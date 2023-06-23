There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Dagne Dover’s Air Mesh reissue, Moon’s bright pink Barbie collab and Starface’s drop of stylish air fresheners with DedCool.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

The brand’s all-time fave makes a reappearance

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s minimalist, neoprene bags are turning 10 this year, and to celebrate, the brand is relaunching its customer-favorite Air Mesh collection. Made of recycled material, the bag is ready for everyday or travel days, courtesy of pockets, key leashes and luggage sleeves. The line has sporty vibes and is packable, so it’s perfect for the summer’s adventures at home or further afield. The collection includes styles like the Large Landon Carryall, Ace Fanny Pack and Medium Indi Diaper Backpack.

Even your teeth get the Barbie treatment this summer

Moon

Barbie collabs are everywhere right now, a