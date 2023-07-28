There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week brings the launch of a bigger, faster (harder, stronger) Cricut, Ikea’s anniversary capsule that’s all ’70s and ‘80s vibes, and two shiny new Roborock vac-mops that’ll get your floors sparkling in no time — with zero effort from you. Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out. Snif x The Standard High Line Private Hours Candle For a hotel vibe during your summer staycation Snif’s nose for fragrance has partnered up with the buzzy hotel The Standard High Line and whoever its ambiance expert is for the Private Hours candle. Expect a scent that’s perfect for setting the mood for a staycation — even at home, it’ll give your place a little more of The Standard’s playfully adventurous, sexy vibe. Think spiced rum, leather, cannabis, tobacco, cashmere woods, and amber for an up-’til-dawn scent. Cricut Venture The latest Cricut cuts more, larger, faster Maybe you already thought Cricuts could do it all, but now they can do more. The biggest, fastest addition to the Cricut portfolio is here with the arrival of the Venture. You get a much larger scale to realize crafting and art projects (it cuts single images up to 12 feet long and repeated ones up to 75 feet, plus wider cuts, too), and it goes at commercial speeds while cutting vinyl, iron-on, card stock and more than 97 other materials — making it a great pick for some businesses. It’s sold alone ($1,000) or as part of a bundle that comes with materials to get you going ($1,200). A bundle that includes a stand ($1,350) is currently out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back. The machine comes with a Performance Fine-Point Blade + Housing, Pen Adapter, Cut Off Tool, roll supports, cleaning kit (brush, tool and cloth) and more. Benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara A “fanning” mascara for an extra pop Sure, volume, length and curliness are all important qualifications for your next tube of mascara, but Benefit’s new Fan Fest mascara will have you turned on to “fanning,” too — aka how much glamorous spread the mascara gives your lashes. This formula has a brush meant to distribute and separate super cleanly, and it’s buildable so you can go from daytime to drama with a couple of swipes of the wand. Wild One x But Like Maybe The first patterned pet products from Wild One We’re used to Wild One’s colorful leashes and handy poop bag holders, and now the company has branched out into patterns with its newest collab. It teamed up with cartoonist Arianna Margulis of @ButLikeMaybe for her takes on Wild One’s signature products, now showcasing her illustrations of the Statue of Liberty, hot dogs, fire hydrants and other New York City iconography. Choose from a $75 kit that includes a leash and poop bag carrier kit or a $53 treat pouch. Herbivore Milky Way Serum An oat-powered serum for soothing skin Serums can get a little aggravating this time of year on sun- and otherwise sensitive skin, but Herbivore Botanicals’ new Milky Way 10% AHA + Oat Soothing Exfoliating Serum is here to help. It’s made with wild oat as its key player, which helps sort out skin pH and soothe irritation; there are also ceramides and hyaluronic acid in there to help your skin retain as much water as possible. It also plumps, exfoliates (gently!) and more for a true all-rounder. Yeti Zodiac Customization Your insulated favorite now with new cosmic customization It’s written in the stars — and on your water bottle: You can now customize your Yeti with your Zodiac sign, thanks to twelve limited-edition astrological designs. Available for tumblers, mugs, bottles and jugs, be sure to snap up your preferred vessel before these celestial customizations go retrograde. Brightland Pizza Oil Restock The spicy squeezable finishing oil is back For those who love their pizza with a spicy, peppery topping, Brightland’s jalapeño herb Pizza Oil is back. It arrives in a squeeze bottle — the better for passing around to your friends over pies — and the contents include a custom blend of California olives with jalapeños, garlic, oregano and basil giving a nuanced, balanced kick of flavor from the background. Ikea Nytillverkad Anniversary Collection A (time) capsule of ’70s and ’80s vibes Ikea’s reputation for affordable furniture tends to precede