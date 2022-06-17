If you’re craving the sweetness of freshly squeezed orange juice or the bright, earthy tang of green juices on a regular basis, it might be time to think about purchasing a juicer. Having fresh juice on demand can elevate everything from brunch to cocktails, or just help you make the most of fruits and vegetables that are languishing in your crisper.

Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer The best juicer overall Amazon The Hurom H-AA consistently gave us more juice with better body than any other juicer we tested. It's more expensive than the others, but if you want the most from your fruits and vegetables it's worth the money and the counter space. 439.99 $373.13 at Amazon

The Hurom H-AA was on the pricier end of the devices we tested, but this juicer is worth the squeeze. The Hurom consistently produced juice with a deep, clean body, leaving behind extruded pulp that was more compact and less wet than other models, unsurprising since the Hurom was able to make more juice on average from fruits and vegetables than the other models we tested.

It is a stylish appliance available in three colors: rose gold, black, and chrome. The Hurom seems to have a lot of parts when you remove it from the box; but the setup is intuitive and small touches like the arrows indicating where pieces snap together made the process quicker with each round of juicing. While it was the heaviest juicer, the slim design meant it took up less space on the counter, which was nice because there was plenty of chopping to be done before juicing.

The narrow chute and slower speed of the rotating auger requires you to add smaller pieces to avoid clogging the juicer. But compared to the typical rinsing of vegetables and peeling oranges you’d do anyway, the additional cutting didn’t feel like an onerous amount of work. The reality is that juicing will always require more effort than grabbing a container from the fridge and we didn’t feel that the Hurom required undue effort, especially given the consistently good results.

The juice from the Hurom was clear and mostly free of foam thanks to the spinning brush that rotates in the opposite direction from the auger. Masticating juicers – which use pressure to extract juice from the fruit and vegetables – introduce less air (and correspondingly less foam) into the juice as opposed to the high speed action of the rapidly spinning blade inside centrifugal juicers. And the Hurom was the best in class, when it came to producing juice with body and lovely flavor.

With softer fruits like the orange and watermelon, the juice had a depth of color and flavor that earned the Hurom top marks. But the real difference was the juice extracted from leafy greens, carrots, and ginger. The juices felt full without being pulpy because of the stainless steel screen, and had a roundness that was satisfying. Although the kale juice from the Hurom did have a bit more foam than other models, it didn’t impact the volume of juice or flavor.

While the Hurom’s parts need to be hand-washed after use, the included tools are well-suited to the task. The pair of brushes made quick work of carrot pulp on the strainer and cleaned celery strings out of the extruder.

A longer warranty (10 years on the motor and 2 years on parts) than other models means you can feel comfortable that you’re getting more for your money from the Hurom, even given its higher price.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro The best budget juicer NutriBullet The oversized chute, useful accessories, and ease of cleaning makes the NutriBullet Juicer Pro a strong choice if you’re new to juicing or looking for value. It was one of the simplest to set up and break down and it yielded delicious carrot and kale juice. Read the review $159 at NutriBullet

Ninja Cold Press Pro The best personal juicer Ninja The Ninja Cold Press Pro juicer is smaller than our other picks, but that means it fits neatly on your counter and stores easily. Three pulp filters produce vibrant juice with as much body as you like—orange, watermelon, mint and lime are standouts. Read the review $129 at Amazon

How to choose a juicer (and why you can’t get away with using a blender so easily)

There are two main types of juicers. Masticating juicers (sometimes called cold press juicers) use a slow-turning auger to squeeze juice out of fruits and vegetables. Centrifugal juicers (or juice extractors) operate at a higher speed, pushing fruits and veggies through rapidly spinning blades.

Both types are capable of making good, though masticating designs typically achieve better results, with less foam (since they aren’t agitating the liquid as much) and more yield (since they’re more effective at separating out dry, fibrous material from the juice. Masticating juicers are typically more expensive, however.

Juicers differ from blenders in that they separate out the pulp and leftovers you don’t want using a filter (typically a mesh screen). A blender doesn’t really make “juice” since everything stays in the same container, though it can achieve a fine enough consistence for a thicker drink such as a smoothie. You can, of course, strain blended material after the fact, using cheesecloth or a sieve, but that’s a lot more work.

How we tested

We tested juicers over the course of a month. Each juicer was unboxed and assembled with an eye toward how much effort it took to get ready to juice.

We rinsed each juicer and then made four different juice recipes: orange, watermelon with mint and lime, carrot ginger, and green juice (kale, ginger, lemon, granny smith apples and celery). After juicing, we washed each piece by hand or ran it through the dishwasher if it was labeled as dishwasher safe.

Overall, we considered the design and build of each juicer, how it functioned, the process of cleaning, and what accessories were included. We compared the performance of each juicer against the other models and then weighed those factors alongside the warranty and price to determine the products we would recommend.

