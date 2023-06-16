Our favorite product releases this week: Loftie, Solo Stove, Wild One and more

There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things). This week brings the launch of Great Jones’ and Calhoun & Co.’s picnic blanket homage to tinned fish, Hero’s first face mask and Cuup’s first wireless bras. Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out. Hero Pore Purity Mask The zit-patch company debuts a mask You might know Hero for its very effective zit and acne patches, but it’s now launched its very first mask: Pore Purity, a $20 clay mask with a creamy texture that removes oil and impurity from the skin, helping to clarify and soothe it along the way. Solo Stove Speckled Glory Mesa A tabletop bonfire in red, white and blue Just as we gear up for July 4th, Solo Stove launched a new Mesa tabletop fire pit in Speckled Glory, a limited-edition red, white and blue patriotic paint-splatter design. The brand’s smallest offering is perfect for toasting marshmallows at a patio party or just adding a little warm ambiance, and you can fuel it with either pellets (using an included adapter) or little twigs and sticks from around the backyard. Our Place Wonder Oven An all-in-one countertop oven Our Place might be known for its social media-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot — not to mention some really cute dinnerware and glassware. Now it’s expanded its product line in a big way: into appliances, courtesy of its brand-new Wonder Oven. The $195 six-in-one air fryer, oven, roaster, steam-infused toaster and more offers enough space to roast a chicken with a minimal footprint on limited counter space. It’s available in a signature quartet of colors: Steam, Char, Blue Salt and Spice (currently sold out. Glossier Cloud Paint in Wisp and Soar Dewy pops of color for your cheekbones Glossier’s bestselling Cloud Paint cream blush is getting two new shades in its creamy formulation: Wisp, a soft lilac, and Soar, a warm, bright pink. It’s all about a soft, dewy dab of color — no streaks here — which is exactly the kind of low-maintenance looks we want in a summer look. Homesick x Barbie Dreamhouse Candle Make your home into a Dreamhouse The Barbie collabs are really going strong right now, and Homesick just launched its pink version with the new Barbie Dreamhouse candle, which “smells like a passion for pink,” per the company. That translates to top notes of sweet peony and rose bush, plus middle notes of lemon zest and pink jasmine, followed by base notes of sandalwood and velvet for a fragrance that lets you turn your home into a Dreamhouse. Wild One Walk Kit in Moss A cheerful green set for W-A-L-K-S Wild One’s adorable pet accessories just got a new shade with the Walk Kit now available in a limited Moss colorway. The shade was chosen from a customer survey and happens to blend well with the rest of the brand’s pieces if you already have a collection going at home. Choose from a harness or collar set (starting at $78 and $70, respectively). Material Objects Salt Sphere Elegant (and practical) storage for essential goods If you privately refer to what’s on your table as a “tablescape,” Material’s new Objects collection is here for you. The limited collection of small-batch items debuts with the $50 Salt Sphere, a salt cellar in walnut or maple finishes that holds your Maldon up top and some chili flakes (or whatever you like) in the base. Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Candle A candle that smells like this sweet NYC icon Whether you have fond memories of Magnolia Bakery yourself, a parasocial relationship formed by endless rewatching of “Sex and the City,” or just think the sweet aroma of banana pudding sounds like a heavenly way to scent your home, Boy Smell’s newest collab with the New York City bakery is here to warm your home and your heart. The $48 candle features notes of banana, cardamom, cedarwood and a ton of other deliciousness for gifting or treating yourself. Cuup Wireless Bras The lingerie brand’s first wire-free bras are here After two years of R&D and endless fittings, Cuup’s first wire-free bra is officially here. The $78 Modal Wireless Bra has a plunge cut and is sewn from modal fabric (if you know the brand’s underwear, you’ll know this fabric blend). Right now it’s available in three core colorways — Sand, Dawn and black — and 15 sizes. Kitsch x Barbie Extremely pink satin pillowcases and more Hair brand Kitsch has teamed up with Barbie in advance of the movie’s July 21 release for a line of very pink accessories inspired by the iconic doll. Expect satin pillowcases, heatless curling sets for Malibu waves without the damage, claw-clip sets and more. Rothy’s Courtside Collection Tennis-inspired, sustainable sneakers and totes Rothy’s sustainable footwear and accessories line just got a new addition to the lineup today: the Courtside Collection features new sneakers, a tote and a crossbody bag. Expect classic tennis-inspired styling with modern details like perforation and contrasting accents on the bags — what’s very 2023 is that they’re made with 100% recycled and renewable materials. Jones Road Gel Bronzer A summer-ready bronzer that won’t weigh you down Right off the heels of its Tinted Face Powder last month is Jones Road’s Gel Bronzer. If you’re looking for sheer, barely there bronzer for a wash of color, this is the summer-ready lightweight one for you. It comes in three shades (light, medium and dark), and it can be used in a variety of ways: alone, mixed into moisturizer or over a foundation. Great Jones x Calhoun & Co. The Picnic Blanket An homage to tinned fish, while eating tinned fish Another Jones, another launch — this one the incredibly cool/chic/in-the-know picnic blanket featuring a splattering of sardine cans and tinned fish, which are having a moment again and happen to make excellent picnic food when paired with crusty bread and some white wine. The perfectly sized picnic blanket is courtesy of Great Jones’ collaboration with woman-owned studio Calhoun & Co., based in Brooklyn. Loftie Clock in Rust A warm hue to doze off and wake up to Loftie’s sleek-looking clocks are so elegant they’ll actually convince you to leave your phone in the other room at night (just as you’ve been promising yourself for months). The new, limited-edition Rust hue warms up the design with a burgundy top to accent your aesthetic, and it’ll help you drift off to sleep too with its app-free, no-screen-involved sound baths. Plus, now through the weekend, you can save 20% off for Father’s Day with the code DAD20.