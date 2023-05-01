CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those paper shredders, Bose headphones or electric scooters — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.
This year, we’ve already tested thousands of products — from PS5 games to smartphone apps to bidet seats — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from April.
Audio
Bose headphones
Unbeatable noise cancellation and call quality in an ultra-modern design make the Bose 700 our pick for the best overall Bose headphones. They also boast a solid feature set, smart controls and detailed sound to enjoy music peacefully.
Fitness
Segway electric scooters
The Segway Ninebot Max strikes the best balance between power, range and compactness of any electric scooter we tested. It's simple to learn and use, and the powerful motor and comfortable ride easily tackled every route.
Gaming
Star Wars games on PS5
After over 24 hours of gameplay, we think Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a great sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It offers addictive gameplay, engaging level design, and entertaining character dialog. Want to feel like a Jedi in combat while playing one of the best Star Wars games of all time? Get your hands on a copy now.
Home
Alpha bidet seats
The Alpha JX bidet seat features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat, making it the best bidet on the market, especially for the price.
Smart home
Wyze smart scales
The Wyze Scale’s accuracy, easy-to-read display and simple but useful app — not to mention its sleek design — make it your best option when searching for a smart scale.
Software
TurboTax tax software
Throughout the entire process, TurboTax is the easiest to use, helping you figure out which forms you need in a customer-friendly way and offering live customer support whenever you need it (although it might cost you).
Travel
Hawaiian Tropic suncreens
The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray scored miles above every other sunscreen we tested. An SPF 30, broad-spectrum, chemical formulation, this spray sunscreen applied super-light, rubbed into the skin right away and smelled deliciously of coconut.
Work-from-home essentials
Aurora paper shredders
This Aurora Micro-Cut Shredder strikes an ideal balance between high performance and maximum security document shredding. It provides equally impressive security and productivity capabilities thanks to its P-5 micro-cut blades and 60-minute continuous runtime.