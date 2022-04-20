This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all. From a thermoregulating water bottle that will help cut down on plastic waste during long outdoor hikes to a reusable dishcloth that can replace up to 17 rolls of paper towels to a bidet with a dryer that will help reduce toilet paper use, we’ve tried and tested some of the best eco-friendly products available. Here we’ve compiled 9 of our top-performing products that are perfect for helping you reduce your waste and live more sustainably. Coffee Pour-over coffee makers Best pour-over coffee maker overall: Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper $39.60 $24.99 at Amazon Don’t run out to a cafe every time you need to fuel up — save time and energy and avoid using another paper cup (or Keurig capsule) by making your own great cup of coffee. We found the flat-bottom, three-hole design of the Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper allowed for the most even and consistent brewing of all models tested. The Kalita produced the most robust coffee, maintained spot-on temperature, and the most even saturation of the grounds. Not only do you get to enjoy great-tasting coffee with the Kalita, but after you’re done you can compost everything. • Read more from our testing of pour-over coffee makers here. Single-serve coffee makers Best single-serve coffee maker overall: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by Breville $189.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond The Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus, uses pods that deliver both espresso and “regular” coffee, could simply not be beat for its convenience. Intuitive and a snap to use right out of the box, it looks sleek on the counter, contains a detached 60-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it with each use and delivers perfectly hot, delicious coffee with a simple tap of a lever and press of a button. For an eco-friendly option, we recommend using “sustainable” pods to go with this single-serve coffee maker. A good option is the Illy Espresso Single Serve Coffee Compatible Capsules 10-count pack for $9.49 at Amazon. • Read more from our testing of single-serve coffee makers here. Home Bidets Best bidet overall: Alpha JX Bidet Seat $398.10 $369 at Amazon Trying to cut down on paper waste? Why not start in the bathroom, where a bidet with a dryer will help you and your family cut down on toilet paper use (and feel a whole lot cleaner and fresher too!). We recommend the Alpha JX Bidet Seat, which features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat. This makes it the best bidet on the market, especially for its eco-friendliness and price. • Read more from our testing of bidets here. Water bottles Best water bottle overall: Yeti Rambler 26 Ounces Starting at $30 for 18-oz bottle at Yeti If you know someone who still uses plastic water bottles, then help them make the sustainable switch with the Yeti Rambler. Any water bottle will help cut down on plastic waste, and the Rambler has come out on top during our testing thanks to its stellar thermoregulation and amazing durability. It also features a fantastic chug cap that gives you a comfortable and quick drinking experience, while maintaining easy access to the superwide mouth. • Read more from our testing of water bottles here. Rain jackets Best rain jacket overall: Patagonia Torrentshell 3L $149 at Patagonia Patagonia is rooted in environmental activism, and those core values are evident in everything the brand produces. The company’s Torrentshell jacket is not only made from recycled post consumer nylon and Fair Trade certified, but outperformed all the other jackets we tested in key areas. It’s ridiculously waterproof and will keep you bone-dry in the worst rain. It’s also extremely breathable, durable and comes with Patagonia’s lifetime Ironclad Guarantee. If you really want to make an impact, Patagonia resells used products, keeping even more material out of landfills. • Read more from our testing of rain jackets here. Kitchen Dishcloths Best dishcloth overall: Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths $24.99 $21.99 at Amazon Ready for a fun fact? One Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloth can actually replace 17 rolls of paper towels. Let that sink in, folks. Invented by a Swedish engineer in 1949, these Swedish dishcloths are reusable, biodegradable and ultra affordable, not to mention highly effective. As a result, they’re widely used throughout Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, which happen to also be the world’s most eco-friendly countries. Point being: You’ll be hard-pressed to find a roll of paper towels in any Nordic homes or businesses, as they’re all relying on Swedish dishcloths instead. Nab this bulk pack of 10 and replace your paper towels forever. • Read more from our testing of Swedish dishcloths here. Reusable bags Best reusable bag overall: Stasher bag $12.65 at Amazon Stasher bags are reusable bags made out of platinum-cure silicone, which is the most stable type of silicone for food use, since it eliminates the residues from the production process that you might not want in the stuff you eat. Stasher bags are free of BPA, BPS and other phthalates, and they meet FDA and EU requirements for food contact and safety. We recommend them as a great way to reduce your single-use plastic waste. And thanks to Stasher’s wide variety of shapes and sizes, they’re so much more than a plastic bag replacement — they’re versatile enough to replace all kinds of containers, and will quickly become an essential tool in your kitchen. • Read more from our testing of stasher bags here. Reusable food wraps Best reusable food wrap overall: Bee’s Wrap, 3-Pack $17.99 at Amazon Looking to get plastic wrap out of your kitchen and out of your life and cut down on your use of plastic bags? These beeswax-impregnated organic cotton wraps are sustainable and reusable, and can store everything from fruit and vegetables to baked goods and leftovers. With sustainability top of mind, even Bee’s Wrap’s packaging is recyclable and fully biodegradable. To clean them, you just hand-wash them in cool water with a little bit of dish soap. • Read more from our testing of reusable food wraps here. Smart tech Smart thermostats Best smart thermostat overall: Nest Learning Thermostat $249 $199 at Amazon Looking to make a positive impact on the environment and stay more comfortable while you do it? By learning your temperature preferences and automatically adjusting the conditions in your home, a smart thermostat can guide you into becoming a more energy-efficient household, reducing your energy demand by turning down the heat or air conditioning when you’re not around and gently bringing them back on when you need them, helping you avoid cranking the heat or air conditioning unnecessarily. The Nest Learning Thermostat is the smartest, most capable system we’ve tested, and has a simple, easy to learn interface. • Read more from our testing of smart thermostats here.