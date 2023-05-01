CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those paper shredders, Bose headphones or electric scooters — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested thousands of products — from PS5 games to smartphone apps to bidet seats — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from April.

Audio

Bose headphones

Bose 700 The best Bose headphones overall Bose Unbeatable noise cancellation and call quality in an ultra-modern design make the Bose 700 our pick for the best overall Bose headphones. They also boast a solid feature set, smart controls and detailed sound to enjoy music peacefully. Read our review $379 at Amazon

Fitness

Segway electric scooters

Segway Ninebot Max The best electric scooter overall Segway The Segway Ninebot Max strikes the best balance between power, range and compactness of any electric scooter we tested. It's simple to learn and use, and the powerful motor and comfortable ride easily tackled every route. Read our review $1,000 $700 at Amazon

Gaming

Star Wars games on PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The best Star Wars game since Knights of the Old Republic Amazon After over 24 hours of gameplay, we think Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a great sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It offers addictive gameplay, engaging level design, and entertaining character dialog. Want to feel like a Jedi in combat while playing one of the best Star Wars games of all time? Get your hands on a copy now. Read our review $70 for Standard Edition (PS5) at Amazon

Home

Alpha bidet seats

Alpha JX Bidet Seat The best bidet seat overall Amazon The Alpha JX bidet seat features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat, making it the best bidet on the market, especially for the price. Read our review $500 $395 at Amazon

Smart home

Wyze smart scales

Software

TurboTax tax software

Travel

Hawaiian Tropic suncreens

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray The best sunscreen overall Amazon The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray scored miles above every other sunscreen we tested. An SPF 30, broad-spectrum, chemical formulation, this spray sunscreen applied super-light, rubbed into the skin right away and smelled deliciously of coconut. Read our review $11 $10 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Aurora paper shredders