The Saatva pillow was a favorite, supportive enough while squishy and malleable in the best way. The outer layer is filled with down-alternative fibers and a removable inner core made of shredded latex is completely encased so the fill doesn’t spill out. Read our review $165 at Saatva

Sleep masks

Best sleep mask overall Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position. Read our review $19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Software

Language learning apps

Mobile payment apps

Best mobile payment app overall Apple Pay Apple Pay Apple While Apple Pay only works on iOS devices, its user interface is uncluttered and simple to use. The app also offers robust security and authentication for all your purchases, and offers 2% cash back on P2P payments. Read our review Free at Apple

Running apps

Best running app overall Strava Strava Strava connects to a variety of heart rate monitors and offers robust tools for creating customized running routes. The app is recommended for experienced runners and professional or semi-pro athletes; however, it’s easy enough to use for any runner. Read our review $7.99 $5 at Strava

Weight loss apps

Travel

Travel pillows

Best travel pillow overall Cabeau Evolution S3 Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow Amazon The Cabeau Evolution S3 is the Goldilocks of travel pillows: We found it firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, thanks to its being made of springy memory foam that enables you to compress it to half its size. Read our review $39.99 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Budget earbuds

MacBooks

Best MacBook overall MacBook Air M2 Apple The MacBook Air M2 is the ideal MacBook for most people, packing the best performance you can get for the price into a slim, modern design with lots of practical upgrades over the previous generation. Read our review From $1,199 at Apple

Smartphones