We looked carefully at the size of the feed chute and whether that meant more or less prep in advance of juicing. We also monitored the extruder and juice nozzle where pulp and juice were produced to look for clogs and drips. We considered whether a strainer — if part of the design — effectively caught and separated out pulp. And we considered the volume of a juicer in operation to see if we could hold a conversation and if it sounded like the motor was straining.

Since juicing can be a messy process, we considered whether attachments were dishwasher-safe, if pulp got trapped inside the strainer or chute, and if the juicer leaked on the counter when it was being taken apart to be cleaned.

We looked at the materials used and whether the juicer felt sturdy, noted how easy it was to put together and break down the components, in particular the strainer or grinder, considered the availability of color options, as well as what attachments or accessories were included that might change the functionality of a juicer. And since juicers can be expensive, we noted the length and terms of the warranty.

Other juicers we tested

The Nama is sleek and crafted with intention. The waffle design and smaller profile of the base makes this one of the few juicers you’d want to leave out on display.

If the interior mechanisms looked familiar (and the quiet hum sounded familiar), that’s because the Nama is made, on a contract basis, by Hurom. The juicer is all the better for that relationship, producing brilliant juice that is light and bright and exactly what you’d fork over $8 to someone else to make.

But the juice exacts a heavy price when you’re the one at the counter. We did a lot of chopping to fit the slim feed tube and to make sure the auger didn’t clog with pulp. Greens and carrot bits occasionally bottlenecked in the filter because of the narrow pulp chute.

It was fussier than the Hurom. The main drawback was that everything needed to be cleaned by hand and there were lots of places for pulp to get snagged. Attempting to fish out strings of the celery from the back of the extruder was as frustrating as any carnival game. While it’s one of the most expensive juicers we tested, it (like the Hurom) does come with a 10-year warranty on the motor and 2-year warranty on parts.

If you’re daunted by daily fruit and vegetable prep, the Breville Juice Fountain deserves a look. The three-inch wide chute means that big pieces of fruit – half a Granny Smith apple – fit easily and that’s less chopping for you. The juicer snapped together fairly quickly; but some of the connections – the top of the pitcher and where the plastic housing met the pulp container – were clunky.

The Breville produced juice quickly, a benefit if you’re regularly juicing for more than two people. It handled oranges, carrots, and watermelon well, although some carrot juice and pulp was trapped around the rim of the strainer. The juice was a bit foamy with slightly more body than the other centrifugal juicers. The flavor wasn’t as clean as the juice extracted by the masticating juicers we tested.

The Breville did struggle with kale, as several leaves sat atop the strainer when we opened it up. The juice also came out violently. Thankfully the massive 70-ounce pitcher came with a snap-on top, which prevented juice from spraying on the counter. The juicer does need to be washed by hand and while the parts are larger, there are plenty of curves that can snag bits of pulp.

It felt like magic watching an entire carrot disappear down the oversized, three-inch wide feeding tube of the budget juicer. And the carrot juice it produced was rich and earthy without being foamy.

Yet, the magic didn’t last. The centrifugal juicer snapped together quickly and stayed in place thanks to rubber feet; but it doesn’t come with a container for catching juice. While it’s less than 15 inches tall, the added height of the tamper meant we had to use it at the front of our counters as it was bumping up against the bottom of upper cabinets. When we clicked on; it was loud enough to wake a sleeping dog in the next room.

The orange juice was too thin with a bit of pulp and the flavor of the watermelon juice was muddy. The juicer struggled to break down leafy greens and the green juice was foamy and slightly bitter. Pulp got trapped along the rim where the strainer snapped in place. Stringy pieces of carrot were difficult to remove from the strainer. We also found whole leaves, pieces of apple skin and thin carrot slices among the wet pulp (which means less juice was extracted from fruits and vegetables).

All of the components, except the base, are dishwasher safe, so the juicer was easy to clean. The blades were sharp, which we unfortunately discovered with the tip of a finger when we were trying to clean out some of the kale leaves by hand. The juicer does come with a three year limited warranty.

While the Kuvings masticating juicer was easy to assemble and clean, the act of juicing had a bit of a learning curve. It was on the quieter side of the models we tested, only slightly louder than the Hurom.

The auger did a nice job of slowly pulling in fruits and vegetables. Softer fruit like watermelon and orange slices tended to hang out in the main chamber. This took more time and use of the reverse button to keep the fruit pulp moving.

This balancing act fell apart with carrots as the dense, slightly wet pulp gummed up the works and had to be cleaned out in the middle of juicing. The leafy green juice was clean, if a bit foamy; but the foam was nicely kept out of a drinking glass by the included pour shield.

The juicer is compact, about the size of a small toaster. As a result, the feeding tube is narrow and the juice container would need to be poured into another vessel if you were making a large batch of juice. The Kuvings does have a 5-year limited warranty and is available in three colors: chrome, white and silver. The juicer also comes with seven different nozzles designed for extruding fresh pasta or grinding meats and nuts.