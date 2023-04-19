Paper shredders aren’t just a satisfying way to dispose of unwanted paper, by shredding your sensitive documents into tiny difficult to read pieces, they can hinder would-be identity thieves searching for account numbers, billing records, and financial statements.

Shredders come in a range of sizes and shredding capabilities too, so regardless of your space limitations or security requirements. So we sourced 10 popular shredder models for hands-on testing, comparing their overall ease of use, noise level, shredding capacity, and evaluating potential jam issues to find the best shredder for your home office.

The best paper shredder overall: Aurora AU1060MA 10-Sheet Micro Cut Shredder

This Aurora AU1060MA 10-Sheet Micro Cut Shredder strikes an ideal balance between high performance and maximum security document shredding, making it an obvious choice as our top pick.

Unlike some other shredders that have a cluttered, overwhelming control interface, the Aurora features a straightforward layout that’s really simple to use. A large, four setting control switch allows you to easily power the device on and off, as well as switch between forward and reverse modes for clearing any potential jams. The four LED status indicators use both visual icons and a text description, so it’s always clear what the Aurora is trying to tell you.

What really separates the Aurora from the rest of the testing pool was its P-5 security rating. While the other micro-cut units tend to generate 4 by 12mm pieces, the Aurora shreds everything inserted — even credit cards — into pieces half that size: 2 by 12mm shreds, about the same size and shape of a grain of long-grained rice. Generating 2,592 pieces per A4 sheet, it far surpases the 2,000 pieces required to qualify for a P-5 rating. It’s worth noting that although the Aurora can handle small paper clips and staples, it cannot accept CD’s or DVD’s (we didn’t consider this a significant downside given the shrinking popularity of these media types).

I was also really impressed with the overall power and endurance of the Aurora, especially considering the intense workload of a micro shredder’s blades. The advertised 60 minute continuous runtime is by far the longest of the models in my testing pool, making it well-suited to handle those large-quantity shredding projects you may have. The 6-gallon pullout bin is large enough to hold 380 sheets of paper, and the large viewing window makes it easy to monitor its fill level. A sensor will also activate the “empty bin” LED to let you know when it’s too full.

Though the Aurora advertises a 10-sheet limit, I was actually able to push that to 15 without incident. When I was finally able to intentionally create a jam at around 18 sheets, the Aurora initiated its “auto-reverse” setting, and with a little tug on the sheets from my end, reversed the jam out easily. Using the collection bin was convenient too, and I was able to slide it in and out of place without any frustrating jostling or shoving to make it fit.

Despite the large capacity, this shredder is still easy to roll around, thanks to the four rolling casters. I would have liked the option to lock these, but the 24 pound weight seems to prevent any unwanted rolling around.

There are certainly cheaper options out there, but the combination of the high security rating, large bin capacity, and super long runtime make the Aurora AU1060MA 10-Sheet Micro Cut Shredder worth the price.

Do i need a paper shredder?

If you’re at all concerned about identity theft — and you should be, since last year more than a million cases were reported to the FTC — a paper shredder can provide some peace of mind. While according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Justice Statistics most cases of identity theft aren’t easy to trace to specific criminal activity, and much identity theft these days takes place digitally, many experts suggest shredding sensitive documents as one element of a defensive strategy.

Access to physical paper documents can give criminals enough personal data to open up lines of credit, request loans, or commit healthcare fraud in your name. Even seemingly harmless junk mail — pre-approved credit card offers and courtesy checks, for instance – can be combined with other partial data to create a complete identity profile. By shredding these documents, a dumpster-diving thief looking for a treasure trove of personal information will only find a bag of confetti — and that’s much harder to piece together.

Should I get a cross-cut or micro-cut shredder?

Paper shredders come in a few different types, with cross-cut and micro-cut being the most common. While both work essentially the same way–by feeding paper through a series of tiny blades–cross cut models generate larger pieces than micro cut versions, making them less secure. If a thief was ever motivated enough to try and re-assemble a shredded document, a cross-cut sheet would be extremely time-consuming, while a micro-cut sheet would be even more challenging.