the fact that the Swedish company has, for close to a century, been producing some actual design classics. Now, Ikea’s Nytillverkad collection has launched its second drop (the first was July 1) to commemorate the institution’s 80th anniversary. It features clean, graphic lines and vibrant colorways drawn from the ’70s and ’80s that form the basis of side tables, home accessories and bedding inspired by designers like Niels Gammelgaard, Bent Gantzel-Boysen, Sven Fristedt and Inez Svensson. Briogeo Scalp Revival Buildup Detox Spray A pre-wash spray to cut through product buildup If you tend to use a lot of hair products each day — or stretch out your between-shampoo days with dry shampoo — you might be used to dealing with a little flakiness from buildup. Get that gone with this pre-wash spray, which uses tea tree oil, charcoal and other key ingredients to gently exfoliate away buildup and dry shampoo congestion so your in-shower shampoo can do more on the cleaning side (if you’re a double-cleanser, this spray is basically your first round). It’s part of the larger Scalp Revival collection, so you can use it as part of a larger anti-buildup effort or with the products you already have. Roborock S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo We’re officially in the Jetson-vacuum era Roborock’s line of super-intelligent robotic vacuums just got two extremely 2023 additions, courtesy of the S7 Max Ultra and the Q Revo. The S7 Max Ultra ($1,300) does it all with vacuum and mop features (mopping range: 3,230 square feet). For $400 less you can pick up the Q Revo, which has a streamlined dock ad a bigger mopping range, and can create super-detailed maps of your house, including no-go zones. (P.S., it’s on sale right now for another $100 off). Both machines self-dry, self-wash, self-empty, self-refill and self-clean — and offer 5,500 Pa of suction. Allbirds Olivia Rubin Riser and Tree Flyer 2 Two new drops from the sustainable sneaker fave Allbirds just added two new shoes to its selection with its latest launches. First up is the Allbirds x Olivia Rubin Riser, which offers nostalgic style in one statement sneaker. It’s made from 100% organic cotton canvas, 100% Tencel ripstop and ZQ merino wool. There’s also the next-gen Tree Flyer 2, a sustainable running shoe that doesn’t skimp on the benefits. Made from the same Blizzard base as the Risers above, this is a revamped version of the fan favorite with increased support and stability to keep you going mile after mile. Hero Mighty Patch for Fine Lines Patches aren’t just for pimples anymore Hero’s patches have been known to stop zits in their tracks, but the brand is coming for fine lines, too, thanks to the latest addition to the lineup. Each patch has almost 1,400 dissolving micropoints that deliver retinol in a targeted area, and skin-brightening niacinamide is in there to help out, too. Everlane The Puffa Clog A chic platform clog for a transitional time of year Transitional dressing calls for a great pair of slides, and this year, the clog is back in our closets for the late summer/early fall rotation. From Everlane, home of stylish, transparently manufactured clothing, comes The Puffa Clog. The leather-covered platform wedge keeps maxi dress hems off the ground for us short girls and makes the shoe look more city chic than cottage rustic. Megababe Après Shave A gentle roll-on to calm post-shave skin Megababe is all about the pits of body care: thigh chafe, deodorant and now a roll-on solution for ingrown hairs and razor bumps — right as some of us hit peak hair-removal season. The new Après Shave is made to glide on wherever you’re removing hair from and is formulated with ingredients like BHA to help remove dead skin cells blocking hair at the pores, plus witch hazel to help soothe and calm. Material Summer Prep Set Everything you need for summer entertaining Material’s practical (and stylish) solutions to the kitchen might be on the pricey side, but you don’t have to buy anything twice: Everything they make is as gorgeous for prep as it is for serving. The just-launched limited edition Summer Prep set comes in a silvertone/black version and a goldtone/white colorway and combines Material’s Only Tongs, Soft-Edge Turner, Good Shears and the Metal Spoon for a $15 cost savings, giving you the tools you need to prep and serve. Everything is dishwasher-safe, and the turner is safe up to 450 degrees.