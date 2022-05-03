CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those mechanical keyboards, ergonomic mice or robot mops — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best headphones for sleeping to carbon steel pans to water bottles— to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from April.

Home

Robot mops

Kitchen

Carbon steel pans

Cold brew coffee makers

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Best cold brew coffee maker overall Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker Amazon The Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot scored highest overall: This sleek, sophisticated and streamlined carafe produces 1 liter (about 4¼ cups) of rich, robust brew in just eight hours. It was among the simplest to assemble, it executed an exemplary brew in about the shortest time span, and it looked snazzy doing it. Plus, it rang up as the second most affordable of our inventory. Read the review $23.50 at Amazon

Personal blenders

Water bottles

Yeti Rambler 26 oz Best water bottle overall 26-Ounce Yeti Rambler Kai Burkhardt/CNN The Yeti Rambler came out on top during our testing thanks to its stellar thermoregulation, amazing durability and fantastic chug cap that gives you a comfortable and quick drinking experience while maintaining easy access to the superwide mouth. Read the review $40 at Yeti

Work-from-home essentials

Beats headphones

Beats Solo 3 Best Beats headphones overall Beats There’s a reason we call the Beats Solo 3 our best overall on-ear headphones. With audio performance and battery life that rivals significantly more expensive devices, the Solo 3 also looks fashionable in three different colorways. Read the review $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Ergonomic mice

Logitech Lift Best vertical ergonomic mouse Mike Andronico/CNN The best vertical mouse we tested, the Lift is especially ideal if you have wrist, arm or shoulder problems. It's both cheaper and more compact than the popular MX Vertical, and has the advantage of offering both left- and right-handed variations. Read the review $69.99 at Logitech

Sleep headphones

Kids headphones

Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets Best kids headphones overall Jennifer Yellin The Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets offer effective noise cancellation and volume limiting for safe long-term listening, our testing panel found them the most comfortable headphones they tried, and everyone appreciated the grown-up styling. Read the review $119 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards

VPNs

Mullvad Best VPN overall David Strom/CNN Underscored If you’re looking for privacy — and that’s the most important thing to think about when you’re looking for a VPN in the first place — Mullvad goes the extra mile, even letting you pay anonymously. They don't have the most servers of the VPNs we tested, but the service is accessible, fast, convenient and affordable. Read the review 5€/month at Mullvad

Qi wireless charging pads