These particle sizes can also vary within the same shredder type, which is where security ratings become useful. These standardized ratings assign a security level depending on the size of the particle, from P-1 (least secure) to P-7 (most secure), allowing you to compare cross and micro cut models even more accurately. If maximum security is your top priority, go with a micro-cut shredder at the highest security level you can afford. Recycling.com has a more detailed rundown if you want to learn more.

Because of their additional blades, micro-cut shredders tend to have lower sheet capacity limits, and are also more expensive. That said, if you really want to make sure you’ve shredded your documents as finely as possible, it could be worth the investment in a higher-rated shredder.

How we tested

Although paper shredders do most of the work for you, it’s still important that they’re easy to use. To evaluate each model’s overall ease of use, we first reviewed their user manuals, noting how clear and concise the directions were, and noting any that were unclear, or lacked important information. We also evaluated how straightforward and functional the controls were, and compared how effective each shredder communicated any error messages or status levels.

We then fed the recommended sheet limit into each unit, noting how easy it was to guide papers into the feed slot (some had sloped edges that helped feed paper down into the blades, while others had narrower openings that required a little more aim). In addition to paper, we also made sure to test each model’s ability to shred any other items they claim to be able to handle, like staples, small paper clips, credit cards and CD’s.

To evaluate how each shredder handled potential jams, we inserted larger and larger batches of paper until they eventually jammed up and stopped. We noted whether the shredder tried to remove the jam on its own by auto-reversing, or if you were required to use the control switch to reverse the blade direction yourself. We also compared how well each shredder’s user manual walked you through jam clearing, and if they included any helpful tips or recommended maintenance to help avoid jams altogether. We also made sure to thoroughly test how convenient each shredder was to empty outy, inspecting both the design and construction of the storage bin when removing it and replacing after emptying.

During testing, we kept a close eye on the overall build quality of each unit too, noting whether the construction and components felt sturdy and solid, or loose and flimsy. Noise level was another factor I used to compare, and measured the decibel level of each unit with a smartphone app.

We also compared specs like maximum sheet capacity, bin size, run times, and security level. These don’t necessarily make a shredder better or worse than another, but by using them as comparison tools, we were able to accurately understand and explain what shredders would be ideal for different users and circumstances.

Other paper shredders we tested

The Amazon Basics 8-Sheet Micro-Cut shredder is strong enough to power through staples, small paper clips, credit cards and CDs, and the straightforward control panel was especially user friendly. I also appreciated the portability of this shredder. Rolling casters allow you to smoothly and quietly guide it around a room, and the relatively compact size makes it convenient for storing under your desk or anywhere else you don’t want it to take up too much room. The pull-out basket slides in and out without much trouble, and unlike some other compact models that are a little flimsy, has a nice, sturdy feel to it. You’re getting a nice amount of security with this unit too, and the 4x12mm shreds provide a P-4 rating. The 8-sheet capacity and 5 minute runtime limits the productivity of this shredder, but if you don’t have a ton of paper to shred, that may not be an issue.

Combining a 12-sheet capacity, 6-gallon bin and micro-cut capabilities, the Amazon Basics 12-Sheet Micro-Cut shredder is a solid, middle of the road model for those who want to be prepared for small and large projects. The four-mode power switch is simple to use, and the auto-reverse mechanism did its job to clear jams during my tests. The main drawback to this shredder is the fact that the separate credit card slot does not perform the same micro-cuts as the paper slot. When I shredded an expired card in my testing, it was only cut into three large pieces, one of which contained my entire credit card number! After re-reading the manual I did learn that you can shred credit cards in the paper slot if you want that extra security, but I still feel like that could have been clearer on the control panel.

If you just want a compact, low-cost, bare-bones model for the occasional shredding project, look no further than the Amazon Basics 8-Sheet Cross-Cut model. A four-mode control switch provides everything you need to clear any potential jams, and an LED indicator light lets you know when it needs a cool-down. Unlike larger shredders that use a pull-out basket, this unit requires you to lift off the entire shredder head when it’s time to empty it out. This process isn’t the most convenient, but the large handle on top of the head makes it a bit easier. It’s worth noting that at 61 decibels, this one of the loudest shredders I tested, so may not be the best option for those who like things quiet or have a lot of shredding to do.

