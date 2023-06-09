There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of the Casper Snow Cooling Pillow, Great Jones’s fun (and practical) Pegboard Set and replace-the-plastic-wrap W&P Reusable Stretch Wrap.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they're prone to selling out.

Cooling pillows for hot sleepers

Casper

It’s the time of year when we hot sleepers start to suffer, but Casper has just launched a hybrid Snow Cooling Pillow that promises to rescue us with “12-plus hours of cooler sleep.” The magic lies in a design that combines foam and fiber with Casper’s own Snow Technology with a CoolTouch Cover, plus HeatDelete™ bands that provide that long-lasting cooling effect. Standard (aka queen) pillows are $149; kings are $179. You can pick it up from Casper or Amazon.

Seasonal double-fermented vinegar

Brightland

Brightland (that Instagram-friendly California olive oil company) teamed up with artisanal, Virginia-based Lindera Farms to create a bright vinegar ($25) that’ll put a splash on your summer salads, meats, pickles and more. It’s a double-fermented red wine vinegar made from Muscadine, Norton and Concord grapes for a complex, slightly smoky, Bordeaux-y result.

An organizational tool that’s practical and cool

Great Jones

Cute-and-colorful kitchen and cookware brand Great Jones has partnered up with Character, a home improvement company with millennial and Gen Z aesthetics, to create The Pegboard Set ($50). Perfect for kitchens, offices, kids’ rooms and literally anywhere, it’s a great way to store arts and crafts supplies, cookware and kitchen prep you need at hand, plus cosmetics and anything else you need out of the way but easily accessible.

Get rid of plastic wrap with this sustainable set

W&P

Stylish kitchen goods maker W&P just launched an eco-friendly alternative to yards and yards of plastic wrap: a set of Reusable Stretch Wrap that’s as transparent as the single-use stuff, making it easy to see what lies underneath. The sets include three different sizes, including one for half a lemon, one for sandwiches and one great for covering bowls. It’s also microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher safe, meaning it’s easy to reuse again and again.

A masterpiece of a backpack collab

Eastpak

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Eastpak joined the institution with a new three-piece collection of backpacks inspired by the works of the artist, and they’re exactly what the Cool Art Kids would wear. Going for $90 each, they’re available in red, yellow and blue color schemes featuring cutouts of the artist’s head, sunflowers and blossoms respectively.

Bras, undies and more, now with Prime shipping

Amazon

Amazon has been adding a ton of brand stores to its site lately (Rent the Runway, Gap), and now Victoria’s Secret is ready to reach customers enticed by Prime’s fast shipping. The good news for you is now you can get a strapless bra right before the big event, or Pink loungewear just in time for a chill weekend.

The EGOT winner teams up with global makers

Etsy

Singer John Legend’s latest project? A home and living collection on Etsy that’s the result of a collaboration with 11 makers from around the world, with a focus on female, Black and underrepresented sellers — including two Gullah basket weavers from the historic community in South Carolina. The pieces showcase craftsmanship on pieces like planters, ceramics, wooden storage units and even pet accessories.

Athleta

Athleta’s just resigned its Fairway Collection with a great range of pieces including the Fairway Dress, Fairway Short, Fairway Sweater and Fairway Sweater Polo, as well as the returns of the Fairway Golf Pant and Fairway Skort. Starting at $29, the clothes are all about comfort, flexibility and waistbands designed to move with you as you twist, swing\and relax. They’re available in black, white, Sunbaked Clay and Dark Adonis Blue.

New styles for the big day or every day

Cuup

Fit-focused underwear and intimates company Cuup just launched two new bras made from their super-soft modal material — plus a bridal collection with some very necessary loungewear for the big day too. The new modal underwire bras in Scoop and Plunge styles come in black, sand and dawn for super-easy layering. Meanwhile, the new loungewear lineup includes a robe, flutter short, and slip dress in wedding-ready pearl.

The most powerful cord-free vacs yet

Dyson

Dyson just announced a lineup of two new home appliances that are about as big of a deal as the new Apple announcements if you’re a grade-A neat person. The Dyson Gen5detect and Dyson Gen5outsize cordless vacuums have so much suction and power they can actually capture viruses through Dyson’s most advanced filtration yet. The fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor they’re designed with spins at up to 135,000 rpm. The Gen5detect outputs 280 air watts of powerful suction and has 70 minutes of run time; the Gen5outsize has up to 140 minutes when you use the extra plug-in battery pack.

A scale that dials in (and time) your morning brew

Fellow

Fellow’s equipment lineup for hardcore coffee people just got a new addition with the launch of the Pro Precision Scale Studio Edition, which is extremely dialed in when it comes to your coffee measuring needs. This isn’t just a kitchen scale, though: It has a Brew Assist mode that allows you to choose your coffee-to-water ratio and built-in timer so you can track each step of the pour-over process. The scale itself switches between grams, ounces, pounds and milliliters of water, making it easy to cook from that gram- and milliliter-filled cookbook you picked up on a trip to Europe. Did we mention it’s ridiculously good-looking?

Soothing rugs in refined Scandi patterns

Ruggable

Beiges, browns and other neutrals are having a major moment, and Ruggable’s new Nordic Neutrals Collection warms up stark minimalist interiors with Scandinavian-inspired patterns and motifs in subtle shades. The 20-piece collection starts at $129.