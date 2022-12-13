Cookie cutters are valuable tools in any kitchen because they add precision and whimsy to whatever you’re baking. Picture rows of heart-shaped cookies tumbling from gleaming copper cutters or chonky snowmen emerging from thick plastic shapes in the hands of a young niece or nephew.

Whether it’s a tray of artfully decorated sugar cookies or an army of gingerbread women waiting to be dunked in hot chocolate, cookie cutters offer a way to get in the holiday spirit or add new inspiration in your kitchen year-round

With a host of materials and shapes, the cookie cutter aisle is overwhelming. Emily Bushman, the author of “Bake Anime,” recommends thinking about the feel and construction of a cookie cutter before you pick it up.

“The best cookie cutters have a small rolled lip of metal or plastic around the top to protect my hands and give me an edge to grab onto to pull the cutter back up,” Bushman says. “I also look for a nice seam where the metal of the cookie cutter joins together so I don’t have a weird shape on one edge of my cookie.”

Whether you’re new to baking cookies or a seasoned Christmas cookie swapper, pastry chef Amber Spiegel, the voice behind Sweet Ambs and the author of “Cookie Canvas,” knows that successful cutout cookies start with the right ingredients and conditions for cookie dough. She suggests chilling your dough before working with it and keeping the dough inside of the cutter when transferring it to a baking sheet to “prevent cookies from becoming misshapen.”

“As the most impatient person in the world, I cannot stress the importance of properly chilling your dough,” Bushman says. “Almost all cutout cookie problems can be solved by just letting the dough firm up more in the freezer or fridge.”

Once you get a set of cookie cutters, you’ll likely find yourself reaching for them more than you expect — and not just for cookies but for savory snacks too. Michelle Lopez, blogger at Hummingbird High and author of “Weeknight Baking,” regularly uses them when hosting.

“I like to buy a sheet of frozen puff pastry, stamp it out with circular or square cookie cutters and top it with seasonal savory ingredients like roasted vegetables and cheese,” says Lopez. “Bake the whole thing and make an easy, delicious savory bite.”

To get some great ideas for your baking, the cookbook authors and food bloggers we chatted with recommend these nine great cookie cutters and tools to help you dress your cookies up for success.

$15 at Amazon

Amazon

Ultra Cuisine’s stainless steel rolling pin has tapered edges to make it easier to grip and maneuver when you’re rolling out dough. “A rolling pin with guides is so helpful when rolling cookie dough,” explains Spiegel. “The guides ensure your dough will be an even thickness every time.” You can also pop it briefly in the freezer while you’re prepping dough and clean it in the dishwasher when you’re done.

$10 at Amazon

Amazon

The Zyliss Paring Knife is an inexpensive 3.5-inch stainless steel knife with a firm rubber grip. For Bushman, a paring knife is essential when she’s trying to create unique shapes or add detail to a decorated cookie. “I use a sharp knife to trim off any excess parts that the cookie cutter stamped,” says Bushman, “and use the side of the knife to smooth any edges out.”

$25 at Amazon

Amazon

A package of 100 King Arthur Baking Company precut parchment sheets is a must for Lopez because “they don’t roll up when you lay them out flat on a cookie sheet.” The 18-inch-by-13-inch sheets should cover your half sheet pan and keep your cookies from sticking. Lopez recommends rolling out cookie dough between two sheets to make cleanup easier.

$5 at Amazon

Amazon

This set of Chicago Metallic round cookie cutters has four stainless steel circles that measure between 2 and 3 inches in diameter (the latter being a cookie big enough to share). It comes with a ring, so you could hang the cookie cutters on a hook after a quick rinse with warm, soapy water. Bushman likes circles and squares because you cut corners or edges to form new shapes, and the simple geometric cutters also work for biscuits and scones.

$20 at Amazon

Amazon

With cookie cutter shapes matched to lots of holidays, this 11-piece set from Ann Clark means you won’t just be making cookies in the winter. The steel cutters don’t have lots of small details to trap dough but still have enough definition to make whimsical pencil-, egg- and pumpkin-shaped cookies. Spiegel is a fan of the brand because “they have a huge variety of shapes and they are great, quality cutters.”

$6 at Sur La Table

Sur La Table

Sur La Table’s rectangular cookie cutter brings a bit of cottagecore to your kitchen. The sheen of the copper plating over stainless steel and nifty handle make it easy to punch out cookies and bars with slightly rounded edges. While they do need to be hand-washed and -dried, this cookie cutter will shine if you have open shelving.

$11 $10 at Amazon

Amazon

If you’re planning an afternoon of holiday cookie-making with kids, Wilton’s sturdy plastic cookie cutters are a safe and dependable option. This 10-piece set has a gingerbread family, a snowman, a candy cane and a pair of Christmas trees among the gift set. The tops of the red and green cookie cutters also have a wide, flat lip that make it easier for small hands to press down firmly.

$6 at Amazon

Amazon

This inexpensive starter set from MCIGICM features three sizes each of stars, hearts, flowers and circles to match the size of your sweet tooth. The stainless steel cutters are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which should cover even the crispiest cookies. Lopez recommends these because “they’re metal and the different sizes nest and stack easily, taking up less space in your kitchen cupboard.”

Williams-Sonoma

This “Star Wars”-themed set, exclusive to Williams-Sonoma, has the droids (and Darth Vader) you’re looking for. Use the stainless steel cutters to make your own R2-D2, BB-8 or lightsaber, and then decorate the cookies, thanks to the included icing bags and four pastry tips. The detailed punch-outs require patience to use or perhaps a bit of force when you push the cookie cutters into the dough.