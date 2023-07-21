There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week brings the launch of a new KitchenAid stand mixer color, new mini cookware from Our Place and tons of new luggage and colorways from Calpak for your summer travels. Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out. Mejuri Birthstone Bracelets A little sparkle for your special month Accessible fine jewelry brand Mejuri just dropped a little sparkle for your wrist that’s perfect for gift-giving: the Birthstone Bracelets collection, which features dainty chains sprinkled with diamonds and embellished with your birthstone. Thanks to their size, they’re perfect for mixing and matching with other gems from your collection. Bracelets are the same $275, though April’s diamonds are a little bit higher at $300. Rhode Vanilla Peptide Treatment A ’00s-inspired take on the bestselling lip treatment The 2000s were a big moment for one-note vanilla fragrances (and lip gloss flavors), and they’re experiencing something of a revival right now. Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s line of skincare, has jumped on the trend with the permanent addition of the vanilla flavor to the brand’s collection of nourishing, plumping lip treatments — and yes, it’s officially back in stock. Nothing Phone (2) The transparent tech startup drops a new phone We all know that the devices we carry also carry an environmental and human cost — but Nothing, the London-based technology startup, is all about transparency and design. Now, it’s launched its $699 Phone (2), which is made partly from recycled materials and has a fantastic camera boasting more megapixels than the iPhone 14 and a cool feature where you can assign different light and sound sequences for each contact (lights on the back of the phone then light up so you can see who it is even when you’re on silent). Check out the phone (and its eco-stats) at Nothing before it sells out. State x American Girl Collection Matching backpacks for kids and their dolls American Girl’s beloved dolls have just gotten an accessory upgrade courtesy of State, which has teamed up with the company on a five-piece line of kids’ luggage, backpacks, fanny packs and lunch boxes (starting at $48) featuring a rainbow version of American’s Girl’s signature star print. The collection comes sized for humans, though the backpack comes in a matching doll version. KitchenAid Porcelain White Stand Mixer The aspirational Artisan, now in a creamier white Light neutrals are having a major moment right now, and KitchenAid’s getting into the all-white trend with the launch of its Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer — you know the aspirational classic — in Porcelain White. The shade is a little warmer than the clinical bright whites of years past for a creamy look that blends into any kitchen, whether your vibe is modern farmhouse or midcentury modern. Calpak luggage expansion — and new colorways Summery shapes and shades from the stylish luggage company Calpak’s line of stylish, value-for-money-priced luggage and travel accessories just got a whole lot of newness in time for the last of our summer vacations. First up are new colorways in some much-loved favorites from the line: the Medium Clear Cosmetics Case now in Mocha, the Haven Laptop Tote Bag in Cabernet, the Car Organizer in Daisy, the Ambeur Collection in Copper and the Stevyn Rolling Duffel in Daisy, Orange Sky, and Walnut. Even better? Brand-new products. There’s also now a Stevyn Mini Crossbody, the Terra Small Sling Bag, the Terra Hydration Backpack, the Stevyn Large Rolling Duffel and the Kaya Mini Backpack. Hill House Home x Stephanie Fishwick and High Summer Capsule Two new drops from the Nap Dress-famous label Hill House’s famous Nap Dresses just got two new makeovers for summer. First up is a switch up with the brand’s new collaboration with calligrapher Stephanie Fishwick, now officially launched in an Artist’s Edition Capsule featuring your favorite Nap Dress styles. Two prints designed by the artist include Silken Petal Wings, featuring fruits and butterflies, and Beflowered Charms, featuring ditsy florals on lavender. There’s also the High Summer Capsule, featuring two new styles, The Giselle Dress and The Josie Pareo, as well as two new patterns in a Green Basketweave and Navy Charm Scallop. Hydro Flask x Vans Plus, a pink nod to Barbie is back You might know Hydro Flask for its super-insulated water bottles that keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, but it’s just teamed up with Vans for an unexpected (and clever) collab featuring Vans’ iconography on a sleek black Hydro Flask. It’s available in the 32-ounce Wide Mouth and 24-ounce Wide Mouth sizes, so you can pick the right volume for your hydration needs. These bottles come with Vans’ logo up top, plus signature touches like a boot that looks like Vans’ sneaker tread, and a black-and-white checkered strap so you can easily port your water bottle with you. Also available now? Hydro Flask’s entire line back in Camilla — a.k.a. Barbie pink — so you can take your fandom to go this Barbiecore summer. Billie Primary Collection A razor in eye-catching primary colors Billie is always here to make hair removal a little more fun, and the company’s just dropped a new Primary collection