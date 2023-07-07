There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week brings the launch of Olaplex’s new volumizing blow-dry mist, new sizes for Yeti’s Yonder water bottle and new additions to your Cadence capsules for summer travel (and everyday). Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out. Olaplex Volumizing Blow-Dry Mist A quick spritz for a boost of repairing volume Olaplex’s famous bond-repairing products are a favorite (or downright essential) for those with bleached, processed, damaged or otherwise stressed-out hair. And just in time for summer, when the summer weather gets our strands down, the brand has launched a Volumizing Blow-Dry Mist that boosts your hair and keeps it lifted in the face of humidity — plus speeds up your blow-drying time on rushed mornings. It also helps tie up some split ends, so to speak, by using the company’s bond-building technology to relink damaged bonds. Barbie x Glasshouse Fragrances A candle collab that actually smells like a Barbie Barbies, to me, had a special smell, whether I was unboxing a new one as a kid in the ’90s or playing with my mom’s old dolls: a certain sweet, plastic smell with a little fruitiness that was like nothing in nature. Glasshouse Fragrance’s new Barbie collab aims to capture that with a Strawberry & Dream scent featuring berry notes and a “plastic doll accord” replicating the scent of the real thing. The candle itself is made from a hand-poured soy wax blend and comes in a generous 13.4-ounce size for $55. Yeti Yonder Sizes Plus a new, secure cap for hiking Yeti’s insulated water bottles are great for keeping your water ice cold after hours of hiking, and the brand’s Yonder line just added two new sizes so you have the perfect amount of hydration wherever your day takes you. There’s a new 20-ounce size ($22) as well as a 50-ounce size ($30). Also included in the newness? A Tether cap to attach to the brand’s Chug Cap that’s 100% leakproof and 50% lighter than the brand’s Ramblers, which makes them easy to tote along on extended adventures. Plus, now through Aug. 31, you can personalize your Yonder bottles for free (available for all but the 50-ounce size). Cadence Gradient Collections The travel game changer comes in new colors Cadence’s travel-ready, interlocking capsules are perfect for getting away from the tyranny of single-use travel-size containers and for organizing your cosmetics, skin care and even medicine or vitamin routine on the go. Now the brand is improving on the aesthetic with three gradient collections that pair up with the existing Capsule Flex System so you can add a trio of blue hues (Ocean Collection), greens (Evergreen Collection) or warm yellows and oranges (Golden Hour collection) to your daily routine or travel days. Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion Refill Pouch The SPF staple, now more eco-friendly Supergoop!’s massive 18-ounce Play Everyday Lotion is much loved for both its formula (a clean, SPF 50 concoction that’s quick-drying and nonsticky) and its easy-to-use pump application that’s perfect for family use. Now, instead of buying a whole new pump and bottle each time, Supergoop! introduced a refill pouch that’ll top you up time and time again minus the waste. Herschel New Classics Collection A redesigned hard-shell suitcase from an iconic brand You might know Herschel from its iconic backpacks, but it’s just gotten a great new makeover with streamlined shapes and monochromatic details. The New Classics collection, starting at $80, is a result of Herschel’s three years spent redesigning its core products, including its iconic backpacks, giving them shiny new good looks and recycled fabrics while keeping durability and quality intact. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist A summer glow in a spritz Whether you like your summer radiance to start with skin care or get a boost from cosmetics is up to you, but either way, Charlotte Tilbury’s brand-new drops are here to get you glowing. First up is the Magic Hydrator Mist. The mist is inspired by oxygen facials and is formulated to keep your skin moisturized and conditioned, even against the summer heat and dry weather. Also recently launched? The brand’s Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, which is a nondrying matte formula for a pop of color or everyday lift for the lips. Thuma Hybrid Mattress A firm mattress with all the support you need Thuma’s down-to-a-science line of home products strips away the gimmicks and leaves you with high-quality additions to where you live, sleep and play. Most recently, the brand launched a made-in-the-USA Hybrid Mattress that combines a pocketed coil base with three other layers, including a 1.5-inch memory foam layer and a layer of temperature-regulating organic wool. Quince Sunglasses Made-to-last $50 sunnies for summer One of the most challenging parts of summer is trying to find high-quality sunglasses that don’t snap at the first bend — at a price point that doesn’t break the bank. Quince, which makes durable home goods and clothing at accessible price points and with a sustainable ethos, has just debuted a range of sunglasses for men and women that start at $50. Expect timeless shapes like aviators and Ray-Ban-inspired frames as well as right-on-trend shades inspired by the ’90s and ’00s. W&P Roll Tight Bags On-the-go bags made for reuse Kitchenware go-to W&P just released the latest and greatest iteration of its food storage line: the Roll Tight Bags. They’re $25 for a set of three (you get a small, a medium and a large), and they’re here to save you from using single-use food storage. The crimp closure with built-in taps mimic rolling up a bag of chips (complete with pushing the air out), minus the part where the bag of chips comes unrolled again because you don’t have a chip clip handy. One more cool touch? You can label the bags with dry-erase markers to keep track of contents and dates. Harper Wilde Contact Serotonin Collection ‘Neoncore’ is here for your underwear drawer Harper Wilde’s latest launch is a bright, bold splash of color for your wardrobe — or under it. The intimates company’s just dropped its Contact Serotonin Collection, starting at $15, with longline bralettes you can wear as tops (because it’s darn hot out) and comfy underwear with flashes of scorching hot pink, orange, blue and green neon perfect for heating up the summer.