If you don’t anticipate any large-scale shredding projects in your future, and are satisfied with a lower security rating, the Aurora AU1230XA Anti-Jam 12-Sheet Crosscut shredder is a great option. Its compact size is convenient for those without a lot of space, and the light, 13-pound weight makes it easy to transport or reposition around the room. The nice big handle on the shredder head makes it convenient to remove when the bin is filled up too. The auto-reverse feature made for easy jam clearing, and if a serious jam issue does occur, the 5-year warranty should have you covered. Its P-3 rating is on the lower end of the spectrum though, so security-minded users will probably want to go with a P-4 or P-5 model.

A robust workhorse, the Bonsaii EverShred C169-B shredder can shred continuously for 40 minutes without needing a break, and process 14 sheets of paper at a time. The recommended protocol for clearing jams worked fairly well — just shift the control slider to “reverse” and yank the sheets out — and the overheat indicator light lets you know when it needs a cooldown. Rolling casters also make it easy to wheel around your workspace or under your desk, although the side handles weren’t quite deep enough to be effective. Annoyingly, the Bonsaii uses the same color LED (red) for the “overload” and “overheat” error indicators and the power indicator, which makes it hard to distinguish problems for normal operation at a glance. Plus, the manual is full of grammatical and spelling errors, so overall the Bonsaii is just not as polished or easy to use as it should be.

It’s not perfect, but for a micro-cut shredder at this price, it’s hard to deny the value of the Bonsen High Security Micro-Cut Paper Shredder. Two recessed handles take away some of the hassle of emptying out the bin, and although its four-gallon capacity is on the lower end, light-duty users shouldn’t be too affected. Plus, generating just 48 dB at peak shredding, this model ranked as the quietest of all the shredders I tested. Unlike most other shredders that auto-reverse the blades in the event of a jam, this one requires you to manually turn the control switch to reverse to clear the stuck sheets. This isn’t a huge deal, but worth noting for those who prefer something with automated maintenance features.

The 16-sheet capacity of the Fellowes Powershred 79Ci makes it ideal for those who need to shred a lot of paper in a short amount of time, and I found its “jam-proof” technology claim to be accurate during my testing. The feed slot automatically senses if your stack of paper is too large, and unlike most other shredders that jam halfway through and need to reverse the paper back out, it simply doesn’t start shredding until the stack is reduced to a manageable quantity. A colored LED status bar also lets you know if the machine is close to overheating, and the “SafeSense” technology immediately pauses the shredder if any fingers or paws make contact with the feed slot. The 4 x 38mm particle size is on the larger size, but if high-security isn’t a priority–and you can catch it when the price is on sale–this shredder could be a great choice.

Boasting a beefy 20-sheet capacity and 8 gallon bin, the Fellowes Powershred LX22M shredder is designed with productivity and efficiency in mind. Its sleek, minimal look is a refreshing alternative to other office-equipment-style models, and the side-oriented pull-out basket allows for a little more flexibility when it comes to storage. It also features the same convenient “jam-proof” technology as the Fellowes Powershred 79Ci, and includes a bottle of lubricant, which will extend the overall lifespan of the blades and motor. Green, yellow, and blue LEDs on the “efficiency meter” give you a real-time indicator of the current status, and let you know when you’re getting close to shredding beyond the optimal sheet count. Its blades pulverize each sheet of paper into 1257 shredded pieces — giving it a solid P-4 security rating — and the 48 dB noise level was the lowest of all the models I tested.

A sleek, minimal control panel gives the Tru Red 16-Sheet Cross Cut Commercial Shredder a high-end, professional look, and the 8-gallon storage bin is ideal for large shredding projects. It’s powerful enough to shred 16 sheets at a time, and even managed a stack of 25 in my testing before finally jamming. Its auto-reverse function kicked in right away, and with a little pulling on my end, cleared easily. The entire unit has a sturdy, solid feel to it, and I really appreciate the fact that it included an entire box of plastic waste bags as well as a lubricant sheet that you simply feed right into the paper slot. Plus, unlike many shredders that have a cluttered, sometimes confusing interface, the Tru Red’s backlit status and error indicators only appear when relevant. If you’re looking for a higher-end shredder that’s easy to use, it could be worth the price tag. I also discovered that my doctor’s office uses the micro-cut version of this model, and despite the high workload, office employees agreed that they’d never had any issue with it.