for a little early-morning boost in your shower routine. The green, yellow, blue and red razor throws us right back to the ’90s (and is a nice way to make your razor distinctive in shared showers with housemates). You can get it as a once-off purchase ($10) or sign up for different delivery plans so you’ve always got fresh blades in stock. Bearaby Hugget + Tree Napper in Clay Clay is ready to play (or nap) Bearaby’s lineup of stress-relieving home goods are now available (in part) in an on-trend shade of clay that’s perfect for relaxing and recharging your batteries. Its super-silky Tree Napper blanket is a weighted blanket perfect for summer’s hot temps since it’s weighty but not warm, and the Huggets, also available in clay, are both a stylish throw pillow for your sofa and something super-nice to squeeze when you’re feeling too stressed. GANNI x Parade The Danish label meets super-comfy underwear Copenhagen’s ultra-cool GANNI label has just teamed up with size-inclusive, extremely comfy underwear company Parade for a line of bold looks for underneath — all of them in the recyclable fabrics Parade is known for. Expect bright florals against black and leopard print against hot pink and other neons — including a catsuit guaranteed to get your outfit noticed, Pieces are available in sizes XS to 3XL and start at $22. Outer Aluminum Collection A new umbrella and chaise for lounging Outer’s sustainable outdoor furniture lineup just got two new additions: an Aluminum Chaise Lounge that’s weather-resistant for any season and a hardy Aluminum Outdoor Umbrella that keeps the sun off your face and won’t shred in a bit of weather. P.S. Now through Aug. 8, both are 15% off, so shop the new drop while it’s still on sale. Tower 28 Dream Hour Blush A perfect pink inspired by you-know-who It’s the summer of Barbie everything, and Tower 28 is joining in with a new Dream Hour shade of the BeachPlease cream blush. The buildable, creamy formula is now available in bright Barbie pink, and it’s perfect for cheeks, lips, and eyes, so you can do it all with one $20 product. Bloomscape Lemon Trees A little home-grown citrus? Yes, please Peak summer always brings to mind the best citrus — Sorrento lemons, key limes — and now you can bring some to your patio, terrace or balcony with Bloomscape’s new lemon trees. The Eureka Lemon Tree is great for sunny locations, while the Variegated Pink Lemon Tree has some gorgeous leaves (and future pink lemonade) to offer up. JVN Intense Hydration Mask Mega hydration from a total hair pro Jonathan Van Ness knows hair as “Queer Eye”’s official grooming expert, and now the star’s brand JVN has dropped Nurture Intense Hydration Mask that’ll de-frizz, hydrate and add a little life back into your summer hair. It’s formulated to take care of split ends and dry strands with (vegan!) ingredients like keratris, hemisqualane and amino acids. Our Place Mini 2.0 A smaller take on the second-gen Perfect Pot and Always Pan Where there’s an Always Pan and a Perfect Pot, there will soon be mini editions, and they’ve just dropped for the second generation of these Instagram-famous pots and pans. The smaller versions have the new oven-safe benefits of their larger brethren but are perfectly sized for cooking for one or two. They also feature Our Place’s new Thermakind non-toxic, nonstick coating (which lasts up to 50% longer) and can handle all the cooking multitasking (braising, simmering, sauteing, frying) of the larger sizes too. Buy the mini versions of the Perfect Pot 2.0 and Always Pan 2.0 ($120) individually or pick them up as a bundle ($200). Graf Lantz Glassware + Neon Collections Two new drops from the felt-famous company Graf Lantz just dropped two new collections — and one’s a first for the brand. There’s the new “Glas” collection of drinkware, out now in summer-y colorways of Rose Quartz, Foam, Burnt Orange and Smoke. Available in two sizes — a small two-pack ($34) and a large two-pack ($38) — they’re made from borosilicate glass so you can put hot and cold liquids in them. There’s also a Merino wool felt sleeve to complement the stylish new glassware. Up next is the Merino wool Brights Collection is officially live today (starting at $26), which is all about ’80s surf vibes and bright colors. Expect a ton of trivets, bins and even a tote bag. Girlfriend Collective Float Collection The activewear collection gets a sizzling new shade Girlfriend Collective just put a pop of color in your wardrobe with its new color drop, Racer. The vibrant shade of orange takes front and center in the brand’s Float Collection of activewear like the Ultralight Split Skort, Lola V-Neck Dress, Ultralight Legging, Run Short, Cleo Halter Bra and more. The fabric the collection uses is made from 90% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 10% spandex — a material that’s quick-drying and lightweight for these hot summer days (and workouts). P.S. There won’t be a restock on this colorway, so when it’s gone, it’s gone! Jones Road Oil-Free Moisturizer Hydration for peak summer that won’t freak your skin out Just in time for summer’s hottest, sweatiest, oiliest months, Jones Road dropped an Oil Free Moisturizer that’s all about instant hydration without that slick feeling as it settles in. It’s water-based and packed with ingredients like niacinamide, squalene and glycerin — perfect for the good kind of glow.