Best mechanical keyboards
Best mechanical keyboards
Michael Berk/CNN Underscored

CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those mechanical keyboards, ergonomic mice or robot mops — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best headphones for sleeping to carbon steel pans to water bottles— to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from April.

Home

Robot mops

iRobot Braava jet 240
Best robot mop overall
iRobot Braava jet 240
iRobot Braava jet 240
Andrea Smith/CNN Underscored

The compact, inexpensive iRobot Braava jet 240 is simply the best robot mop for the money. While it doesn’t have the smarts of more expensive models and can’t do double duty as a vacuum, its efficient design and simple pattern-based navigation deliver impressive cleaning.

Read the review

$179.99 at Amazon

Kitchen

Carbon steel pans

de Buyer Mineral B 12.5-Inch Frying Pan
Best carbon steel pan overall
The de Buyer Mineral B 2 Handles carbon steel pan
The de Buyer Mineral B 2 Handles carbon steel pan
Jason Perlow/CNN Underscored

Heavy construction, a second handle for easy transport from stovetop to oven and a design that’s deep and wide enough to tackle any cooking task make the de Buyer Mineral B our favorite of the carbon steel pans we tested.

Read the review

$99.95 at Amazon

Cold brew coffee makers

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot
Best cold brew coffee maker overall
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker
Amazon

The Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot scored highest overall: This sleek, sophisticated and streamlined carafe produces 1 liter (about 4¼ cups) of rich, robust brew in just eight hours. It was among the simplest to assemble, it executed an exemplary brew in about the shortest time span, and it looked snazzy doing it. Plus, it rang up as the second most affordable of our inventory.

Read the review

$23.50 at Amazon

Personal blenders

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro
Best personal blender overall
Ninja Nutri Blender Pro
Alex Rennie/CNN

The clear standout in our testing, the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro was easy to use, created smooth blended drinks, and included a travel lid that was both comfortable to use and closed securely.

Read the review

$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Water bottles

Yeti Rambler 26 oz
Best water bottle overall
26-Ounce Yeti Rambler
Kai Burkhardt/CNN

The Yeti Rambler came out on top during our testing thanks to its stellar thermoregulation, amazing durability and fantastic chug cap that gives you a comfortable and quick drinking experience while maintaining easy access to the superwide mouth.

Read the review

$40 at Yeti

Work-from-home essentials

Beats headphones

Beats Solo 3
Best Beats headphones overall
Beats

There’s a reason we call the Beats Solo 3 our best overall on-ear headphones. With audio performance and battery life that rivals significantly more expensive devices, the Solo 3 also looks fashionable in three different colorways.

Read the review

$199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Ergonomic mice

Logitech Lift
Best vertical ergonomic mouse
Mike Andronico/CNN

The best vertical mouse we tested, the Lift is especially ideal if you have wrist, arm or shoulder problems. It's both cheaper and more compact than the popular MX Vertical, and has the advantage of offering both left- and right-handed variations.

Read the review

$69.99 at Logitech

Sleep headphones

Bose Sleepbuds II
Best sleep headphones overall
Tobey Grumet, CNN Underscored

The Bose Sleepbuds II are the best headphones for sleeping — the most comfortable for all-night wear, they seal out external noise (even snoring) and have 50 different sound and white noise options to help you fall asleep and stay there.

Read the review

$249.00 at Lenovo $249.00 at Best Buy

Kids headphones

Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets
Best kids headphones overall
Jennifer Yellin

The Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets offer effective noise cancellation and volume limiting for safe long-term listening, our testing panel found them the most comfortable headphones they tried, and everyone appreciated the grown-up styling.

Read the review

$119 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards

Keychron Q1
Best mechanical keyboard overall
Keychron Q1
Keychron Q1
Michael Berk/CNN Underscored

Quiet, stable and simple to customize and configure, the Keychron Q1 was the best built and most comfortable to type on out of all the keyboards we tested.

Read the review

$189 $179 at Keychron

VPNs

Mullvad
Best VPN overall
David Strom/CNN Underscored

If you’re looking for privacy — and that’s the most important thing to think about when you’re looking for a VPN in the first place — Mullvad goes the extra mile, even letting you pay anonymously. They don't have the most servers of the VPNs we tested, but the service is accessible, fast, convenient and affordable.

Read the review

5€/month at Mullvad

Qi wireless charging pads

Logitech Powered Pad
Best Qi wireless charging pad overall
Logitech Powered Pad
Logitech Powered Pad
Nathan Edwards/CNN

This sleek, understated 10W charging pad looks better than other chargers in its price range and charges just as well. Its 25W wall adapter has a 5-foot cord for easy placement. Our one quibble is that it uses a barrel connector instead of USB.

Read the review

$39.99 at Logitech