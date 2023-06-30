There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week brings the launch of Ruggable’s washable throw pillows and Otterbox’s soft coolers, plus a few new additions to Glossier’s bestselling Boy Brow line. Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out. Ruggable Washable Throw Pillows The rug company takes its approach to the couch Throw pillows need a freshening up every so often in both hygienic and aesthetic terms, and it’s way easier (and economical) to swap out covers for washing and updating than buying whole new pillows each time. Ruggable’s newest launch is a comb of a 20-by-20-inch insert that’s perfect for sofas and beds, plus a new range of washable covers starting at $69 (for cover and insert together). They come in a ton of styles that fit farmhouse, modern, coastal and bohemian decor and come in complementary, earthy tones of red, blue, cream, stone, sage and terracotta. Wanna really redecorate? You can pick these up in bundles (three pillows for $207; four pillows for $236). Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover The bug-relief device comes for ticks No one loves thinking about ticks in the middle of peak summer — especially with all the outdoor opportunities the season brings — but for those of us squeamish at removal-by-match, etc., there’s the Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover, from the maker of one of our favorite mosquito bite remedies. It’s approved for use for both people and pets. No matter the kind of tick or how big it is, this device is meant to get if off as painlessly for remover and removee as possible. It’s also chemical free and reusable again and again. Otterbox Soft Coolers The case-makers come for your cooler OtterBox’s sturdy tech cases are well-known to be solid investments for protecting your phone and beyond, but the brand’s getting in touch with its softer side with the launch of new soft-sided coolers. The Tote Cooler is perfect for picnics and sports games; the sleek Backpack Cooler is great for days at the city park or a bit of hiking; the Lunch Cooler gets you through lunch breaks; and the Cube Cooler is perfect for when you need a few cans on the boat. Comrad Varsity Crews Compression Socks All-day support if you’re on your feet or flying Whether you’re traveling a ton, have a physical job, or are on your feet all day teaching, providing medical care or working retail, a little extra help with circulation is literally never a bad thing. Comrad’s compression socks are here to make them accessible for everyone every day, and the new Varsity Crews line adds some retro-prep style to the sock drawer mix. They have enhanced cushioning, helpful arch support and come in a on-trend crew height — your usual compression socks, these are not. Cole Haan x Byrdie Gold Social Wear A cute collab ready for your next round Cole Haan’s talented shoe designers have teamed up with Byrdie Golf Social Wear for a women’s golf shoe collaboration featuring two styles: the ZERØGRAND Fairway, which has a sportier look, and ØriginalGrand Shortwing, which is a classic oxford style with blue stripes for a bold pop. They’re designed to look just as great (and feel just as great) on the course as they do for a round of drinks after the 18 holes are knocked out. Glossier Boy Brow Shades The famous brow line is expanding When one Glossier Boy Brow is sold every minute around the world, there’s something to be said for the eyebrow grooming pomade. Now some new additions have joined it: You can officially shop a bigger size with 20% more formula and two new shades of dark brown and gray. The rest of the good stuff, like the non-flaking formula with an all-day hold, hasn’t changed a bit. Ettitude Linen+ Bedding CollectionA bamboo line with linen vibes Love the look of linen but prefer the softness of bamboo or hemp? Ettitude hears you. The brand’s new Linen+ Collection, made from its CleanBamboo and hemp, is a great option environmentally speaking to Belgian flax linen. (And yes, it’s great for hot sleepers, too!). The collection starts at $89 for a set of pillowcases in the line’s colors: white, mustard or a rich deep blue. Pattern x Sergio Hudson Curl-Conscious Robe A glam robe to start your day Love the look of linen but prefer the softness of bamboo or hemp? Ettitude hears you. The brand’s new Linen+ Collection, made from its CleanBamboo and hemp, is a great option environmentally speaking to Belgian flax linen. (And yes, it’s great for hot sleepers, too!). The collection starts at $89 for a set of pillowcases in the line’s colors: white, mustard or a rich deep blue. Megababe Glow Deo Skin Brightening Daily Deodorant Megababe’s ninth deo is here Now that temps are heating up and the sweat is constant, Megababe is here with another deodorant to save us and our pits. Enter The Glow Deo, an aluminum-free deodorant that’s formulated to make your underarms brighter and smoother while controlling odor at the same time, thanks to a team of enzymes, oils, extracts and other plant-based ingredients like tapioca starch, zinc ricinoleate and magnesium hydroxide. It joins other deodorants like the viral Rosy Pits, an editor favorite. LoveShackFancy x State Bags travel collection Florals and pastels for summer adventures The second-annual edition of State Bags and LoveShackFancy limited-edition travel collection is here — and the seven-piece collection is available to shop now. It is exactly as pastel and floral-covered as you might expect from LSF’s ruffle-y, lacey aesthetic, and it has a piece for any of your travel needs this summer: There’s a mini fanny pack for $78, a travel backpack with a laptop sleeve for $115, and you can even pick out a carry-on suitcase for $285 that’s got two well-organized interior compartments. Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Collection Seven new sleep products for easy snoozing Coop Sleep Goods just dropped the Cool+ Collection, with seven new sleep products perfect for hot sleepers or this summer’s hot nights. It includes the Eden Cool+ Pillow (also in cut-out and crescent edition) and plenty of linens: There’s the Cooling Sheet Set (starting at $149), Cooling Pillowcases (starting at $39), a Cooling Blanket (starting at $169) and a Cooling Throw Blanket ($99).