Electric toothbrushes
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those electric toothbrushes to pillows to mobile apps — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from Macbooks to rice cookers to home indoor security cameras — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from August.

Home

Electric toothbrushes

Best electric toothbrush overall
Philips Sonicare 4100
Philips

Affordable, full-featured, effective and compatible with many varieties of replacement brush heads from Philips and third parties, the Sonicare 4100 is a great way to improve your oral hygiene routine. A gentle mode makes it easy for beginners to get used to high-tech brushing.

Read our review

$49.99 at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes for kids

Best electric toothbrush for kids overall
Philips Sonicare for Kids
Philips

Easy to use, with a built in-timer, multiple modes and a simple app that guides kids through the brushing session. The Philips Sonicare for Kids makes brushing effective and fun.

Read our review

$29.96 at Amazon

Home indoor security cameras

Best indoor home security camera overall
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera
Arlo

Arlo’s Essential Indoor Security Camera is built with privacy in mind, is easy to set up and offers an inexpensive monthly storage plan. The video quality is top-notch, prompt motion alerts and audio sounds great.

Read our review

$99.99 $82.52 at Amazon

Kitchen

Rice cookers

Best rice cooker overall
Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker
The Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy consistently had the best results in all of our cooking tests. It cooks perfectly fluffy rice every time and has handy features that make it a must-have for people who cook and eat rice regularly.

Read our review

$223.82 at Amazon

Stand mixers

Best stand mixer overall
KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

The KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen.

Read our review

$449.99 $399.99 at KitchenAid

Sleep

Cotton sheets

Best cotton sheets overall
L.L. Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set
L.L.Bean

The L.L.Bean sheets are the nicest feeling sheets we tried: breathable and crisp, they’re great at regulating temperature throughout the night, and the eyelet hem along the top sheet and pillowcases made these sheets feel straight out of a hotel.

Read our review

From $119 at L.L. Bean

Linen sheets

Best linen sheets overall
Parachute
Parachute

Among the most luxe feeling we tested, the Parachute linen sheets have pleasant weight in hand and a unique texture. The Parachute sheets come in a broad range of colors and sizes, and each different piece of the bedding set is available individually for replacements or to mix & match with other fabrics.

Read our review

From $189 at Parachute

Pillows

Best pillow for back sleepers overall
Coop Home Goods The Eden
Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow
Amazon

Soft and supportive without feeling too firm, The Eden pillow from Coop Home Goods was one of our favorite pillows in testing. The fill can be added or removed to suit different body types and preferences, meaning it should suit almost any back sleeper.

Read our review

$96 at Coop Home Goods
Best pillow for side sleepers overall
Eli and Elm Side Sleeper
Eli and Elm

The supportive Eli and Elm Side Sleeper pillow has a U-shaped cutout that makes room for your shoulder when sleeping on your side. It also cradled our necks well when we slept on our backs, so it's great for anyone who shifts positions.

Read our review

$124.99 $99 at Eli and Elm at Eli and Elm
Best pillow for stomach sleepers overall
Saatva Latex Pillow
Saatva

The Saatva pillow was a favorite, supportive enough while squishy and malleable in the best way. The outer layer is filled with down-alternative fibers and a removable inner core made of shredded latex is completely encased so the fill doesn’t spill out.

Read our review

$165 at Saatva

Sleep masks

Best sleep mask overall
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.

Read our review

$19.99 $9.98 at Amazon

Software

Language learning apps

Best language learning app overall
Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone

We liked the Rosetta Stone app’s easy-to-use design and logical lesson format. It helped us learn the basics of French rather easily. It's available in 25 languages, including Dutch, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish. It offers a 3-day free trial.

Read our review

$11.99 per month for 3 months at Rosetta Stone

Mobile payment apps

Best mobile payment app overall
Apple Pay
Apple Pay
Apple

While Apple Pay only works on iOS devices, its user interface is uncluttered and simple to use. The app also offers robust security and authentication for all your purchases, and offers 2% cash back on P2P payments.

Read our review

Free at Apple

Running apps

Best running app overall
Strava
Strava

Strava connects to a variety of heart rate monitors and offers robust tools for creating customized running routes. The app is recommended for experienced runners and professional or semi-pro athletes; however, it’s easy enough to use for any runner.

Read our review

$7.99 $5 at Strava

Weight loss apps

Best weight loss app overall
LoseIt! Premium
LoseIt Premium
LoseIt

We found LoseIt! Premium to be simple and intuitive, and the most affordable of the weight loss apps we tested. It offers robust support for its user community, with active nutrition- and weight loss-related user forum discussions.

Read our review

$39.99 at LoseIt!

Travel

Travel pillows

Best travel pillow overall
Cabeau Evolution S3
Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Amazon

The Cabeau Evolution S3 is the Goldilocks of travel pillows: We found it firm enough to support our head and neck, soft enough to fall asleep on and perfectly portable, thanks to its being made of springy memory foam that enables you to compress it to half its size.

Read our review

$39.99 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Budget earbuds

Best budget earbuds overall
EarFun Air
AMAZON

We'll make this really simple for you: If you want to spend less than $100 on wireless earbuds, you won't find a better pair than the EarFun Air.

Read our review

$65.99 $49.99 at Amazon

MacBooks

Best MacBook overall
MacBook Air M2
Apple

The MacBook Air M2 is the ideal MacBook for most people, packing the best performance you can get for the price into a slim, modern design with lots of practical upgrades over the previous generation.

Read our review

From $1,199 at Apple

Smartphones

Best smartphone overall: Apple iPhone 13
Jacob Krol/CNN

Apple's iPhone 13 has a modern build with an immersive display, with the best performance and one of the best cameras of all the phones we've ever tested.

Read our review

$799 at Amazon $799 at Apple