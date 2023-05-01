Best paper shredders
This year, we’ve already tested thousands of products — from PS5 games to smartphone apps to bidet seats — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from April.

Audio

Bose headphones

Bose 700
The best Bose headphones overall
bose 700 product card cnnu.jpg
Bose

Unbeatable noise cancellation and call quality in an ultra-modern design make the Bose 700 our pick for the best overall Bose headphones. They also boast a solid feature set, smart controls and detailed sound to enjoy music peacefully.

Read our review
$379 at Amazon

Fitness

Segway electric scooters

Segway Ninebot Max
The best electric scooter overall
Segway Ninebot Max product card electric scooter underscored
Segway

The Segway Ninebot Max strikes the best balance between power, range and compactness of any electric scooter we tested. It's simple to learn and use, and the powerful motor and comfortable ride easily tackled every route. 

Read our review
$1,000 $700 at Amazon

Gaming

Star Wars games on PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The best Star Wars game since Knights of the Old Republic
star wars jedi survivor_product card 2_cnnu
Amazon

After over 24 hours of gameplay, we think Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a great sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It offers addictive gameplay, engaging level design, and entertaining character dialog. Want to feel like a Jedi in combat while playing one of the best Star Wars games of all time? Get your hands on a copy now.

Read our review
$70 for Standard Edition (PS5) at Amazon

Home

Alpha bidet seats

Alpha JX Bidet Seat
The best bidet seat overall
best bidet product card alpha
Amazon

The Alpha JX bidet seat features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat, making it the best bidet on the market, especially for the price.

Read our review
$500 $395 at Amazon

Smart home

Wyze smart scales

Wyze Smart Scale
The best smart scale overall
Wyze Scale
Wyze

The Wyze Scale’s accuracy, easy-to-read display and simple but useful app — not to mention its sleek design — make it your best option when searching for a smart scale.

Read our review
$37 $34 at Amazon

Software

TurboTax tax software

TurboTax Deluxe
The best tax software overall
turbotax-deluxe-2021-16x9.jpg
TurboTax

Throughout the entire process, TurboTax is the easiest to use, helping you figure out which forms you need in a customer-friendly way and offering live customer support whenever you need it (although it might cost you).

Read our review
Free for basic returns, from $60 for more complex situations at TurboTax

Travel

Hawaiian Tropic suncreens

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray
The best sunscreen overall
picnic essentials hawaiian tropic new
Amazon

The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray scored miles above every other sunscreen we tested. An SPF 30, broad-spectrum, chemical formulation, this spray sunscreen applied super-light, rubbed into the skin right away and smelled deliciously of coconut.

Read our review
$11 $10 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

Aurora paper shredders

Aurora AU1060MA 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder
The best paper shredder overall
Aurora-AU1060MA supplied
Aurora

This Aurora Micro-Cut Shredder strikes an ideal balance between high performance and maximum security document shredding. It provides equally impressive security and productivity capabilities thanks to its P-5 micro-cut blades and 60-minute continuous runtime.

Read our review
$114 at Amazon